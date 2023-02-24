Top 10 Best stand up air conditioner Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best stand up air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Design for Baby: the mini fan with a flexible tripod/Legs, versatile and easy to clip on most strollers, crib, wheelchair, carriage and etc in any position, it’s a lifesaver for car seat, especially those with rear facing, your kid and you can enjoy cool and comfortable ride
- 360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working
- Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park
- Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness
- Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty
- 2-blade oscillating pedestal fan with automatic oscillation and adjustable height and vertical angle
- Engineered for whisper-quiet operation; high quality silent AC motor works at low noise level
- 3 power settings and 3 breeze modes (nature, sleep, normal) with wide oscillation for cooling medium to large rooms
- Easy digital operation, auto on/off timer, and remote control for changing modes from across the room
- 120 volt / 60 watt power consumption
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- 24ft/s Velocity: This tower fan is equipped with a powerful motor and a unique air-duct that can provide a velocity of 24ft/s, effectively distributing airflow around the room. It lets you enjoy the cool quickly
- Lower Noise, More Serenity: This bladeless fan adopts a unique air-duct design with fluid mechanics and minimize noise. Brings a comforting, cool, and ultra-quiet breeze, helping you to sink into a soothing night of rest
- 90° Oscillation Tower Fan: Compared to other 65°oscillating fans, for quicker cooling, ours provides wider coverage of airflow to increase indoor air circulation
- 6 Speeds plus 4 Modes plus Additional Auto Mode: Customize your breeze with 6 speeds and 4 modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep, and Auto). Stay cool on hot summer days in the bedroom, study, or office. If you activate the pedestal fan’s auto mode, the velocity of the wind will automatically change with the temperature, allowing your room to always stay pleasant and healthy
- Clear LED Display: Track the room temperature, speed, mode and timer settings on the floor fan's large LED display. Easily access all settings via the control panel or remote control. Convenient and easy to use. [Note：Set the tower fan to sleep mode. The LED display will turn off automatically after 20 seconds, allowing a restful night’s sleep]
- 【Beat the Heat】If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings.
- 【Very Quiet】Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this tower fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient auto-off timer can be set from 0.5 to 7.5 hours.
- 【Fresher Air Ionizer】The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
- 【A Real Space Saver】Standing 41.8” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design of this tower fan optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
- 【Designed for Safety】Lasko has been making high-quality fans designed to enhance home and workplace comfort for more than 100 years; this fan is ETL listed and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty
- Simple Controls: Choose between 4 speeds, 3 modes (Normal, Natural, or Sleep), remotely control the strength and oscillation from your bed or sofa; easy-to-touch smart design makes you more convenient to use, so you can easily customize your airflow and cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Perfect 90°oscillating cooling fan allows you to direct airflow where you need. The wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective air flow distribution around the room
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: This powerful yet silent floor fan is expertly engineered to produce little noise(only 40dB) that won’t disturb your sleep; built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours for a good night’s sleep or cool nap during hot summer nights(light turns auto-off after 30s in sleep mode)
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow fence to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The quiet, real space saving standing fan can fit into any room corner thanks to the small base and body; move it easily with the convenient carry handle, portable for home, RV or office.
- ULTRA QUIET & ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Equipped with DC silent motor, the Pelonis pedestal fan is engineered for quiet operation (as low as 38 dB) which is less than half as loud as most standard fans. It is perfect for your bedroom or nursing room. The DC motor also offers greater energy efficiency and save up to 35% of the energy cost than its AC counterpart.
- POWERFUL WIND & WIDE OSCILLATION ANGLE: 12 speed settings and 12-hour timer design allow you to customize your breeze needs in your house, living room and office. With 5 high-quality blades and a strong motor, this Pelonis oscillation fan could provide strong wind to boost the cooling effect when using with air conditioner. The 90° oscillation angle and 24° tilt angle will extend wind the coverage to every corner of the room.
- EASY TO USE: Featuring blue LED display, remote control and auto power off functions, the floor fan is designed for long-range and full function control (up to 6 meters). With the height adjustable between 3. 5 and 4 feet, it could get you fully covered no matter you are sitting on the couch or lying in bed, Use Location :Indoor
- SAFETY FIRST: The big and heavy-duty base could provide additional stability for the fan during its operation. The built-in overheat protection would automatically switch off the fan when the motor overheats. The kid friendly safety grid will create a safe and cool environment for every member of the family.
- MANUFACTURER : With confidence in the quality of our product, Pelonis offers a 1-year manufacturer with your purchase of any of our product.
- 【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Household Fan produces air flow at 1143 ft./min to keep you cool all day and night; With 3 adjustable speeds and a remote control, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices.
- 【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a slim and sturdy design fits beautifully into any home or office décor providing all-day cooling comfort. Portable and easy-to-assemble at only 15.5 lbs, this tower fan has a molded handle.
- 【OPTIMAL WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】While other fans promote 90 degrees of oscillation, we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with the perfect amount of oscillation, taking less time for the fan to oscillate, so you get to feel more of the breeze.
- 【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off during the day or night; A D31quiet nighttime setting automatically dims the LED and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully and stay cool.
- 【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA; Backed by our 1-yr manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, reliable fans to keep you cool at home.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- 【Feel The Coolness】Features dual fans to maximize air movement and deliver strong airflow throughout the stuffy space in high summer. 3 speed options (high-medium-low) provide tailored cooling-off experience to beat the heat.
- 【110° Widespread Oscillation】A simple press on the “swing” button allows the tower fan to oscillate horizontally for 110 degrees, sweeping more areas in the room with smooth breeze for effective personal cooling.
- 【3 Auto-Off Timers】Comes with 3 timer options, including 2H, 4H, and 8H, to enable this desk fan to circulate muggy air at night for improved ventilation and lasting coolness at your bedside.
- 【Whisper-Quiet Cooling】Produces a right amount of white noises (less than 60db) even if the tower fan projects high-velocity airflow, bringing maximum comfort to you for a sound sleep.
- 【Energy-Efficient Choice】Equipped with a 16W high-performance motor to create a stream of powerful airflow, while using less energy than tower fans of other brands. For any questions or concerns about this desk fan, please feel free to contact with us.
Our Best Choice: TOSOT 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Remote Control, Built-in Dehumidifier, Fan Cool Rooms Up to 400 Square Feet, Grey
[ad_1]
Product Description
Flexible Cooling
If you don’t have central air, can’t be bothered to install a window air conditioner, or just love keeping cool, we have the perfect air conditioner for you!
Efficient Drying
The only thing worse than heat is heat mixed with humidity. We solved this problem by adding a dehumidifier to your already powerful AC after attaching the including manual drain hose.
Sleep Mode
Our Portable AC provides a restful night of sleep or focused periods of work by clocking in at a peak sound level of 49 decibels(lab standard) when running at the lowest fan speed.
Fully Portable
This unit is portable enough to be wheeled from room to room to provide cool air wherever you need it most– the bedroom, office, or the living room. The mounting kit can be installed in most windows, especially horizontal windows not suitable for window-mounted machines.
Child Lock
No more kids messing with the controls and stopping the flow of cool air. Simply press and hold the + and – buttons for 3 seconds to activate the child lock function, preventing any changes to be made via the control panel until the child mode function is reversed.
Adjustable Timer
Perfect for falling asleep without leaving the unit powered on all night, a 24-hour timer gives you complete control over how to run your AC unit. Choose from 0.5-24 hour length of time and one of 3 function modes (cool, dry, fan) to automatically power the unit down after that set time.
Reusable Air Filter
The hassle of finding the correct air filter is gone! We equipped this AC with a washable air filter than can be cleaned with simple soap and water.
Cooling Areas
300 sq. ft.
400 sq. ft.
250 sq. ft.
300 sq. ft.
450 sq. ft.
2017 SACC Standard
5000 BTU
6000 BTU
5000 BTU
5900 BTU
8000 BTU
ASHRAE Standard
8000 BTU
10000 BTU
8000 BTU
10000 BTU
12000 BTU
Unit Dimension (LxWxH)
11.8×15.4×30.4 in.
11.8×15.4×30.4 in.
11.1x12x27.2 in.
11.1x12x27.2 in.
15.5×16.7×31.7 in.
Unit Weight
54 lbs
55 lbs
48 lbs
52 lbs
76 lbs
Exhaust Hose Size
5 ft. 5.7 in.
5 ft. 5.7 in.
5 ft. 5.7 in.
5 ft. 5.7 in.
5 ft. 5.7 in.
Drain Hose Size
5 ft. 0.6 in.
5 ft. 0.6 in.
1.6 ft. 0.6 in.
1.6 ft. 0.6 in.
1.6 ft. 0.6 in.
Power Cord
6 Ft (1.8 m)
6 Ft (1.8 m)
6.5 Ft (2 m)
6.5 Ft (2 m)
6.5 Ft (2 m)
Window Requirement
9-62 in.
9-62 in.
9-62 in.
9-62 in.
9-62 in.
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
TOSOT was founded in 2003 by its parent company, Gree Electrical Appliances of Zhuhai. With Gree’s 30+ years of manufacturing experience and ranking as the largest air conditioning manufacturer in the world, TOSOT is in possession of over 1000 labs to be the home appliance brand that American customers could finally rely on.
As we grow and evolve, our mission will always be the same – to improve the quality of your home by offering thoughtful, carefully designed products. The way to a quality life starts with a quality home.
Powerful Cooling: Cool spaces up to 400 square feet with an ASHRAE-rated 10,000 BTUs of cool air (6,000 BTU 2017 DOE Standard) perfect for your home office, bedroom, or living room.
1 Product, 3 Uses: This is not only a Portable AC but also a fan and dehumidifier capable of removing 2.5 pints(1.2L/hour) of water per hour. Drier air feels much cooler than humid air and allows your AC to work more efficiently.
Sleep Well: Sleep through the night with lower noise mode. You can also use the sleep function to adjust your optimal sleeping temperature while you are busy counting sheep, or activate the night mode to shut off all lights on the control panel.
Easy Install: Both horizontal and vertical sliding windows can be used to install this machine while the detailed instructions in our user manual can have you set up in 15 minutes or less.
New X-Fan Technology: When activated, the X-Fan will keep the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed to dry residual water in the machine and the air exhaust hose.