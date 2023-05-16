Top 10 Best stainless steel aquarium heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specification:



Issue: Brand name new



Product: Stainless metal



Coloration: As photograph displays



Temperature vary: 18-34 degrees



Voltage: 220V-240V 50HZ/60HZ



Dimensions: Approx.



Kind Bar length(CM) Wire duration(cm) Capability(L)



50W 23.3 116 50-100



100W 19.2 146 75-150



200W 28.2 146 100-200



300W 32.5 146 200-300



500W 37.2 146 300-400

Deal Incorporated:



1 * Heating Bar

Recognize:



When cleansing the heating rod, please turn off the power 15-20 minutes in advance to avoid burns.



Do not use detergent, solvent, acidic liquid cleaning.



Do not let young children touch and play.



This stainless steel heating rod is only ideal for contemporary drinking water.



the heating rod ought to be wholly submerged into the h2o



Please allow for 1-5cm error owing to guide measurement and make positive you do not head before ordering.



You should understand that hues could exist chromatic aberration as the diverse placement of photos.

Electricity Saving – Heating 5 to 10 minutes, pausing 2 minutes till it reaches your set temperature, be certain that the heating rod does not overwork, make improvements to lifespan.

Thermostatic Style – Double-steel silver-plated get in touch with temperature management, inner mounted temperature environment procedure, solid temperature sensitivity, little temperature mistake.

Adjustable – Temperature can be adjusted from 18 to 34 degrees, can accurately sustain the set temperature, and strong suction cup can correct the heater firmly on the tank.

High Top quality – The heating rod is designed of substantial good quality stainless metal materials, durable, rustproof, explosion evidence and corrosion resistance.