Top 10 Best stand up air conditioner Reviews

Product Description

Flexible Cooling

If you don’t have central air, can’t be bothered to install a window air conditioner, or just love keeping cool, we have the perfect air conditioner for you!

Efficient Drying

The only thing worse than heat is heat mixed with humidity. We solved this problem by adding a dehumidifier to your already powerful AC after attaching the including manual drain hose.

Sleep Mode

Our Portable AC provides a restful night of sleep or focused periods of work by clocking in at a peak sound level of 49 decibels(lab standard) when running at the lowest fan speed.

Fully Portable



This unit is portable enough to be wheeled from room to room to provide cool air wherever you need it most– the bedroom, office, or the living room. The mounting kit can be installed in most windows, especially horizontal windows not suitable for window-mounted machines.

Child Lock



No more kids messing with the controls and stopping the flow of cool air. Simply press and hold the + and – buttons for 3 seconds to activate the child lock function, preventing any changes to be made via the control panel until the child mode function is reversed.

Adjustable Timer



Perfect for falling asleep without leaving the unit powered on all night, a 24-hour timer gives you complete control over how to run your AC unit. Choose from 0.5-24 hour length of time and one of 3 function modes (cool, dry, fan) to automatically power the unit down after that set time.

Reusable Air Filter



The hassle of finding the correct air filter is gone! We equipped this AC with a washable air filter than can be cleaned with simple soap and water.

Cooling Areas

300 sq. ft.

400 sq. ft.

250 sq. ft.

300 sq. ft.

450 sq. ft.

2017 SACC Standard

5000 BTU

6000 BTU

5000 BTU

5900 BTU

8000 BTU

ASHRAE Standard

8000 BTU

10000 BTU

8000 BTU

10000 BTU

12000 BTU

Unit Dimension (LxWxH)

11.8×15.4×30.4 in.

11.8×15.4×30.4 in.

11.1x12x27.2 in.

11.1x12x27.2 in.

15.5×16.7×31.7 in.

Unit Weight

54 lbs

55 lbs

48 lbs

52 lbs

76 lbs

Exhaust Hose Size

5 ft. 5.7 in.

5 ft. 5.7 in.

5 ft. 5.7 in.

5 ft. 5.7 in.

5 ft. 5.7 in.

Drain Hose Size

5 ft. 0.6 in.

5 ft. 0.6 in.

1.6 ft. 0.6 in.

1.6 ft. 0.6 in.

1.6 ft. 0.6 in.

Power Cord

6 Ft (1.8 m)

6 Ft (1.8 m)

6.5 Ft (2 m)

6.5 Ft (2 m)

6.5 Ft (2 m)

Window Requirement

9-62 in.

9-62 in.

9-62 in.

9-62 in.

9-62 in.

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

TOSOT was founded in 2003 by its parent company, Gree Electrical Appliances of Zhuhai. With Gree’s 30+ years of manufacturing experience and ranking as the largest air conditioning manufacturer in the world, TOSOT is in possession of over 1000 labs to be the home appliance brand that American customers could finally rely on.

As we grow and evolve, our mission will always be the same – to improve the quality of your home by offering thoughtful, carefully designed products. The way to a quality life starts with a quality home.

Powerful Cooling: Cool spaces up to 400 square feet with an ASHRAE-rated 10,000 BTUs of cool air (6,000 BTU 2017 DOE Standard) perfect for your home office, bedroom, or living room.

1 Product, 3 Uses: This is not only a Portable AC but also a fan and dehumidifier capable of removing 2.5 pints(1.2L/hour) of water per hour. Drier air feels much cooler than humid air and allows your AC to work more efficiently.

Sleep Well: Sleep through the night with lower noise mode. You can also use the sleep function to adjust your optimal sleeping temperature while you are busy counting sheep, or activate the night mode to shut off all lights on the control panel.

Easy Install: Both horizontal and vertical sliding windows can be used to install this machine while the detailed instructions in our user manual can have you set up in 15 minutes or less.

New X-Fan Technology: When activated, the X-Fan will keep the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed to dry residual water in the machine and the air exhaust hose.