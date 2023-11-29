Top 10 Best standalone air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best standalone air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed standing fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- 3 DIFFERENT SETTINGS: Customers can enjoy STRONG - NATURAL or SLEEP speed variations of airflow to satisfy your desired cooling needs with one touch.
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION: The user-friendly top mounted control panel with bright LED light indicators features different speed settings, fan modes, turns oscillation on/off, and a convenient programmable automatic timer which gives you undisturbed sleep and saves energy.
- CONVENIENCE at FINGERTIPS: Adjusting your fan settings from a distance of up to 16 feet or to power the unit on or off at the touch of a button, no matter where you are in the room.
- WIDE ANGLE COOLING: 50cm air outlet with 90°silent oscillation along with the 15-hour programmable timer takes the experience to a completely new level. Plus, a rear handle makes it much easier to relocate.
- SPACE SAVING TOWER DESIGN: this lightweight fan is ideal for the bedroom, kitchen, livingroom and home office. Plus a fused safety plug to prevent damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
Our Best Choice: HOMCOM 10000 BTU Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Cooling Dehumidifying Ventilating with Remote Controller, LED Display, 2 Speed Fan, 24-Hour Timer for Bedroom, Living Room, Office
Product Description
Beat the Summer heat in the most effective way possible, say hello to this mobile air conditioner from HOMCOM. A small and compact design which can fit into small and tight spaces easily, it features four functions over three speeds: cooling, dehumidifying, ventilating, and sleeping allowing you to be in control and set to a mode which best suits you.
Four modes: Cools, dehumidifies, ventilates and sleeps
With LED display to show different settings
Four wheels on the base to move unit around easily
Refrigerant R410 to deliver instant cooling for home and office
24-hour timer, allows you to set to a specific time
Automatically cut off when the tank is full
Removable air filter for easily cleaning
Color
White
Material
ABS Plastic
Overall Dimensions
14”W x 13.5”D x 27.5”H
Power
1080W
Voltage
110-120V, 50/60Hz
Suitable Using Space
129-194sq.ft.
Max Cool
10000BTU
Refrigerant
R410
Dehumidifying Capacity
24L/Day
EER
A grade(＞2.6)
Certification
UL, ETL, CSA
Item Label
823-002V80
Color
White, Black
White, Black
White, Grey
White, Grey
White
Black, White
Material
ABS Plastic
ABS Plastic
ABS Plastic
ABS Plastic
ABS Plastic
ABS/PP Plastic, Steel
Dimension
14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H
14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H
14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H
14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H
17.75” L x 14.25” W x 29.75” H
17.75” W x 16.5” D x 46.5”-54.25” H
Power
785W
1122W
1122W
785W
1347W
50W
Voltage
110-120V/60Hz
110-120V/60Hz
110-120V/60Hz
110-120V/60Hz
110-120V/60Hz
110-120V/60HZ
Max Cool
7000BTU
10000BTU
10000BTU
7000BTU
12000 BTU
FOUR MODES: Cools, dehumidifies, ventilates and sleeps (sleep mode can only be used with remote controller) over two speed levels. Great for using this air conditioner in different types of heats and during different times of the day. A great all-rounder with an LED digital display
PORTABLE COMPACT DESIGN: Small but mighty, this mini air conditioner can fit into smaller areas with ease. Four swivel wheels on the base to move around easily. Functional indoor portable ac unit with refrigerant R410 and 10000 BTU to deliver instant cooling for home and office. Fits room area: 129-194sq.ft.
24-HOUR Timer & AUTO CUT OFF: This air conditioning allows you to set it to a specific running time, ideal for when you’re going to sleep, and helping to save electricity. Automatically cut off when the tank is full, to prevent water overfilling to your floor
REMOTE CONTROL & EASY CLEANING: Allows you to control this ac unit when you’re not close to it. Powered by 2 x AAA batteries (not included). Removable air filter, keeping the air which circulates around fresh and clean for hygiene
INFORMATION: Overall Dimension: 14”W x 13.5”D x 27.5”H, Voltage: 110-120V, 50/60HZ. NOTE: Can only be used for sliding door windows, the exhaust hose is required to connect inside and outside when installing. If the mobile air conditioner can not be cooled, stand for 24 hours before turning it on.