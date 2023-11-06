Top 10 Best surveyor safety vest Reviews

Top 10 Rated surveyor safety vest in 2023 Comparison Table
Neiko 53940A High Visibility Safety Vest with Reflective Strips | Size Medium | Neon Yellow Color | Zipper Front | For Emergency, Construction and Safety Use
- [VISIBILITY]: Each ‘M’ sized fluorescent yellow safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accidents in construction, for surveyors, during roadside emergencies, when bicycling, for cross guards and many more uses/applications.
- [EXTRA COMFORT]: The lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester mesh fabric is perfect to be worn over clothing and is breathable, so that you remain cool without overheating while working on the job site or in any other application. (Note: It is recommended sizing one size up for a slimmer fit and 2-3 sizes up for a looser fit).
- [REFLECTIVE STRIPS]: 2 vertical and 2 horizontal reflective strips come with a 2” width on both, front and back, for maximum visibility in all weather and lighting conditions to keep you safe while performing your tasks.
- [VEST DESIGN]: The quick and easy front zipper design allows for quick and easy on and off, anywhere you go when you need that extra visibility in your environment.
- [ANSI APPROVED]: Each vest is ANSI/ ISEA 107-2010 (former edition 107-2004) Class 2 standard of high-visibility safety apparel approved, so you know you are getting a quality product that gets the job done.
JKSafety 9 Pockets Class 2 High Visibility Zipper Front Safety Vest With Reflective Strips,Meets ANSI/ISEA Standard (Large, 150-Yellow)
- MATERIALS: 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable. Customers who prefer a Loose Fit should order next 1-2 sizes up. Please check the size chart before placing the order!
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Neon Yellow safety vest is high visibility with two-inch wide reflective strips cover the waist, chest, shoulders and back which provide 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- 9 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This Safety Vest comes with 9 Front Pockets with Zipper Velcro clamshell closure for easy access. Enough space for cell phone, flashlight, and laser pointer.
- INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding, or Volunteering.
- CERTIFICATIONS: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R. Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
PeerBasics Safety Vests 10 Pack - Yellow Reflective High Visibility, Hi Vis Silver Strip, Men Women, Work, Cycling, Runner, Surveyor, Volunteer, Crossing Guard, Road, Construction, Neon (Mesh, 10)
- ✓ STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY - Fluorescent Safety Vest with high visibility reflective silver strips that wraps entire vest. Hi Vis in 360 degrees, front to back, side to side. These reflective high visibility strips work as great reflectors shining night or day. Keeping you visible to people, cars, and more!
- ✓ ONE SIZE FITS MOST & GREAT QUALITY - Sized as XL for comfort and breathe-ability. Fits great over jackets, coats, shirts, and sweaters! Our neon mesh fabric does not feel cheap, they're lightweight, bright, breathable, and comfortable. Perfect for Men or Women and young adults and teenagers, small or tall. We also have a child kids size safety vest apparel, see our reflective vest comparison chart in the description!
- ✓ MULTI-USE VEST FROM PEERBASICS - PeerBasics wants to make the world a safer place. When you buy PeerBasics safety vests you're not just getting the best safety vest, you're getting a peace of mind. Great for outdoor utility, construction, volunteering, raceway, metro, railway, highway, emergency workers, event staff, parking attendants, firemen or firewomen, rural/urban street pedestrians, security guards, toll work workers, schools, home construction, indoor outdoor, security, day or night!
- ✓ 5 PACK MULTI BULK PACK SET - Buy for the whole team, group, or family, fits most sizes, and affordably priced. We triple check our vests so our quality is unmatched. Great for bulk and wholesale size orders. You'll see why most organizations choose PeerBasics for their whole company.
- ✓ EASY ON AND OFF - Velcro for quick on and off, simple hooks and loop complications. Make our safety gear simple and easy. Perfect for storing in your house, car, or office and ready when you need it most.
Tydon Guardian Reflective Safety Vest for Women Men High Visibility Security with Pockets Zipper Front Meets ANSI/ISEA Standards
- ✮--Comfortable and flexible: This reflective vest made of 100% polyester tricot fabric, lightweight and breathable. Zipper closure for easy access, loose sleeveless design provide maximum flexibility for all activities or work.
- ✮--High visibility and 360° reflectivity: Bright blue mesh reflective vests, come with 2inch sliver reflective strips on both front and back provide enhanced visibility in all weather and light conditions
- ✮--MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: This Safety Vest comes with 5 Front Pockets for ample storage. Allow you to carry all your needs no matter where you go: phone, keys, staff ID, etc.
- ✮--Built to last: Zipper front closure and 5 pockets were reinforced with tight sewing, black webbing, sturdy, wear resistant. Tricot fabric more durable then mesh material but still breathable. Machine washable.Fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R standard. Tydon Guardian Brand, Quality Assurance! Not Satisfied? Full Refund! ADD TO CART NOW!
- ✮--Budget Saver:This reflective vest can be worn all seasons for both men and women. Great for night runners, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding,Volunteering.Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard，etc.
DUSKCOVE 10 Pack High Visibility Safety Vest for Traffic Work, Running, Surveyor and Security Guard - Construction Vest with 2 Reflective Strips, Made from Breathable and Neon Yellow Mesh Fabric
- ONE SIZE FITS MOST: Buy for the whole team. The XL size fits almost all adult men and women and is affordably priced
- HIGH VISIBILITY & REFLECTIVITY: Fluorescent neon yellow vest with reflective silver strips that wrap the entire safety vest. Visible from up to 700 feet, it provides 360° protection and makes you stand out in the dark
- LIGHTWEIGHT & BREATHABLE: This high visibility vest is made of lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester breathable fabric
- MULTIPURPOSE: The safety vest design allows it to be used by construction workers, warehouse staff, traffic control or volunteers. Wear the reflective vest when you are running, cycling, working with traffic, dog walking, and for roadside emergencies
- EASY ON AND OFF: With the Velcro patch, this hi vis vest is easy on and off. It's so comfortable to wear that you'll even forget you're wearing it
Hi Vis T Shirt Class 3 High Visibility Shirts for Men Safety Shirts with Reflective Strips and Pocket Breathable Construction Work Mesh Short Sleeve Yellow XL
- Increase Visibility Anywhere - This safety T shirt is designed for low-visibility environments, such as construction, surveyors, engineer, emergency responders, traffic police, security personnel, traffic control, road safety, bodyguard, railways, running, volunteers etc.
- Birds'eye Knitted Polyester - Its soft and light fabric feels gentle on the skin while its quick-drying surface wicks moisture 3 times faster than cotton and minimizes odor to keep you fresh and dry all day long.
- Certification - Full compliance with ANSI/ ISEA Class 3 Type R safety standards, this hi-vis reflective safety T shirt is classified as Occupational for roadway uses.
- 360° of Reflective Coverage - 2” silver reflective tapes keep you visible at night and high vis neon fabric for low-light and foggy work environments. 360° reflective apparel without blind spots, Safety Allows No Loopholes!
- Only Provide Reflective Shirts That Meet The Standards - Strict quality control. Guarantee: 2years. Any question will be answered within 24 hours and any imperfection in our safety shirt can be fully refunded or replaced free of charge. Wear this reflective safety shirt to make work and life more secure!
Neiko 53957A High-Visibility Safety Vest with Reflective Strips for Emergency, Construction, and Safety Use, Neon Yellow, Large
- HIGH-VISIBILITY VEST: This safety vest for men and women helps keep you safe and visible while reducing the risk of accidents. It’s perfect for surveyors, bicyclists, crossing guards, and those working in roadside construction.
- COMFORTABLE SAFETY VEST: Made of comfortable 100% polyester mesh fabric, this reflective vest fits over your clothes, and the breathable lightweight construction will keep you cool on the jobsite. It’s available in sizes M–3XL.
- REFLECTOR VEST: Our neon vest includes 2 vertical and 2 horizontal 2-inch-wide reflective strips on both the front and back for maximum visibility in all weather and lighting conditions. It comes in neon-orange and neon-yellow colors.
- ZIPPER CLOSURE: This safety vest for men and women includes a front zipper to help you put it on and take it off quickly. We recommend sizing one size up for a slimmer fit and two to three sizes up for a looser fit.
- ANSI SAFETY VEST: Our reflective safety vest meets ANSI/ISEA 107-2010 (former edition 107-2004) Class 2 standards for high-visibility safety apparel, so you can wear it with confidence.
TCCFCCT High Visibility Vest 9 Pockets Reflective Safety Work Vest for Men Women, Hi Vis Construction Vest with Reflective Strips, Meets ANSI/ISEA Standards, (Yellow, Large)
- 🦺 Premium Material 🦺 This safety vest for men and women are made of 100% polyester which is lightweight, breathable and comfortable to wear. Customized zipper puller, reinforced sewing for zipper edges make sure this work vest durable to use after repeatedly machine washing. Lengthened velcro buckles prevent items out.
- 👀 High Visibility 👀 2 Inch width high visibility reflective sliver tape are sewed on the front and back which makes the vest high visible at night beyond 360yds. Additionally all cuffs, necklines, hem and pockets are wrapped with reflective strips. Hence this high visibility vest make sure you are 360°visible and safe when you are working both day and night.
- 🛠️💰 9 Pockets with Multiple Functions & 2 D-RING📐📏 One Built in zipper pocket is designed to put your valuable belongs such as earbuds, cash, credit card etc. Safety vest with pockets with different sizes carry various objects such as ID card, cell phone, flashlight, pen, notebook, rules, tools and so on. Also D-Ring could hang some small objects like keys, ID card.
- 👷👷♀️ Multiple Applications 🏍️🏃 This reflective safety vest with pockets and zipper is widely used for contractors, construction workers, engineers, surveyors, warehouse personnel, parking attendants, airport workers, traffic controller, Amazon employee, Amazon driver, truck driver etc. Also it is good gift for your families and friends who like motorcycling, running, cycling, hiking, hunting and walking at night.
- 💛 Professional & Qualified Service 💛 TCCFCCT safety vest comply with standard ANSI/ISEA 107-2020. Any enquiry and questions will be answered within 24 hours. You can get full refund or free replacement if there is any dissatisfied for you. A good choice for safety vest for you and your family.
TICONN Reflective Safety Vest High Visibility Class II Mesh Vest for Women & Men Meets ANSI Standards (1PK, Yellow, XL)
- [PREMIUM MATERIAL] The reflective vest is built with premium material such as breathable yet durable polyester mesh, and smooth tough zipper, and pocket lids have velcro to secure your tools or personal belongings. Reflective strips width and surface area meet ANSI stands.
- [MULTI-PURPOSE POCKETS] This high visibility vest has functional pockets built-in including a Transparent ID pocket, pen holder, radio pocket, and the 2 large pockets that can hold your tools and gloves.
- [ALL WEATHER CONDITIONS] Safety is our #1 priority. We want you to be seen in all weather conditions. 2 inches wide hi-vis reflective strips are wrapped 360° so you can be seen in all directions.
- [WIDE APPLICATIONS] Our safety vest for men and women who get the job done. Great for construction workers, truck drivers, warehouse workers, traffic controllers, and first responders.
- [TICONN BRAND QUALITY COMMITMENT] We stand behind the quality of our products. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, please contact us. We provide 30-day money back and lifetime warranty. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee for risk-free shopping!
SULWZM High Visibility Reflective Safety Vest with Zipper and Pockets Orange,M
- MATERIAL: Breathable Mesh Vest, lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester knitted fabric. Large enough for most women or men. Zipper closure for quick on and off, simple and easy
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: 4 multi pockets safety vest is an excellent choice for anyone from cyclists and commuters to construction workers, keeping them visible, comfortable and safe
- STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY: Orange safety vest has 2" width vertical and horizontal reflective strips for maximum visibility in all conditions
- APPLICATION: Fluorescent orange safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accident for bicycling, construction work, security, surveyors, roadside emergency, indoor or outdoor, night or day
- Size: Customers should order the next 1 or 2 sizes up for loose-fitting purposes. Please check the Size Chart before Ordering
