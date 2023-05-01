Top 10 Best standing air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best standing air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Design for Baby: the mini fan with a flexible tripod/Legs, versatile and easy to clip on most strollers, crib, wheelchair, carriage and etc in any position, it’s a lifesaver for car seat, especially those with rear facing, your kid and you can enjoy cool and comfortable ride
- 360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working
- Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park
- Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness
- Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty
- 2-blade oscillating pedestal fan with automatic oscillation and adjustable height and vertical angle
- Engineered for whisper-quiet operation; high quality silent AC motor works at low noise level
- 3 power settings and 3 breeze modes (nature, sleep, normal) with wide oscillation for cooling medium to large rooms
- Easy digital operation, auto on/off timer, and remote control for changing modes from across the room
- 120 volt / 60 watt power consumption
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- BASEBOARD BUDDY– As Seen On Tv Baseboard Cleaner Tool – The fast and easy way to clean your baseboards and moldings
- SAVE YOUR BACK AND KNEES! – Your knees, shoulders, and back will thank you! Lightweight and adjustable. Use the extension handle to clean hard to reach places. The heavy duty lightweight aluminum handle extends up to 4 feet to accommodate various heights. The lightweight design and plastic head allow you to clean your baseboards and moldings with ease.
- SIMPLY WALK & GLIDE! – Flexible Head Design conforms to any baseboard or door molding, 360-degree SWIVEL action lets you clean from any angle.
- WET OR DRY – Baseboard Buddy can be used wet or dry! The textured fibers TRAP & Lock dirt! The microfiber pads can tackle just about any surface they can reach, from chair rails, banisters, fireplace mantles, and much more.
- INCLUDES – 1 Baseboard Buddy and 3 Reuseable Baseboard Buddy Pads
- Quiet at All Speeds: Better cool begins with quieter sound. Acoustically designed airflow system hugely reduces noises from motor and fan. This bladeless fan also adopts hyper-precision bearing to provide ultra quiet cooling at all speeds.
- Max Out the Winds: Drawing from back and sides, this Dreo floor fan brings out more air. Built-in motor spins up to 1350RPM to provide cooling up to 29.5 feet far, so you finally can say goodbye to sweltering summer days.
- More Speeds to Your Needs: From soft breezes to strong winds, this tower fan offers 6 speed levels to cool your body and soothe your mind whenever you need it. Along with 4 modes (Sleep/Auto/Natural/Normal) to give you more personalized cooling.
- Cool that Sweeps Around: With a 530mm extended fan wheel, this oscillating fan blows out more air at one time, along with ultra wide 90° osicllation to cover every corner of your living space.
- Into the Peaceful World: Designed to tune out the noise and distractions from the fan so you can be with just yourself and peaceful comfort. In Sleep mode, display turns mute and off in 15 sec to give you the complete peace, day and night.
- 【Beat the Heat】If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings.
- 【Very Quiet】Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this tower fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient auto-off timer can be set from 0.5 to 7.5 hours.
- 【Fresher Air Ionizer】The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
- 【A Real Space Saver】Standing 41.8” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design of this tower fan optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
- 【Designed for Safety】Lasko has been making high-quality fans designed to enhance home and workplace comfort for more than 100 years; this fan is ETL listed and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty
- 【Exquisite Design】ONLY 6 oz! Compact lightweight design for maximum convenience. Small and lightweight personal fan provides cooling air circulation in any desired directions with 360 degree tilt rotation.Perfect for use in home,car, office, desktop, camping, or travel.
- 【Ultra-Quiet】The small usb desk fan uses a silent structure which is engineered to be ultra-quiet while delivering high airflow. Better accompany your work or sleep without disturbing you.
- 【Three-speed Adjustable】 Low/medium/high speed level. Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button repeatedly. Third gear which can be variable speed design provides you more choices in different temperature environment.
- 【High Compatibility USB-powered 】The SmartDevil USB fan is powered by USB and compatible with PC/laptop, power bank, AC adapter, car charger and other USB-enabled power supply.USB fan is energy-saving and environmentally friendly. (Note:This fan does not carry a battery)
- Simple Controls: Easily customize your airflow with 5 different speeds, oscillation and 4 modes (Normal, Natural, Auto or Sleep) from the comfort of your bed or sofa; the easy-to-touch design and remote control makes it more than ever to use, so you can adjust settings to your cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Perfect 90°oscillating cooling fan allows you to direct airflow where you need it. The wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective airlow distribution around your room
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: Powered by TurboSilent technology, this floor fan delivers cooling breezes while bringing noise down to 34dB, ideal for a good night sleep without loud fan noises. Built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours so you don't have to worry about turning off the fan during hot summer nights
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow grille to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The true space saving standing fan that can fit into any room or corner thanks to its small base and body; you can take it anywhere with its convenient handle, ideal portable fan for home, RV or office; and keep your air always fresh thanks to its easy washable grille and impeller parts.
- ULTRA QUIET & ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Equipped with DC silent motor, the Pelonis pedestal fan is engineered for quiet operation (as low as 38 dB) which is less than half as loud as most standard fans. It is perfect for your bedroom or nursing room. The DC motor also offers greater energy efficiency and save up to 35% of the energy cost than its AC counterpart.
- POWERFUL WIND & WIDE OSCILLATION ANGLE: 12 speed settings and 12-hour timer design allow you to customize your breeze needs in your house, living room and office. With 5 high-quality blades and a strong motor, this Pelonis oscillation fan could provide strong wind to boost the cooling effect when using with air conditioner. The 90° oscillation angle and 24° tilt angle will extend wind the coverage to every corner of the room.
- EASY TO USE: Featuring blue LED display, remote control and auto power off functions, the floor fan is designed for long-range and full function control (up to 6 meters). With the height adjustable between 3. 5 and 4 feet, it could get you fully covered no matter you are sitting on the couch or lying in bed, Use Location :Indoor
- SAFETY FIRST: The big and heavy-duty base could provide additional stability for the fan during its operation. The built-in overheat protection would automatically switch off the fan when the motor overheats. The kid friendly safety grid will create a safe and cool environment for every member of the family.
- MANUFACTURER : With confidence in the quality of our product, Pelonis offers a 1-year manufacturer with your purchase of any of our product.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
Our Best Choice: Vremi 12000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for 300 to 350 Sq Ft Rooms – Powerful AC Unit with Cooling Fan, Wheels, Reusable Filter, Auto Shut Off and LED Display
Product Description
Take A Breath OF Fresh Air
This Vremi portable air conditioner promotes proper humidity control while cooling the air for your comfort. By simply attaching the included hose to the gravity-fed drainage port, humidity levels are reduced. Say hello to cleaner and cooler air with this multifunctional unit!
You’ll Have A Good Sleep
Our air conditioning unit lets you sleep like a baby. A combination of super quiet operation and optimal cooling capacity provides a comfortable temperature so you can enjoy more relaxing, uninterrupted sleep.
Just Set Up The 1-24 h Timer
We designed this air conditioner with programmable cooling to give you the power to control it according to your needs. It features 3 fan speeds, 4 operational modes (Cool, Fan, Dry, and Sleep), and a 24-hr timer. The timer function enables you to easily control your unit’s operating times, set it to automatically turn on or off, and can even help you save on energy.
It’s A Snap To Install!
A single individual can easily install this unit without the need for heavy lifting. Simply roll this portable appliance to your preferred area and begin installation. Just connect the 5.6 ft hose that works perfectly in standard horizontal and vertical windows, turn the AC on, and start cooling your home, office, or space.
Washable Filters
No need to spend your money on frequent filter replacements as this product’s filter is washable and reusable. Cleaning it is easy through your faucet or dishwasher. To extend the life of your machine, clean the filter weekly. Periodically wiping down the grill to avoid airflow blockages is also recommended for a more efficient operation.
LED Screen
Settings are easily viewed on the large digital LED display. Some of the settings you can easily check from the display include the Fan speed, the Temperature, whether the Timer function is on or off, etc.
Designed For Comfort
This air conditioning appliance also comes with a remote control that allows you to easily select from the available modes, adjust the temperature, and set the timer. Imagine the convenience of controlling your air conditioner without getting off your bed or couch!
Temperature Range
64 °F–90 °F
64 °F–90 °F
64 °F–90 °F
64 °F–90 °F
64 °F–90 °F
Applicable Cooling Area
150 to 250 Sq. Ft.
300 to 350 Sq. Ft.
300 to 350 Sq. Ft.
400 to 450 Sq. Ft.
400 to 450 Sq. Ft.
Dimensions (L*W*H)
16.5 ×12.2 × 27.6 in
17 × 14 × 28.15 in
17.3 × 14 × 28.2 in
17.7 × 15.6 × 29.3 in
17.7 × 15.6 × 29.3 in
Weight
53.9 lb
61.2 lb
68.9 lb
74.6 lb
75.2 lb
Indoor Noise
51 dB
52 dB
52 dB
49 dB
49 dB
24-Hour Timer
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Portable and Space Saving – Beat the heat even without a central ac in your home or office with this Vremi 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner (CEC Rated at 8,000 BTU). This machine is suited to cool a room or space between 300 to 350 sq ft. Thanks to its portable design, you can use it from one room to another.
Multiple Operating Modes – This air conditioner has a variety of operating modes: Cool, Fan, Dry, and Sleep that make it easier to suit the tastes and preferences of different users. It comes with a remote control and even has a built-in remote control storage for convenience.
Designed For Comfort – This ac unit features an easy-to-read LED display. It can cool a room to temperatures between 64 °F–90 °F (18 °C–32 °C). Cooling down during hot days is no longer an issue! You can also take better control with the 24 hr timer. To feel a natural breeze and enjoy maximized air flow, activate Swing mode.
Reusable Air Filter – This appliance comes with a removable and washable filter. Easy to clean under the faucet or in the dishwasher. To extend the life and performance of this unit, cleaning the filter weekly is recommended.
Easy To Move and Install – This 17 × 28.15 × 14 in air conditioning unit has built-in rolling wheels and handles for you to easily move it and use it in any room with an accessible window. All accessories are included and installation can be done by one person. Simply roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, attach the 5.6 ft hose and the window slide adapter, turn the unit on, and let the cooling begin!