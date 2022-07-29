Top 10 Best suburban water heater door Reviews

Top 10 Rated suburban water heater door in 2022 Comparison Table
- 10 gallon water tank
- 12,000 btu rating
- Weight: 46 lbs.
- Ignition Type - Direct Spark Ignition
- 6 gallon water tank
- 12,000 btu rating
- Weight: 32.9 lbs
- D- 12 Volt DC Direct Spark Ignition Gas Heating System
- 4 and 6 Gallon radius corner surface mount door
- Polar white
- Includes water heater mounting flange
- Not for flush mount applications
- Material: Steel
- Water heater access door
- Suburban's goal is to manufacture the most durable and efficient products available
- Part number: 6255AEB
- With corrosion-resistant steel finished in a tough, high-solids baked enamel for extra chip resistance
- Compatibility: Suburban 6 Gallons water heater; Flush mount doors are pulled tight against the sidewall without screws, providing a neater appearance and added leak resistance
- Made of galvanized steel and finished in a tough, high-solids baked enamel, making it especially chip and corrosion resistant
- The standard door frame is installed without bending flanges or installing corner gussets, so installation is easier and the seal is better than competing units
- The flush mount door is pulled tight against the sidewall without using screws that penetrate the exterior, giving it a neater appearance and reducing the possibility of leaks
- Country of Origin : United States
- Radius Corner Water Heater Door Colonial White Water heater doors are exposed to the environment and get frequent use. So Suburban makes the door of galvanized steel finished in a tough, high solids baked enamel, making it especially chip and corrosion resistant. The standard door frame is installed without bending flanges or installing corner gussets, so installation is easier and the seal is better than competing units. The flush mount door is pulled tight against the sidewall without using screws that penetrate the exterior, giving it a neater appearance and reducing the possibility of leaks
- Package dimensions :16.0" L x15.25" W x1.75" H
- Country of origin :United States
- Package weight :3.87pounds
- Product type :AUTO ACCESSORY
- Prolongs the life of your water heater tank
- Absorbs the corrosive action caused by hot water
- Made in China
- Package Dimensions : 12.0 L x 1.25 H x 5.0 W (inches)
- SUBURBAN WATER HEATER Steel tanks with porcelain lining
- Anode rod protects against electrolysis
- Pilot or electronic ignition
- Combination gas and electric models Three-year limited on tank
- 12 Gallon, 12, 000 BTU, Combination Electronic Ignition and Electric Model
- Part number: 6261AEB
- Material: Steel.Corrosion resistance
- Product Depth (in.):16.0 in.Product Height (in.):2.15 in.Product Width (in.):15.5 in
Our Best Choice: Suburban 6261ACW Colonial White Water Heater Access Door
Suburban Drinking water Heater 3, 4 and 6- Gallon Radius Corner Doorway, Colonial White. Stands up to the components and frequent use.
Suburban H2o Heater 3, 4 and 6- Gallon Radius Corner Doorway
3 gallon drinking water heater options 9,000 BTUs and is 12-11/15″H x 12-11/15″W x 15-1/8″D. Cutout sizing: 12-3/4″H x 12-3/4″W
6 gallon water heater options 12000 BTU’s andis 12-11/15″ H x 12-11/16″ W x 19-3/15″ D
10 gallon water heater characteristics 12,000 BTUs. Device Dimensions: 15-7/32″H x 15-7/32″W x 20-1/2″D. Cut-out dimension 15-7/32″H x 15-7/32″W x 20-1/2″D
Colonial White Completed in a tricky, high-solids baked enamel, building it specifically chip and corrosion resistant
The flush mount door is pulled limited towards the sidewall with no applying screws that penetrate the exterior, offering it a neater overall look and minimizing the risk of leaks