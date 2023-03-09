Top 10 Best sump pump for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About MEDAS

MEDAS is a professional manufacturer of water pumps which dedicates to improve the consumer’s quality of life with perfect technology.

We have been in pump industry more than 20 years and are capable to design, research,and produce different kinds of pumps with excellent quality!

High-quality basic materials and modern production technologies, as well as sophisticated ergonomics and stylistic elements, all drive our goal to simplify handling for the end customers.

MEDAS pumps always abide by the high performance, low-cost brand promise.

MEDAS tools is based on home users and tool enthusiasts.

High quality control standards

Product Description:



MEDAS 3 in 1 SUBMERSIBLE PUMP can be used as a helpful tool in case of flooding, a practical yard work accessory in your garden pond, or to operate a fountain.

MEDAS 3 in 1 SUBMERSIBLE PUMP is designed to suit various applications like farms irrigation, flooded basement, flat roofs , swimming pools, fountains,window wells and drainage in typical residential or commercial water transfer applications etc.

Almost half million units of this model have been sold to all around the world and are widely praised by our customers. Our pump has passed “3000 hours non-stop running test”, thus the durability and safety can be ensured.

3 in 1 Submersible Pump: Clean/Dirty/1mm Low Suction

Power: 750W

Material: Plastic and Metal

Qmax: 2905 Gallons/H（11000L/H ）

H.Max: 19ft(5.8m)

Power Cord Length:16.4 ft

Diameter of Pipe: 1″,G1″,1-1/4″,G1-1/2″(From Up to Down)

Voltage: 110V 60Hz

Clean Water Use

When assemble the clean water base, which is smaller than the dirty one, this pump can be used as a clean water pump. It will filter the particles bigger than 3 mm.In this way there are no big solids come out together with water. it helps to protect your flowers and clean ground when watering and irrigation. With clean base you can get more flow capacity than low suction condition.

Dirty Water Use

When pumping effluent water is needed, you can assemble dirty water base-the bigger one.Via it you can get largest flow capacity of 2905 GPH.

Residue Drainage(Low suction)

Remove all bases, it can pump water as low as 5mm from the bottom of the pump and drain water down to 1mm (nearly no any water left) in depth. In this condition, the purpose is to move out all water with no remaining, which means the flow capacity is not too much.

The float switch supports both automatically and manually operation.



The pump is also equipped with a holder which can fix the float switch on the pump handle vertically.

Once float switch is on the slot, pump becomes manually controlled by plug.

This can be used for some situations that water level is not high enough for floater freely floating on the water.

The “Butterfly Handle”

Comfortable ergonomic handling for easy transfer. It’s ideal for one hand or both hands to hold the handling and move pumps from one place to anther place.

Multiple Hose Fitting

Three outlet with different sizes to choose from:

1″ ,1-1/4″ ,1-1/2″

Package

Package includes:Carton Box × 1, Manual book × 116.4 Ft long Cable are available for convenient use in outdoors

Construction and Material

A built-in thermal motor protection device reacts to the excessive heat caused by overcurrent or run-dry conditions.Robust housing, stable construction ensure a long life service and problem free operation.Thermoplastic construction is corrosion resistant and offers years of performance and reliability.Maximum motor cooling efficiency allowing continuous operation at low water levels and extended dry-run capacity.

【UNIQUE 3 IN 1 MULTI FUNCTION 】Our unique 3 in 1 design makes this pump can be used in both Clean and Dirty water, and the third function allows draining to 1mm in depth(thickness of a coin).Start/stop automatically. When water level is below 4.7 inch, it will automatically disconnect the power; when water level rises above 4.7 inch, the pump will start again. Cut off immediately when pump fails to pump water to prevent the coil from getting burned.

【POWERFUL SUMP PUMP】750 Watt, 1 HP motor. Max Lift: 27.8 Feet; 4623 Gallon Per Hour rating tackles any draining job at a fraction of the time. This pump easily passes solids up to 1″ in diameter. GREAT for flooded area, swimming pools, cellars or garden pond.

【HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS】Thermoplastic composite material is highly rugged. Designed and manufactured in line with the valid safety requirements. Thermoplastic body resists corrosion as there are not exposed metal parts. Lower noise and energy-efficient. Oil free motor requires no maintenance.

【SAFE AND DURABLE】 Full corrosion-resistant and reinforced thermoplastic construction with thermal overload protection for continuous duty use in draining application. The large and open intake impeller is easy to clean out when the clogging of the pump base occurs by debris. Suitable for home and garden.

【100% CUSTOMER SATISFYING GUARENTEE】If for any reason, you are not Satisfied – Please let us know why and we will fix it and we’ll give you a replacement or full refund. please give us an opportunity to make it right for you.