Top 10 Best submersible pump for pool Reviews

Product Description

This water pump is an upgraded product in 2023. According to customer needs, we have given the product a heart function. It will help you remove the water you don’t need.

Description:

Suitable for Both indoor and outdoor

Minimum vibration and is completely submersible

Oil free, grease free magnetic motor to avoid pollution in your water

Removable upper and lower cover for easy cleaning

Specification:

–Output Tie-in Diameter: 2cm/0.8inch.

–Cable Length :480cm/187.2inch

–Switch Size: 10 x 7.5 x 3.8cm/3.9 x 2.9 x 1.5inch (L x W x H).

–Weight: 3.3kg.

–Power: 400W.

–Voltage: 110V 60Hz.

–Head Max: 5M.

–Capacity: 8000L/H.

This pump is exquisite in workmanship, very small but full of power

Pumps Size Show

The specific size of this pump can refer to the above data

Auto Float Switch

The switch of the water pump is automatically suspended, so you don’t have to worry about your inconvenience to operate the switch after underwater

Used in Sewage

You can work in sewage without worrying about the dirty water

Used in Sludge

You can also use it in muddy silt to drain the dirty water you need

Use in Clean Water

You can also work normally in clean water

★ Durable Construction — Made of plastic and metal. Thermoplastic body protects the metal parts from corrosion, ensures a long time use. The higher base plate assures the prevention of debris collection in the sump pit.

★ Automatic Float Switch — The pump with a float switch can control start/stop Automatically.when the water level is below the initial level( ≤4.7 inch), it will automatically disconnect the power and stop working;When the water level rises above the initial level( ＞4.7 inch)， the pump will start working automatically under the control of float switch.

★ Pump Parameters — Power Cord Length: 15 Feet, Voltage/Frequency: 110V/60HZ, Power: 400W, Max Flow Rate: 2115GPH, Capacity: 8000L/H,Max Lift: 16 Feet. Three fittings with different diameters for outflow (1″, 1.25″, 1.5″) to choose from according to the flow rate.

★ Safety Guide — Once the pump can not pump any water,the power must be cut off immediately.If not, that will lead to the coil inside the pump burned,Which causes a lot of moister internally.

★ No maintenance needed — Thermoplastic composite material is highly rugged. Designed and manufactured in line with the valid safety requirements. Thermoplastic body resists corrosion as there are not exposed metal parts. Lower noise and emergy-efficient. Oil free motor requires no maintenance.