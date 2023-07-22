Top 10 Best steam mop with carpet glider Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

OApier is not only a home cleaning products manufacturer, but a company dedicated to studying consumer’s living needs on house cleaning and develop modern home cleaning tools with a convenient, easier design.

Square Swivel Mop Head360-Degree RotatableReady in 20 seconds, 99.9% SanitationLarge 260ml/8.8oz Water Tank20ft Power Cord

One S8 steam mop

One washable microfiber pads

One measuring cup

360-Degree Rotation

Flexible handle 360-degree rotation range, easy to operate.

Reach Corners

Easily access hard-to-reach corners and edges.

Ready in 20 Seconds

Just Press the button and wait about 20 seconds for steam output.

Large Bottom Tank

260ml/8.8oz water tank for longer use time.

Ergonomic Handle

Fluid handle for perfect grip, cord organization will also be easier with the cord wrap.

Clean Multiple Flooring Types

Can be used on hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, grout.

Product Type

S8 steam mop

2PCS mop pads for S8

6PCS mop pads for S8

Carpet Glider

Key Features

Large square swivel mop head, 260ml/8.8oz water tank

microfiber, 8.6*8.6 in, compatible for S8

microfiber, 8.6*8.6 in, compatible for S8

Compatible for S8

Variable Steam Levels

✓

✓

✓

✓

Washable Microfiber Pads

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Handheld Steamer

✓

Weight

3.6lb

5.1lb

3.5lb

6.9lb

4.8lb

6..65lb

Water Tank Capacity

3oz

10oz

15.2oz

16.9oz

6.4oz

10.1oz

Surface Type

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble

Sealed Hardwood, Ceramic, Linoleum, Granite, Marble Above-Floor Cleaning

Tools

3* microfiber pad, 1* flat head cleaning tool, 1* flexible hose, 1* jet nozzle, 2*round brush

Large Square Swivel Mop Head – 360-degree rotatable mop head makes it easier to access hard-to-reach corners and edges or tilt under sinks, tables, or other low surfaces.

Deep Steam Cleaning – Super-heated steam provides 99.9% sanitation on hard floors with 212°F steam.

Easy to Use – Just Press the button and wait about 20 seconds for steam output.

Large bottom tank – Comes with 260ml/8.8oz water tank for longer use time.

Package Contents – One S8 steam mop, one washable microfiber pads, one measuring cup, 1-Year warranty.