Top 10 Best super algaecide for pool Reviews

- SpaGuard Enhanced Shock 2lb
- Combines small particles into larger masses for easy filter removal
- Makes water crystal clear
- Safe for all spa types
- No assembly required
- Kills bacteria
- Kills and prevents all types of pool algae
- Prevents corrosion, scale and stains
- Long-lasting sunlight protection
- NOTE: Packaging may vary
- BENEFITS: Increases the chlorine level in swimming pools to kill bacteria and algae to keep your pool water clear and ready for fun all season long
- USE: Apply directly to pool water as needed; Test pool water and shock weekly to keep free available chlorine levels between 1 and 4ppm
- COMPATIBILITY: Effective for all swimming pool types including pools with liners and Gunite pools, and saltwater pool systems
- FEATURES: Increases chlorine levels; Kills and prevents bacteria and algae; Keeps water clear; See results in 24 hours; 1 bag treats 13, 500 gallons; Won’t fade vinyl pool liners
- INCLUDES: Twelve 1-lb bags of shock treatment for your swimming pool
- Protects against algae and bacteria for water that stays clean, clear and free of visible algae
- Kills all types of pool algae and kills bacteria
- Protected against sunlight to last longer
- Packaging may vary
- BENEFITS: Stay all clear for cannonballs; This fast-dissolving, convenient 4-in-1 formula kills bacteria and algae, reduces chlorine odor and irritation, and quickly restores crystal clarity
- FEATURES: Multi-functional shock treatment for weekly use to solve 90% of pool water problems within 24 hours and restore crystal clarity
- VISIBLY BRILLIANT SPARKLE: This Cal Hypo based formula sanitizes without adding cyanuric acid (CYA) to prevent overstabilization or chlorine lock
- COMPATIBLE WITH ALL SWIMMING POOLS: This product is great for all pool types including vinyl-lined pools and saltwater systems
- YOU'RE ALL CLEAR WITH HTH: For best results, use with HTH 6-Way Test Strips to test and balance your swimming pool water twice weekly
- CONTAINS: SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser 2lb, SpaGuard Calcium Increaser 12oz, SpaGuard pH Increaser 18oz, SpaGuard pH Down 1lb, LeisureQuip ScumBoat Scum Absorber
- EFFECTIVE: Tested and proven SpaGuard products that are reliable and take the hassle out of your spa or hot tub care
- APPROVED: SpaGuard spa water balancers provide the right balance for your spa, hot tub or pool, by preventing surface corrosion and equipment damage while balancing water for bather comfort
- SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser raises the alkalinity of your spa and reduces pH bounce. Low alkalinity can cause corrosion to your equipment.
- SpaGuard pH Decreaser and pH Increaser for hot tubs raise or lower pH level. Proper pH balance helps sanitizers and shock to work effectively.
- Prevents and treats pool algae
- Built in clarifier
- Non-foaming formula
- Suitable for all pool types
- Packaging may vary*
- BENEFITS: Helps spa filters perform at peak efficiency; prevents scale formation
- USE: Designed for hot water applications to improve water clarity; use weekly for continued protection from scale
- COMPATIBILITY: Chlorine, bromine, ozone and biguanide sanitizers
- FEATURES: Water clarifier that remedies clouds in spa water
- INCLUDES: 8 fl oz of hot tub cleaning chemicals
- removes foam in hot tub
Our Best Choice: In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide 60 Plus – 1/2 Gallon
Product Description
In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide 60 Plus
In The Swim Algaecide 60 Plus is a non-metallic polymer-based algaecide with little to no odor. Algaecide 60 can apply as a treatment or as a maintenance. Experience even faster results when combined with granular shock. Count on our quality formula to keep your in-ground or above ground pool algae free.
Before adding In The Swim Algaecide 60, make sure to brush your pool. Clean or backwash your filter. Empty skimmer and pump baskets. Turn on the main circulation pump. Super chlorinate according to water volume and interior type. This will build a chlorine residual. Pour the recommended dosage into a chemical safe container. Mix with 9 parts of pool or hose water. Pour the diluted mixture around the perimeter of the pool. Treated water can enjoyed in 6-8 hours.
Works great with shock treatments!
Non-metallic, non-foaming, low-odor polymer-based algaecide
For visible algae growth add 11-17 oz. per 10,000 gallons
Recommended for use with well water
Not affected by pH
Can be applied to inground or above ground pools
In The Swim’s Recommended Pool Care
Pool Care and Maintenance
It is important to maintain your pool/spa to keep it clean and healthy all year round. Good habits, such as cleaning your filter or emptying your skimmer basket, will ensure that your investment is protected for years to come. But most importantly, you and your family will be able to enjoy the swimming pool or spa each season.
Water Testing
Testing the water weekly or bi-weekly, depending on use and outside variables, helps keep your pool/spa water healthy. Utilizing a DPD or OTO reagent-based water test kit, test strips, or digital testing will help you monitor the pool or spa water chemistry.
Adjusting and Balancing
Adjusting and balancing your pool or spa water chemistry ensures that you will get the most out of the swimming season. The benefit of having good pH and Alkalinity levels is that it will increase the ability of your main sanitizer to kill bacteria. Balanced pool water chemistry will also reduce chemical and maintenance costs. Balanced pH and alkalinity help prevent corrosion and scale formation on the interior pool surface and surrounding equipment.
Sanitizing
There are many different types of sanitizers used in various pool and spa environments. Clean and healthy water starts by establishing a proper residual chlorine level with shock or concentrated granular chlorine. The most common way to maintain a proper chlorine level is by using trichlor chlorine tablets in either a floater or chemical feeder. Applying these steps to your normal maintenance plan will ensure the elimination of non-living organic contaminants, bacteria, micro organisms, and algae making your water safe to enjoy.Placeholder #4
Pool Fun and Safety
Now that the water is properly balanced and sanitized, it’s time to get in there and have some fun! We recommend enhancing your outdoor living environment with games, floats or loungers, toys, and accessories. Get creative!
Safety is of the utmost importance, and there are many ways to help make your pool/spa safer. Having a life ring buoy, a shepherd’s hook, depth markers, coast guard-approved life preservers, door and water alarms and having your local aquatic environment safety regulations on-hand will ensure a fun and safe environment for your family.
Treatment
Even after all your preparation, sometimes life happens and your pool or spa can get away from you. In those moments, we need to start back from the beginning with testing of the water. Now that you have a clear idea of the current readings, your next steps will depend on the type of symptoms your water is presenting. This may include an issue such as algae (green, yellow, black, etc.), cloudiness, living organics, debris, and other water conditions.
FAQ’s
Q: Will this get rid of my algae?A: No, this does not get rid of algae, it prevents it. You need to shock the pool to get rid of the algae. The algaecide is used to prevent it from coming back.
Q: Will this prevent all types of algae?A: This algaecide will control all types of algae.
Q: Does this Algaecide foam?A: No, This algaecide is non-foaming.
Q: How long do I have to wait to swim in my pool after using this?A: You should wait at least 6-8 hours before swimming after use of this algaecide.
Q: Can I use this with well water?A: Yes, it is the recommended algaecide for well water pools.
Q: What is the initial dosage?A: The initial dosage is 6-11 oz. per 10,000 gallons.
Q: What is the maintenance dosage?A: The maintenance dosage is 2-4 oz. per 10,000 gallons.
2 – Half gallon bottles
Non-metallic, non-foaming, low-odor polymer-based algaecide
Kills all types of algae, including pink algae
Not affected by pH
Recommended for use with well water