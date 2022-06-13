Top 10 Best submersible water pump for pool draining Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Yescom 1 HP Submersible Water Pump



Our submersible pool pump features powerful, high efficiency, sturdy construction, lower maintenance costs and works quietly. Ideal for handling such tasks as draining water from a basement or a shallow flooded area, draining or refilling your swimming pool, pond or simply a bath tub.

Automatic Shut Off Mechanism

When the water level rises, the gravity causes the switch to connect the circuit and the pump start working , when the water level goes down , the switch disconnects the circuit.

Specifications:

Overall Dimension(LxWxH): 6 9/16″ x 6 1/4″ x 14 3/8″ (16.7 x 15.8 x 36.5 cm) Cable length: 24 11/12 ft (760 cm) Q.Max: 3434 gph (13000L/H) H.Max: 26 1/4 ft (800 cm) Max Submersible Depth: 23 ft (700 cm) Diameter of Hose: 1″, G1″, 1 1/4″, G1 1/2″ (From Up to Down) Max Drainage Temperature: 35℃ Max Particle Size: 1 3/8″ (3.5 cm) Material: PP Plastic, Copper Wire Net Weight: 11.7 Lbs (5.29 kg)

Package Contents:

1x Water Pump

1x Manual

Durable Material

Sturdy and Solid constructionUL Safety

Great Powerful Sump Pump

Power Supply: 115V/60Hz/750W (1HP)Heavy duty motor runs underwater about 23ft，empties and fills your pond with ease

Quiet pond pump

Very silent and quiet, you can’t hear the motor run if you’re 10 or 15 feet away

Q.Max

2113GPH

2642GPH

4980GPH

659.9GPH

769.89 GPH

813.89GPH

H.Max

16 5/12 ft

23ft

–

115 ft

144 ft

150 ft

Power

400W

550W

–

600 W

1000 W

1200W

UL CERTIFICATION: 1 HP 750W submersible dirty clean water pump with float switch and 25ft power cord, a safe standard for Swimming Pool Pumps, Fountain Pump, Filters etc. Buy our Sump Pump with Confidence to help move dirty water away, for household or utility use

SAFE USE: Built-in automatic power shut off mechanism by auto float switch for preventing the coil from getting burned when pump fails to pump water

DURABLE & STURDY: Heavy duty engineered Resin Construction for long serving time under water, can prolong this submersible pumps life expectancy

1 HP WATER PUMP: Powered by a durable oil-cooled electric motor,runs, H.Max: 26 1/4ft, draining 3434 gallon per hour quickly

WIDE APPLICATION: Ideal for handling such tasks as draining water from a basement or a shallow flooded area, draining or refilling your swimming pool, pond or simply a bath tub, great for household or utility use, such as swimming pools, cellars, garden pond or flooded road