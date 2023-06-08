Top 10 Best ssr heat sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Product Parameters

3x solid state controller heat sink(thermal grease and screws included).

Materials:Aluminum

Suitable for:Solid State Relay of 10A,25A,40A.

Solid state relays generate more heat, when the load current exceeds 10A,

you must match the heat sink and apply heat-conductive silicone grease on

the back, more than 60A need to match the strong cooling fan.

Specification



Mounting threaded hole diameter: 3mm / 0.12″

Threaded hole distance: 48mm / 1.88″

Size: roof: 60 x 50mm(L*W)

Foot: 80 x 50mm(L*W)

Calculate heat generation: actual load current (amps) x 1.5 watts/amp

Heat sink are required,when the load current exceeds 10A.

Package contents

3x aluminum heat sink

6x mini bag of thermal grease

6xscrews

Solid state relays not included

Features



Use of High-Quality Materials

Made of high-quality aluminum, strong heat dissipation, not easy to deformation, long service life.

Excellent Heat Dissipation Performance

Can be adapted to solid state relays 10A, 25A, 40A, and can effectively dissipate heat from solid state relays to prevent them from burning up due to high temperatures when they are in operation

Wide Range of Applications

Basic components for temperature controllers and other mechanical control systems. It can be used in computers, electric heating systems, remote control systems, industrial automation equipment, appliance replacement and other peripheral interface devices.

★Product Name: Aluminum Heat Sink;Material: Aluminum; Color: Black

★Recommended Apply to: Single Phase Solid State Relays 10A,25A,40A

★Heat sink size (approx.): 80mmx 50mmx 50mm/3.1″ x2.0″ x2.0″ (L*W*H)

★Note:Need to be evenly coated with thermal grease between the solid state relay and the heat sink.

★Package contents: 3x aluminum heat sink,6x mini bag of thermal grease,6xscrews(Solid state relays not included)

