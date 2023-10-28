Top 10 Best student safety goggles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Safety Anti Fog Glasses

SeeBand goggles are the first goggles that look and feel like classic glasses frames. This kind of protective glasses has high-quality blue light blocking and anti-fog effects. The strong & durable wraparound construction side cover offers a high level of direct eye protection, prevent dust and airborne droplets particles into the eyes.

Round Frame

Lens Height: 47mmLens Width: 48mmNose Bridge: 20mmTemple Length: 132mmFrame Width: 140mm

Square Frame

Lens Height: 45mmLens Width: 50mmNose Bridge: 15mmTemple Length: 125mmFrame Width: 140mm

Rectangle Frame

Lens Height: 38mmLens Width: 54mmNose Bridge: 20mmTemple Length: 150mmFrame Width: 145mm

SeeBand Safety Glasses Lens Advantage



ANTI FOG

The protective glasses has high-quality anti-fog effects, Whether it is drinking hot water in winter or cold weather outdoors The lens will not fog, you can see clear all times.

ANTI BLUE LIGHT

The anti-blue lens can can effectively block the glare, the blue light emitted by the computer screen , double coated, colorless lens, thereby reducing eye fatigue.

ANTI POLLEN

High-quality lenses can effectively prevent dust and pollen, and airborne droplets particles into the eyes, go out with peace of mind.

Impact resistance

The lens has strong toughness, is not easy to break, and can better resist the impact of foreign objects.

TR90 Frame



The frame is made of TR90 material, which can be bent without deformation

Side cover protection



The strong & durable wraparound construction side cover offers a high level of direct eye protection

Comfortable nose pads



One-piece nose pad design, comfortable to wear without leaving marks

Ergonomic temples



Curved non-slip temples, effective anti-slip

IDEAL FOR WORK AND PLAY: These glasses are both classic and fashionable, and have a protective effect, so whether it is shopping, tourism, cycling, or laboratory and dental workers can achieve beautiful and practical effects.

THE BEST QUALITY AND SERVICE : We carefully check every glasses before shipping to make sure the best products are sent to you. If you have any dissatisfaction, you only need to leave us a message, we will solve it for you immediately until you are satisfied,SeeBand provide worry-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.

