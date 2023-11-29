Top 10 Best standalone air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Spice up your home office with our exciting line of computer desks and comfortable chairs, or upgrade your kitchen with our rolling trolley carts and storage racks. Beautiful leather ottomans, designer furniture options, and decorative accessories are all available to add a new dimension to whatever space you are trying to complete.

Beat the Summer heat in the most effective way possible, say hello to this mobile air conditioner from HOMCOM. A small and compact design which can fit into small and tight spaces easily, it features four functions over three speeds: cooling, dehumidifying, ventilating, and sleeping allowing you to be in control and set to a mode which best suits you.

Four modes: Cools, dehumidifies, ventilates and sleeps

With LED display to show different settings

Four wheels on the base to move unit around easily

Refrigerant R410 to deliver instant cooling for home and office

24-hour timer, allows you to set to a specific time

Automatically cut off when the tank is full

Removable air filter for easily cleaning

Color

White

Material

ABS Plastic

Overall Dimensions

14”W x 13.5”D x 27.5”H

Power

1080W

Voltage

110-120V, 50/60Hz

Suitable Using Space

129-194sq.ft.

Max Cool

10000BTU

Refrigerant

R410

Dehumidifying Capacity

24L/Day

EER

A grade(＞2.6)

Certification

UL, ETL, CSA

Item Label

823-002V80

Good Quality

We use selected materials and qualified factories to produce our products, and each product has been checked many times throughout the production process to ensure that it is intact.

Diverse Products

Designed for different people with various tastes and need, we provides you with a variety of selections to choose from, and our products are for every members and every rooms in your home.

Local Warehouse

We are proud of our large domestic warehouses with neat shelves, and local worker who take good care of your goods.

Nice-looking

We work hard to create popular, chic, and innovative items that can pass the test of time and help you live better. With stability,comfort in mind, our products will be your best choice.

Color

White, Black

White, Black

White, Grey

White, Grey

White

Black, White

Material

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS/PP Plastic, Steel

Dimension

14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H

14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H

14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H

14” L x 13.5” W x 27.5” H

17.75” L x 14.25” W x 29.75” H

17.75” W x 16.5” D x 46.5”-54.25” H

Power

785W

1122W

1122W

785W

1347W

50W

Voltage

110-120V/60Hz

110-120V/60Hz

110-120V/60Hz

110-120V/60Hz

110-120V/60Hz

110-120V/60HZ

Max Cool

7000BTU

10000BTU

10000BTU

7000BTU

12000 BTU

FOUR MODES: Cools, dehumidifies, ventilates and sleeps (sleep mode can only be used with remote controller) over two speed levels. Great for using this air conditioner in different types of heats and during different times of the day. A great all-rounder with an LED digital display

PORTABLE COMPACT DESIGN: Small but mighty, this mini air conditioner can fit into smaller areas with ease. Four swivel wheels on the base to move around easily. Functional indoor portable ac unit with refrigerant R410 and 10000 BTU to deliver instant cooling for home and office. Fits room area: 129-194sq.ft.

24-HOUR Timer & AUTO CUT OFF: This air conditioning allows you to set it to a specific running time, ideal for when you’re going to sleep, and helping to save electricity. Automatically cut off when the tank is full, to prevent water overfilling to your floor

REMOTE CONTROL & EASY CLEANING: Allows you to control this ac unit when you’re not close to it. Powered by 2 x AAA batteries (not included). Removable air filter, keeping the air which circulates around fresh and clean for hygiene

INFORMATION: Overall Dimension: 14”W x 13.5”D x 27.5”H, Voltage: 110-120V, 50/60HZ. NOTE: Can only be used for sliding door windows, the exhaust hose is required to connect inside and outside when installing. If the mobile air conditioner can not be cooled, stand for 24 hours before turning it on.