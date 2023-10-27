Top 10 Best stun gun with safety pin Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Basic safety Disable Pin: Helps prevent an attacker from using this stun gun absent and applying it on you. A strap worn around your wrist attaches to a disable pin on the base of the unit. If the stun gun is taken from you the pin will pull out, stopping it from working. The VIPERTEK VTS-979 stun gun genuinely packs a punch! Just exam firing this device into the air is typically sufficient to quit an attacker. As the bright electric current pulsates in between the examination prongs and results in an scary electrical sound, an attacker with any perception at all will be stopped in his tracks. If the sight and audio won’t end him, a jolt from this stun gun certainly will convey an attacker down! When an attacker is touched by the stun gun it will disrupt the message the brain sends to the voluntary muscle mass. Simply touching an attacker will supply a superior voltage shock causing loss of equilibrium and muscle mass manage, confusion, and disorientation bringing him to his knees and making him incapable of further aggressive action. Thanks to limits in some states, county and metropolis legal guidelines we do not ship to the subsequent locations: Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, District of Columbia, Annapolis, MD, Baltimore, MD, Chicago, IL, Philadelphia, PA, Baltimore County, MD, Crawford County,IA VIPERTEK is a registered US trademark.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎7.3 x 3.5 x 2.3 inches 8.01 Ounces

Date Very first Available‏:‎May 11, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎VIPERTEK

ASIN‏:‎B01FH2Q8QK

Effective Stun Gun With LED Flashlight & Basic safety Disable Pin

Practical Measurement (6.5″ x 2″ x 1″)

Inner Rechargeable Battery – No costly batteries to buy

Non-Slip Rubber Coating

Lifetime Guarantee

So you had known what is the best stun gun with safety pin in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.