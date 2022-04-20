Top 10 Best stove knob covers for child safety Reviews

Top 10 Best stove knob covers for child safety in 2022 Comparison Table
- Stove knob covers universal child proof clear view oven locks
- Scratch-Resistant
- The diameter is 2 ¾” for the stove knob cover.
- Note: Do not put the cover OVER the knob. Pull the knob off and then place it back on after you put on the stove knob cover.
- 1. [Easy to Use for Adults] Gas stove knob covers prevent babies from turning on stoves and ovens that could cause fires or release harmful gases. It is easy for adults to open/close the baby proof stove knob covers with one hand.
- 2. [Universal Size] External size 3*3.3*2.1 inch gas stove knob cover fits more different shapes and sizes of gas stove and oven knobs with an inner diameter of less than 2.4 inches.
- 3. [High Temperature Resistant & Black View] Made of hard PC material, high temperature resistant, which can ensure the quality and longevity of the stove safety knob covers. The clear black design is simple and stylish, matching the gas range.
- 4. [Baby Safety Kit - Easy to Install] This kit contains 5 stove knob covers for child safety and 1 oven lock child safety. Comes with 5 sets of upgraded strong adhesive, which can be used to fix the stove knob cover to the stove and prevent the cover from turning. The strong adhesive can be removed by using a moist hard card and slowly scraping it off. No residue and no damage.
- 5. [Application Range] Please measure the stove knob before purchase, otherwise it may can not be used. The distance from center of one knob to center of next knob should be 3"(≥76mm) or more. The height of gas knob should less than 1.9"(≤48mm). The diameter of gas knob should less than 2.4"(≤61mm).
- 1. [Easy to Use for Adults] The new unlocking method with a improved safety factor makes it hard for babies to figure out and open, but easy for adults to open/close the device with one hand. Prevent kids from turning on stoves and ovens, which could cause fires or release harmful gases.
- 2. [Universal Size] In order to fully cover more different shapes and sizes of gas stove knobs, the size has been upgraded to fit gas stove and oven knobs with an inner diameter of less than 2.4 inches.
- 3. [High Temperature Resistant & Clear View] Made of hard PC material, high temperature resistant, can ensure the quality and longevity of the gas stove knob covers. And the ultra-clear stove safety knob covers will not block the view of the temperature control mark when closed.
- 4. [Child Safety Kit - Easy to Install] The pack contains 5 childproof stove knob covers & 1 oven lock child safety. It comes with 5 pieces of strong adhesive, you can choose to use the adhesive to fix the gas knob protectors covers to the stove to prevent the cover from turning. It will not cause any damage to the surface of the stove and the adhesive pads can be easily removed without residue.
- 5. [Application Range] Please measure the stove knob before purchase, otherwise it may can not be used. The distance from center of one knob to center of next knob should be 3"(≥76mm) or more. The height of gas knob should less than 1.9"(≤48mm). The diameter of gas knob should less than 2.4"(≤61mm).
- ❆ APPLICATION RANGE: Please measure the stove knob before purchase,otherwise it may can't be used.The distance between two nearest stove knobs should better than 3.94""(≥10cm);the height of stove knob should less than 1.96"(≤5cm);the diameter of stove knob should less than 2.56"(≤6.5cm).
- ❆ SCIENTIFIC DESIGN: Parents can open buckles easily, but it is hard for children, Helps preventing accidents before they can happen. ❆ RELIABLE MATERIAL: High temperature resistant PC material ensures the quality of the product and service life.
- ❆ RELIABLE MATERIAL: High temperature resistant PC material ensures the quality of the product and service life.
- ❆ UNIVERSAL SIZE: Our product is suitable for almost kinds of ovens or stoves.
- ❆ SATISFACTION GAURANTEED: We offer a 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee to let you buy with confidence. If the product doesn't satisfy your needs, we can promise that you will get 100% money back.
- Large design fits more stove knobs than our competition.
- Compatible with stove knobs - up to 2.5" Diameter and 1.75" Height. Bottom Hole Diameter: 1.35". View images for reference.
- Our child safety stove knob covers features a clear design that blends into any style décor.
- Strong, hinged lid for easy adult access, while remaining baby proof. Durable and heat resistant. Easy to install and remove from your oven.
- Manufacturers lifetime warranty covering defects
- [Clarity makes you Happy]-- The Transparent Design allows you to operate your stove knob easily. You won't get irritated by not being able to see the calibration.
- [Simple way to stay Safe]-- 5 stove knob covers with 3M VHB Tapes. Very simple to install. No tools needed. The adhesive strength will reach its optimum after 24 hours. No worries when you remove the tape. 3M VHB Tape will not leave anything on your stove.
- [Babies and Pets Proof]-- This product can deter babies/pets from gripping stove knob.
- [Before purchasing]--The material of PC can resist to high temperature of 120℃. Please remember to mesure your knobs size and the distance between. The distance should be better than 3.94''. The height of stove knob should less than 1.89(≤4.8cm), the diameter of stove knob should less than 2.56''.
- [Warranty ]--If you're not satisfied with our product, we provide prompt and full refund!
- UPGRADED DESIGN - Upgraded double button design makes it hard for babies to open but easy for adults to open/close the stove with one hand. These knob covers can also prevent kids and pets from turning the gas on or playing with the stove knobs.
- RELIABLE MATERIAL - Made of environmentally friendly PP material, 120℃ high temperature resistant, odorless, non-toxic, non-polluting, and durable, well protect the stove knob away from oily smoke. And it comes with 8pcs stove covers to meet your daily needs.
- NO TOOLS NEEDED - Compared with our competitions, this kitchen stove knob cover is easy to install and remove (Takes seconds), no adhesive tape required, no drill or tools need, and no harm to the stove surface.
- FIT MOST STOVE: Pls kindly measure the stove knobs size before purchasing, otherwise it may not be suitable for use. The distance between the two nearest stove knobs should larger than 3"/7.62cm; the knob height should be less than 1.6"/4cm; the knob diameter should be less than 2.3"/6cm. Fit most stove knobs on the market.
- QUALITY SERVICE: Uraleyeon is committed to providing a safer environment for children. Customer satisfaction is our goal. If there are any questions or suggestions about the product, please contact us through Amazon.
- Function: Defend children from accidentally pressing the knob of gas stove. It can also prevent the lampblack from splashing on the switch, and it can also prevent small animals from stepping on the switch by mistake and causing safety hazards. Keep your family safe
- Material: Our mask is made of translucent black PP material. Matte black ABS base
- Installation method: Open the circle of the gas protective cover base, paste the double-sided tape on the circle of the protective cover base, tear off the double-sided tape in the gap below the gas cover knob, merge the bases, and close the mask. The installation is complete.
- Dimensions: The inner circle diameter is 0.75 inches, and the outer circle diameter is 2.32 inches. Our products are suitable for almost all kinds of ovens or gas knobs
- Service and guarantee: In the process of use, Haojie company will serve you throughout. if you have any dissatisfaction. Please contact us as soon as possible, we will solve any problems you have in use.
- PATENTED INNOVATION IN KITCHEN SAFETY. The only Silicone baby-proof knob protector in the market today.
- PREVENTS KIDS, PETS, ADULTS from inadvertently turning ON gas or electric range and oven.
- COVERS S-M-L KNOBS specifically for Push-Turn, flat panel surface configuration.
- PROVIDES SMART VISUAL REMINDER that the burner / oven is still ON.
- CUSTOMIZABLE for unremovable or hard to remove knobs. RISK-FREE. 100% Return Policy.
- 【Upgraded Stove Knob Covers】: Strong heat-resistant High-quality PC material, The new double button design for easy one hand opening, The package contains 6 pack childproof stove knob covers and 6 pieces strong adhesives, enough for your daily replacement. The videos for this product on the product page, you can't miss it.
- 【Application Range】: Please measure the stove knob before purchase, otherwise it may can not be used. The distance from center of one knob to center of next knob should be 3"(≥77mm) or more. The height of gas knob should less than 2.1"(≤52mm). The diameter of gas knob should less than 3"(≤77mm). Bottom Hole Diameter: 1.26", The knob inner diameter (the bottom middle part of the knobs) should less than 1.26"(≤32mm).
- 【Scientific design】: The new double button design, parents can open easily, but The new unlocking method with a improved safety factor makes it hard for babies to open, helps preventing accidents before they can happen.
- 【Universal Size】: The size upgrade allows the child proof stove knob covers to fully cover more different shapes and sizes of gas cooktop knobs. the size has been upgraded to fit gas stove and oven knobs with an inner diameter of less than 3 inches width and 2.1 inches depth.
- 【Premium Material】: Our stove safety knob covers are made of Strong heat-resistant High-quality PC material, heat-resistant and high-temperature resistant. Oven knob covers for child safety have good heat resistance. The widened short design is strong and can be used for a long time.
Our Best Choice: KidCo Stove Knob Covers, Charcoal
[ad_1]
Merchandise Description
The KidCo Stove Knob Handles deliver security from tiny kinds turning stove knobs. Non-adhesive installation and simply removable for cleansing. KidCo’s new stove knob covers are offered in charcoal to compliment today’s home décor development.
Compliments Any Decor
Fantastic for any décor or type
Hinged Cap
Hinged cap for relieve of removal
Common Measurement
Common dimensions accommodates most stoves
Other Goods from KidCo for Baby Security
KidCo S205 and S205-3 Universal Outlet Address
Functions on both Typical and Decorator type retailers.
Immediately covers outlet when plug is eradicated.
KidCo S360, S360-24 & S360-36 Electrical Outlet Plugs
Much larger layout lessens the possibility of choking if boy or girl gains accessibility to plug.
Ergonomic pinch grip for quick adult removal.
Readily available in 12, 24 or 36 packs.
KidCo S211 Outlet Plug Go over
Matches both Typical and Decorator fashion stores.
Substantial cover will help cover and shorten cords.
Excellent for residence place of work use.
Stove Knob Handles Universal Youngster Proof Apparent Look at Oven Locks
Stove Knob Handles Common Child Proof Distinct Check out Oven Locks
Retains kids absent from stove knobs
Hinged lid for easy grownup access
Resilient and warmth resistant
5 pack