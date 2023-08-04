Top 10 Best sunbeam heater with fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

About Sunbeam Pain Relief Products:

Nature’s original pain reliever, heat helps to alleviate pain caused by overused, inflamed muscles and joints. Sunbeam adjustable heated therapy products allow you to set the right amount of heat for maximum penetrating relief right where you need it.

Sunbeam Renue Neck Therapy Electric Heating Pad Wrap

Ease pain with targeted heat therapy.

Strained your back during a pickup basketball game? Weekend home projects taking their toll on your shoulders? Just had a long, hard day at work? Speed up your recovery with natural pain relief from the Sunbeam Renue Neck Therapy Wrap. With it’s unique shape, this heating pad provides simultaneous heat relief for your neck, back, and shoulders. The adjustable neck collar and weighted ends wrap you in therapeutic comfort and keep the heating pad securely in place.

Features

Unique Shape

The pad’s special shape includes a tall, adjustable collar to target the neck, shoulders, and back of head.

Perfect Fit

Weighted ends make the pad feel even cozier, and a magnetic closure keeps it snugly wrapped around you.

Super-Soft Micromink

The luxurious Micromink fabric provides high-quality comfort

Customized Relief

The pad includes 4 heat settings, 2-hour auto-off, and a 9-ft. cord so you can relax in your favorite spot.

Why Heat Therapy is a Great Option

Heat therapy is available when and where you want it, and can be used safely over a short or long time. You can use your Sunbeam heating pad over and over, so it’s cost-effective.

A heating pad positions relief exactly where it’s needed. Sunbeam’s versatile heating pads are created for specific parts of the body; the Renue Neck Therapy Wrap puts soothing heat directly on the neck, shoulders, and back of the head.

Heat can provide effective temporary pain relief by helping increase blood flow to the injured area. Plus, it can simply feel good. After a long day, hitting the sofa with a heating pad and your favorite show might be just what you need.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 22 x 19 x 22 inches; 2.65 Pounds

Item model number ‏ : ‎ 700-825

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ August 27, 2017

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Sunbeam

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0753PSVY7

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Tall collar: Extra-tall, adjustable collar provides a snug fit around neck

Snug fit: Slightly weighted edges and magnetic closure ensure personalized fit and comfort.Wattage: 55W

Customizable: Controller lets you choose from 4 heat levels

Super-soft and easy-care: Soft micromink fabric cover is machine washable for quick cleaning. Watts: 75W