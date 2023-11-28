Top 10 Best step carpet for stairs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Why select our stair treads?

1. Easy to put in, self adhesive on smooth surfaces

2. No problems to your beloved flooring

3. Protected and comfortable.

How to use:

1. Thoroughly clean the stairs and maintain them dry.

Do not utilize the non-slip tape down below temperatures of 50°F (10°C) or throughout the wintertime months. Make sure that it does not rain 24 hours after installing the tape.

2. Get rid of the paper liner from the tread.

Peel again the paper liner of the non-slip tread revealing the adhesive aspect of the it.

3. Position the tread to your stair measures.

Utilize the tread from just one conclude to the other. Press on it the moment it is wholly used to make guaranteed that is firmly put in.

Non-Woven Cloth

Protect against SLIPPING – Pretigo stair treads have a non-slip backing, which can be firmly fixed on the stairs and will not shift all around. It can supply a layer of protection when your spouse and children and animals go up and down stairs.

Straightforward TO Set up – Our Stair treads adopts new engineering, it can be firmly connected to the stairs without the need of adhesive tape. When eradicating it, it can be reused when you go to a new household.

Reduce AS YOUR Needs – These pre-lower 6×30 inch stair treads are acceptable for most wood ways. And Pretigo stair runners can be slice to any sizes and designs to match your stairs with no triggering delamination.

Effortless TO Clean up – They are so stain-resistant that pet hair and dust debris can be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner and washing equipment. The vacuum cleaner and machine washing will not damage the stair treads, so the stair treads can be reused.

Fantastic Longevity – With US 6P certification, they can be washed 20 instances repeatedly devoid of affecting skid resistance, building them fantastic for substantial targeted visitors and spill-susceptible places including eating rooms, relatives rooms, hallways, foyers, playrooms, small children place.