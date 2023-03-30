Top 10 Best stove safety knob covers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

At Wittle, we just take the basic safety, security, and defense of our customers’ minimal kinds as severe as we take the security, security, and defense of our have minimal ones. We are relatives owned, guided by honest American values, and fully commited to providing exceptional service. We try for Wittle to be a brand name of infant security products that mothers and fathers can rely on. Our mission is a basic just one. Build high quality high-quality baby protection goods that are uncomplicated to use, conveniently deal with the issue, and deliver mother and father with peace of mind.

Wittle Finger Pinch Guard Makes Baby Proofing Doors Simple



As parents, we know that baby and child proofing is important in ensuring the safety and well-being of our little ones. Small children, toddlers, and crawling babies love to explore and their curiosity often lead them to objects, places, and rooms where they can get hurt. The doors in our homes are one of those objects that children often navigate to. A door that is allowed to close freely can cause painful finger pinch injuries and the force and weight of a door accidentally slamming shut can result in considerable damage to your child’s small and delicate hands.

Wittle Finger Pinch Guard is the simple and easy solution for:

Avoiding painful finger pinch and jamming injuriesStopping the door from slamming shutPreventing children and pets from accidentally getting locked in a room.

The Wittle Finger Pinch Guard is:

Easy to attach and remove. Simply slip on and off as needed.Creates about a 1.5-inch gap between the door and door frame to prevent the door from closing.Conveniently store hanging around the door knob or door handle when not in use.Made from durable and safe EVA foam to give you peace of mind.Soft and flexible C shape fits snug around the door and repeated slamming won’t damage your door or door frame.White color and simple design will blend in and match any décor style.

Not Just A Baby Proofing Product:

Pet owners love the Wittle Finger Pinch Guard because it is allows cats and dogs to roam freely in an out of designated rooms without the possibility of getting stuck due to a door closing behind them.

Install Options:

1. Place around the outer edge of the door that’s high enough up to be out of reach for children.

2. Place around the top of the door at least six (6) inches from the outer edge.

Wittle Finger Pinch Guard:

It is time to stop those slamming doors, accidental lock-ins, and painful finger injuries.

Customers love the Wittle Finger Pinch Guard because it is a simple, effective, and high quality product that is easy to use and works perfectly as intended.

Wittle Door Safety for Kids



If you are looking for a way to baby proof the doors in your home, whether it is for preventing painful pinch injuries or the constant door slamming, then look no further!

Find Peace of Mind by Baby Proofing your Home with Wittle Finger Pinch Guards!

Other Wittle Products



Make baby proofing easy with Wittle Finger Pinch Guards, Wittle Door Knob Covers, Wittle Multifunctional Child Safety Locks, & Wittle Sliding Cabinet Locks!

FLEXIBLE C SHAPE ➡️ Makes it easy to attach and fits around any size door. Because of the tight fit the door stop will not fall or slide off and therefore will keep your child from accidentally getting locked inside a room. Similarly your cat or dog can roam freely without getting stuck in a room because of a door closing behind them.

CHILD DOOR STOPPER ➡️ Provides a soft cushion between the door and door frame. This keeps the door from slamming shut due to a breeze coming from an open window or a draft caused by an air conditioner.

TO USE ➡️ Simply place the Finger Pinch Guard on the side of the door and high enough up to be out of reach for kids. Alternatively you can place the Finger Pinch Guard on the top of the door at least 6 inches from the outer edge. When not in use simply hang around the door knob or door handle.

THE WHITE COLOR AND SIMPLE DESIGN ➡️ Blends in and matches any décor style. The Wittle Finger Pinch Guard is a great way to baby proof and prevent painful injuries from jamming fingers and hands.