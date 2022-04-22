Top 10 Best stainless steel sink protectors Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best stainless steel sink protectors in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Zeesink Sink Protectors for Kitchen Sink,Kitchen Sink Protector Size 13″X11 1/8″,Stainless Steel Sink Grid with Center Drain for Double Bowl Kitchen Sink
- Universal accessory
- Fits most double bowl sinks w/ rear drains
- PVC feet elevate grid from surface
- Features center crossbar for extra support. Corrosion Resistant
- Can also be used as a cooling rack, dishware drainer or food prep/rinse rack
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: The VIDEO on the product picture display shows you how to measure our sink to find a matching grid. It takes you 2 minutes to watch but potentially save you a lot of time and trouble if ordering a wrong grid can be avoided. If you are not sure how to measure your sink to match our grid, please contact us by email or message, we will respond to you in 12 hrs to help you.
- Grid dimension: 25-1/4" x 12-1/2" for your sink bottom with Corner Radius 1-1/2".
- REAR DRAIN LOCATION.
- 304 Premium stainless steel to ensure durability and rust-free with limited life warranty and protect your kitchen sink from daily wear
- Please refer to the video shown at the bottom of the product picture display for more detailed info on measuring your sink to fit our grid. This info is VERY important and could save you a lot of time if ordering a wrong grid can be avoided.
- Stainless Steel Sink Grid Dimension: 26" X 14 1/16".
- Sink Protector with Rear Drain Location.
- Kitchen Sink Grate, Stainless Steel Construction.
- Sink Bottom Grid, as Drying Rack For Glassware and Crockery.
- Sink Grids for Single Bowl Kitchen Sinks.
- Kit Includes: Sinkology Percy 32" single bowl stainless steel farmhouse kitchen sink in brushed finish, Wren heavy-duty 7-gauge stainless steel bottom grid (#SG008-27ST), and Sinkology Stainless Steel Basket Strainer Drain (TB35-03)
- Dimensions: Outer - 32" x 21.5" x 8" / Inner Bowl - 30" x 19" x 8"; minimum 36" cabinets are recommended
- Made with 18-gauge, hand-hammered Crafted Stainless Steel and features a brushed finish for a slightly matted surface
- Farmhouse-style installation with exposed apron-wrap front and deep side walls
- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Grate Dimension: 25 1/8"x12 13/16"
- Sink Protector with Center Drain Location.
- Kitchen Sink Bottom Grid with Stainless Steel Construction.
- Protect your Sink: The Sink Grids are the Best Way to Protect your Sink from Scratches and Damage.
- Improve the Draining: Our Kitchen Sink Bottom Grid Improves Drainage in your Sink, which can Allow Water to Flow away Freely Underneath your Dishes and Cutlery.
- PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: 28-1/4" x 15-1/4" x 1-1/4"
- CUSTOM SIZED: Designed to cover the bottom of specific Elkay sink bowls.These products should be hand washed in a mild detergent, rinsed thoroughly and hand dried
- CORROSION RESISTANT: Constructed of solid stainless steel to resist corrosion.
- PROTECTS SINK BOTTOM: Specially designed feet protect sink bottom to keep it looking great.
- DISHWASHER SAFE: Fits inside the dishwasher for convenient cleaning.
- Helps prevent stains and scratches in the sink
- Cushions plates and glasses to help prevent chips and brakage
- Dishes can dry right in the sink
- Center cutout for drain and disposal
- Size: 12" x 10.25" x 1"
- How to Measure the Correct Size of Your Sink Grid: You Have To Measure Inside 1" from bottom of Your Sink to Get the Right Size of Grid. Not Top Inside of Sink.
- SINK GRID DIMENSION: 26" L X 14 1/16" W, Rear Drain for Single Sink Bowl.
- Durable Stainless Steel Construction with Flawless Chrome-plated Finish, Strong and Durable.
- PROTECT YOUR SINK: Sink Protectors for Kitchen Sink, Soft Protective Bumpers Prevent Sink Surface Scratch.
- As DRYING RACK and SINK MATS: Can be Used as a Drying Rack for Glassware and Crockery.
- Grid dimension: 26-1/16" x 14-1/16" for your sink bottom with Corner Radius R 3-1/2". It also has a CENTER drain that should match your rear drain sink.
- All the support feet are made of Silicone material, which is super soft to protect your sink bottom surface. Extra replacement bumpers and feet are included for future uses.
- 304 Premium stainless steel construction with light weight design to ensure durability and user-friendliness at the same time.
- Limited life warranty. Serene Valley is renowned for outstanding customer service. We will be always there for you when an issue arises. You will be pleasantly surprised with the result you will get.
- ✅ PROTECTS SINK BOTTOM: Specially designed feet cover sink bottom to keep it looking great for years to come!
- ✅ PROPERLY POSITIONED opening for convenient access to drain or disposer.
- ✅ INCREASED FUNCTIONALITY. These sink grids are designed to enhance the functionality of your sink and make your daily routines easier.
- ✅ YEARS OF SERVICE GUARANTEE! This bottom grid is built from substantial stainless steel to resist corrosion
- ✅ CHECK DIMENSIONS BEFORE PURCHASING: The big one measures 16 inch by 13 inch, the small one measures 14.5 inch by 11.26 inch. ✅ CHECK DIMENSIONS BEFORE PURCHASING: The big one measures 16 inch by 13 inch, the small one measures 14.5 inch by 11.26 inch. Measure carefully before buying from left to right at the plane about 1" above the sink bottom. Make sure the length of the grid of your choice has about 1/2" less than your measurement.
Our Best Choice: Zeesink Sink Protectors for Kitchen Sink,Kitchen Sink Protector Size 13″X11 1/8″,Stainless Steel Sink Grid with Center Drain for Double Bowl Kitchen Sink
Product Description
How to Choose a Suitable Sink Bottom Grid?
Step 1
√ Please measure from inside and at the bottom of the sink,instead of at the top of the sink.
Step 2
√ Sink grid with 1” high rubber feet,so please measure from 1-2” at the bottom of the sink.
Step 3
√ Please don’t measure from the top of the sink,or the sink grid will be bigger than what you actually need.
Zeesink Sink Protectors for Kitchen Sink
Made of Premium and Durable Stainless Steel Construction,Resistant to Rust .
With Protective Bumpers and Rubber Feet to Keep Sink Surface from Scratching.
Provide with Different Drain Hole Location and Corner Radius.
Different Style of Zeesink Sink Bottom Grid
Zeesink Kitchen Sink Rack Rubber Feet
Made of quality soft rubber,will not scratch the surface of kitchen sink.Perfect replacement when your sink rack feet is lost or dropped into the garbage disposal.Provide in white/black/gray color to match different sink style.
Size
27 13/16″ X 14 5/16″
26 11/16″ X 14 3/4″
18 1/2″ X 13 3/8″
24 13/16″ X 13″
32 11/16″ X 15 7/16″
15 15/16″ X 11 3/4″
Drain Location
Center Hole
Rear Hole
Center Hole
Center Hole
Rear Hole
Rear Hole
Sink Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Double Bowl
Sink Protectors with Small Size: 13″X11 1/8″.
Kitchen Sink Protector with Stainless Steel Construction and Center Drain Design.
Sink Protector with Protective Rubber Feet and Bumpers to Protect the Sink Surface from Scratching.
Stainless Steel Sink Grid can also be Used as Drying Sink Racks for Glassware and Dinnerware.
How to Choose Correct Sink Grid Size: Measure the Length and Width Inside the Sink, from 1″ High of the Sink Bottom.