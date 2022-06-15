Top 10 Best stun gun with safety disable pin Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Introducing the Stun Gun!

The miniature self defense stun gun flashlight! The sizing and look of a typical flash generate with 10 million volts of prison crippling stopping electric power!

At 3-1/2″ x 1″ x 1/2″, it’s compact and stunningly potent.

This Stun Gun is slender and discreet, rapid and useful, and drops an attacker to the ground in seconds!

Merely slide the thumb-switch ahead to launch 4.9 milliamps of electricity to make anyone imagine 2 times ahead of bothering you.

Launch the thumb-change and it retracts with simplicity.

Complete with LED flashlight, created from the maximum top quality aircraft aluminum, with black wrist strap.

This Stun Gun functions a speedy charging mini-usb port and can be conveniently charged from most mobile cell phone chargers. Incorporates charging wire, and wrist strap.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Date Initial Available‏:‎August 20, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Reax

ASIN‏:‎B074Z2S2YS

【Safety Switch】Powerful volt flashlight with basic safety switch ON/OFF to avert accidental discharge,When making use of the electric powered shock function, you want to keep down the white button and slide upward to the prime.And halt at the top rated, then the shock operate will carry on to deliver electricity。

【Two Fuction】Complete with LED flashlight, It has both of those the perform of a flashlight and a stun gun and designed from the greatest good quality plane aluminum, tough in use.

【Easy to have 】This tiny product, size: 3.35in*.98in*.6in weighing less than 2 ounces and about .50 inches in thickness,conceals conveniently, slips very easily into a pocket or purse

【USB Charger】Large capability lithium polymer battery ( protecting against in excess of – charging and more than – discharging safety ), speedy charging mini-usb port and can be conveniently billed from most cell telephone chargers,Notice Make sure you!! that because the USB charging region is related to the sliding spot, it is essential to hold the white button and not slide when charging, so as to be certain the regular charging system.

【Attention】Please note: If the electronic item is still left unused for a interval of time, there will be a reduction of ability. If you need to use it, you should absolutely cost it 1st. Maintain down the white button when charging to reduce slipping when plugging in the charger.

So you had known what is the best stun gun with safety disable pin in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.