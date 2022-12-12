Top 10 Best storage bin for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Solution Description

SUNVIVI Outdoor Outside Deck Storage Box



Straightforward to Assemble

Every single portion clicks jointly for uncomplicated self-assembly. Simple-go through recommendations are involved to manual you by means of the assembly process

Protected Outdoors Storage

Made to hold up to 120-Gallon with a lockable lid to securely shut, it is ideal for cushions, backyard garden applications, pool accessories and other possessions

Watertight Development

Arrive summer months or winter, rain or glow, you can be sure your possessions are dry and guarded. Produced from major-obligation content to safeguard from moist. It can be also rust-resistant and fade-free of charge to retain its physical appearance for many years to occur

Specs:

Materials: PP

Coloration: Black/Brown/Grey

Deck Box Dimension: 49″ x 24″ x 22″

Shipping and delivery Body weight: 32.6 lbs

3 Colours YOU CAN Opt for



Black

Brown

Gray

Color

Brown

Turquoise

Cream white/Blend Gray

Grey/Combine Grey

Khaki

Brown

This out of doors storage deck bins are designed of resilient, climate-resistant material The capacity can hold up to 120 gallons

That includes a elevate-top rated storage spot with comfortable-closing hinges Hinged lid stays open up when elevated

Retaining all items ventilated and dry in this patio storage deck bins Handles on every single finish and a keep-dry structure

Helpful outdoor storage box for backyard tools and equipment, home furnishings cushions, backyard garden video games and add-ons

Further bench for outside seating. Assembled proportions: 49″ x 22″ x 24″ (L x W x H). Also available devoid of gas spring lifts