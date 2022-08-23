Top 10 Best stock tank heater for livestock Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Thermostatically managed to operate only when needed. Intended to rest in the base of the tank unnoticed by livestock. Protecting sturdy cage permits use in all tanks. Safe and sound in plastic.Animal Compatibility: Cows and horses

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎13.5 x 14 x 6.38 inches 3.4 Kilos

Item design number‏:‎H-429

Day Initial Available‏:‎December 9, 2008

Manufacturer‏:‎Farm Innovators

ASIN‏:‎B000HHSI1E

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Transport:Product can be shipped inside of U.S.Worldwide Transport:This item can be shipped to select international locations outdoors of the U.S. Study A lot more

Built to relaxation in the base of tank unnoticed by livestock

Protective durable cage permits use in all tanks

Risk-free in plastic

Built in the United states

Submergible tank de-icer

Thermostatically managed to run only when important