Top 10 Best standing air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Take A Breath OF Fresh Air

This Vremi portable air conditioner promotes proper humidity control while cooling the air for your comfort. By simply attaching the included hose to the gravity-fed drainage port, humidity levels are reduced. Say hello to cleaner and cooler air with this multifunctional unit!

You’ll Have A Good Sleep

Our air conditioning unit lets you sleep like a baby. A combination of super quiet operation and optimal cooling capacity provides a comfortable temperature so you can enjoy more relaxing, uninterrupted sleep.

Just Set Up The 1-24 h Timer

We designed this air conditioner with programmable cooling to give you the power to control it according to your needs. It features 3 fan speeds, 4 operational modes (Cool, Fan, Dry, and Sleep), and a 24-hr timer. The timer function enables you to easily control your unit’s operating times, set it to automatically turn on or off, and can even help you save on energy.

It’s A Snap To Install!

A single individual can easily install this unit without the need for heavy lifting. Simply roll this portable appliance to your preferred area and begin installation. Just connect the 5.6 ft hose that works perfectly in standard horizontal and vertical windows, turn the AC on, and start cooling your home, office, or space.

Washable Filters

No need to spend your money on frequent filter replacements as this product’s filter is washable and reusable. Cleaning it is easy through your faucet or dishwasher. To extend the life of your machine, clean the filter weekly. Periodically wiping down the grill to avoid airflow blockages is also recommended for a more efficient operation.

LED Screen

Settings are easily viewed on the large digital LED display. Some of the settings you can easily check from the display include the Fan speed, the Temperature, whether the Timer function is on or off, etc.

Designed For Comfort

This air conditioning appliance also comes with a remote control that allows you to easily select from the available modes, adjust the temperature, and set the timer. Imagine the convenience of controlling your air conditioner without getting off your bed or couch!

Temperature Range

64 °F–90 °F

64 °F–90 °F

64 °F–90 °F

64 °F–90 °F

64 °F–90 °F

Applicable Cooling Area

150 to 250 Sq. Ft.

300 to 350 Sq. Ft.

300 to 350 Sq. Ft.

400 to 450 Sq. Ft.

400 to 450 Sq. Ft.

Dimensions (L*W*H)

16.5 ×12.2 × 27.6 in

17 × 14 × 28.15 in

17.3 × 14 × 28.2 in

17.7 × 15.6 × 29.3 in

17.7 × 15.6 × 29.3 in

Weight

53.9 lb

61.2 lb

68.9 lb

74.6 lb

75.2 lb

Indoor Noise

51 dB

52 dB

52 dB

49 dB

49 dB

24-Hour Timer

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Portable and Space Saving – Beat the heat even without a central ac in your home or office with this Vremi 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner (CEC Rated at 8,000 BTU). This machine is suited to cool a room or space between 300 to 350 sq ft. Thanks to its portable design, you can use it from one room to another.

Multiple Operating Modes – This air conditioner has a variety of operating modes: Cool, Fan, Dry, and Sleep that make it easier to suit the tastes and preferences of different users. It comes with a remote control and even has a built-in remote control storage for convenience.

Designed For Comfort – This ac unit features an easy-to-read LED display. It can cool a room to temperatures between 64 °F–90 °F (18 °C–32 °C). Cooling down during hot days is no longer an issue! You can also take better control with the 24 hr timer. To feel a natural breeze and enjoy maximized air flow, activate Swing mode.

Reusable Air Filter – This appliance comes with a removable and washable filter. Easy to clean under the faucet or in the dishwasher. To extend the life and performance of this unit, cleaning the filter weekly is recommended.

Easy To Move and Install – This 17 × 28.15 × 14 in air conditioning unit has built-in rolling wheels and handles for you to easily move it and use it in any room with an accessible window. All accessories are included and installation can be done by one person. Simply roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, attach the 5.6 ft hose and the window slide adapter, turn the unit on, and let the cooling begin!