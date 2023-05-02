Top 10 Best stick vacuum for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

4-Stage Filtration System

4-stage fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.99% of the fine dust and dry debris.We recommend that you tap the HEPA filter every time after you empty the dust cup.HEPA filter should be cleaned every 5 times’use.To clean the filter,compressed air is the best option.The high pressure air will remove the dry debris and fine dust from the HEPA filter.HEPA filter should be replaced every 3 months.

7-cell Loss-free Li-ion Battery

2500mAh Detachable battery delivers up to 15-40 mins of uninterrupted cleaning experience. Suction power is controlled across three settings-MIN mode, MID mode and MAX mode-to clean throughout the home.

Intelligent LED Screen

With built-in filter sensor, the LED screen shows selected power mode, remaining run time and filter cleaning alert. Reminds you to clean filters for optimum performance .

Replaceable Fluffy cleaner head



Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head of V16 cordless vacuum removes large debris and dirt thoroughly. It has extra-soft bristles that prevent scratches and deliver high performance on and hard floor

Motorized Cleaner Head for Powerful Cleaning



The 350W digital motor can drive stiff nylon bristles deep into carpets to capture ground-in dirt, provides 80% higher suction power than ordinary cordless vacuum on both hard floors and carpets

Mini motorized head – For bed, sofa and other upholstered furniture, such as car seat, curtain, etc

2-in-1 dusting brush – Composed of a crevice tool and a soft brush, it can switch freely to meet different situation, a great ceiling-cleaning tool

Dual Charging Wall Mount & Easy Storage



There are 3 ways that you can charge the vacuum and spare battery separately and simultaneously. And the wall mount can hang up the stick vacuum and all accessories to save your space

Switch Between Hard Floor/Carpet Mode



Hard floor mode: Move the bumper as illustrated with the soft roller head installed. This mode has a large opening in the front, which sucks up large debris and fine dust from hard floors.

Carpet mode: Move the bumper as illustrated with brush roll installed. This mode creates a closed space allowing for stronger suction, cleaning deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt.

Detachable lithium ion battery

2500mAh Battery

2500mAh Battery

Two 2500mAh Batteries

2000 mAh

2500mAh

Runtime

Up to 40 minutes

Up to 40 minutes

Up to 40 minutes

Up to 30 minutes

Up to 40 minutes

Power

350W

350W

350W

250W

Dust sensor

✓

✓

Filter cleaning alert

✓

✓

✓

Charger and Storage

Charger and wall mount

Charger and wall mount

Charger and wall mount

Charger and wall mount

Dustbin capacity

0.5L

0.5L

0.5L

0.5L

Soft roller

✓

✓

✓

✓

Mini power brush

✓

✓

✓

Crevice tool, 2-in-1 Dusting brush

✓

✓

✓

✓

4-in-1: Comes with upholstery tool/ crevice tool/ dusting tool/ soft roller/ bristle roller/ bracket (and screws). It’s a stick vacuum for hard floor/ tile/ laminate/ carpet. It also features a crevice tool and a dusting tool for drapes and other hard-to-reach areas. Attach the upholstery tool which it’s perfect for soft leather furniture such as bed and sofa.

Powerful suction: JASHEN V16 uses brushless motor which provides ultra-quiet powerful suction. There are three cleaning modes: MIN, MID, MAX. We recommand using MID mode for most times, which is a great balance between cleaning performance and energy-saving.

2500mAh battery: 7-cell top lithium battery pack provides a loss-free cleaning performance for 15-40 mins. The battery is detachable and can be charged separately on the charging dock.

LED panel & LED light: The LED panel shows how much battery power is left and unique filter cleaning alert reminds you to clean your filter (HEPA). The LED light on the front of the brush head will turn on when you clean darker areas.

High efficiency filtration system & HEPA filter: 4-stage fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.99% of the fine dust and dry debris. JASHEN V16 uses HEPA paper filter. We recommend that you clean it with compressed air and replace it every 3 months. Correctly cleaning the 2 microns filter ensures the long life of the vacuum engine.