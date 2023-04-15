Top 10 Best stainless steel sink undermount Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Cleas & Wash



To give it a long lasting lifetime（though some scratches are inevitable during your usage over time),

clean it regularly with a mild detergent solution and/or clean water applied with a soft cloth or sponge; Rub gently.

Deep clean once a week with a recommended cleanser (to rub in the direction of the finish lines) and a solt cloth or sponge rather than aggressively cleaning.

32 inch, giving an elegant look for your whole kitchen

Standard 3.5″ drain opening

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 36″

Install beneath counter, easy for counter water cleaning

Drain Grooves



X grooves quick drain and dry with sloped base channels,

Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit.

Round Coner



Round coner design, easy to clean,

Satin Finish, creat a elegant look, against stain and rust.

Sound Reduction Design



-Absorb VibrationExtra thick rubber pads

-Sound Proof Technology

-Non-Toxic Undercoating

to minimize the noise and sound.

T304 Stainless Steel



for superior strength and durability,

a premium quality, makes the sink long-lasting.

Satin Surface



easy to clean, rinse and wipe the sink dry after every use,

to prevent water spotting & mineral deposits in severe hard water conditions.

Extra-deep Bowl



offer more room inside,

fill stockpots and large items with high-capacity bowls.

Strainer Basket

1 set of 3-piece with a cover,

suitable for your diffferent purposes.

Bottom Grid

multi-functional stainless steel grid,

with stands, protect surface of the sink.

Mount Hardware

coming with mounting hardwares,

help to finish your installation.

32IN SINGLE BOWL: 32″ L x 19″ W (front-to-back) x 10″, Inner bowl dimension: 30*17*10″, Bowl depth: 10 inch; Min Cabinet Size: 36″. Deep single bowl sink to contain splashing and fit your tallest pots and stacks of dishes, accommodate your largest kitchenware.

HEAVY DUTY & SATIN FINISH: Hykolity kitchen sink uses extra-thick TRU16 real 16-Gauge construction for superior strength and durability. The commerical grade T304 stainless steel with satin finish ensures that it is highly resistant to dirt and grime, easily wipes clean, and matches most kitchen appliances.

NOISEDEFEND SOUNDPROOFING: Including extra-thick pads and protective undercoating that absorb noise and vibration when the sink is in use.

EASY INSTALLATION: The stainless steel kitchen sink is UNDERMOUNT installation for a sleek and seamless look. It comes with all the necessary accessories:stainless steel bottom Grid, 3 piece basket strainer set, drain assembly with strainer, mounting hardware that help you to finish an easy installation.

LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: Hykolity sink for kitchen provides a lifetime warranty, satisfaction guaranteed with customer service that puts you first. Please contact us by Amazon email or official website, our support team is on standby for YOU.

