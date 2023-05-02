Top 10 Best square drop in bathroom sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Strengthen the look of your lavatory with this bathroom sink from American Regular. This beautiful sink is manufactured from vitreous china and attributes a sq. self-rimming countertop glimpse with a rectangular curved bottom bowl. The toilet sink also come with a cutout template for uncomplicated set up.

Sq. self-rimming countertop sink with rectangular curved bottom bowl

Created from vitreous china

Rear overflow

Cutout template supplied

Faucet ledge (Faucet not provided)