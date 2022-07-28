Top 10 Best spot shot carpet stain remover spray Reviews

Top 10 Best spot shot carpet stain remover spray in 2022 Comparison Table
- Removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime
- Water-based, non-flammable and odor free
- VOC, solvent, and petroleum free
- Safe to use around children and pets if used as directed
- Made in the USA
- Directions: Product Usage: Resolve Upholstery Cleaner Is Safe To Use On Most Household Fabrics Such As Polyester, Nylon And Cotton Blends. Before Cleaning: Test A Hidden Section Of Fabric Being Cleaned For Colorfastness. If Color Is Affected, Do Not Use. Not Recommended For Velvet, Silk, Vinyl Or Leather. Look For Fabric Manufacturer'S Cleanability Code Tag. Use On Fabrics Coded Ws Or W.
- Concentrated formula use only 2 3 ounce Per gallon of water Cleans up to 1600 square feet
- Eliminates pet odors with Odor Stop Technology
- Freshens with a light, clean scent
- Discourages pet resoiling
- Removes tough pet stains like urine, vomit, and feces from rugs and carpets also works great on everyday stains like red wine, grape juice, and greasy food
- #1 carpet stain remover (Based on Nielsen data).
- Lifts out stains & neutralizes odors, leaving carpet soft & smelling fresh.
- Penetrates deep to help keep stains from reappearing.
- Breaks down a wide variety of tough, everyday stains.
- Great for: tomato sauce, salad dressing, dirty motor oil, vegetable oil, make-up, red wine, food grease, pet stains, coffee, mud, dirt, cola, tea, grass, fruit juice & more! Permanently removes the toughest & set in stains.
- YOU WILL RECEIVE (2) Bottles of Tide Laundry Stain Remover, 21.5 fl oz (43 fl oz total)
- FROM THE #1 BRAND IN LAUNDRY: NEW Advanced Formula designed for the toughest of tough stains, specifically formulated for tough stains on clothing, carpets, upholstery, ped bedding and more.
- NOT JUST FOR LAUNDRY STAINS: Tide Rescue removes tough stains on clothing, upholstery, carpets, pet bedding, car seats and more caused by dirt, food, pets, wine, grass, grease, blood, coffee, etc.
- FOR BEST RESULTS: Spray directly on laundry stain within 24-48 hours of stain event. Rub in, wait for about 5 minutes. (Leave on up to a week depending on severity of the stain.) Wash with your normal laundry detergent at the warmest setting the fabric wil accept. Do not use on silk, wool, leather and fabrics labeled dry clean only.
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE AND NEVER RUN OUT: Save up to 15% by adding Tide Laundry Stain Remover to your subscriptions to ensure your washer is always clean and fresh, subject to availability.
- Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
- Removes tough stains and odors.
- Formulated with Febreze Spring and Renewal scent.
- Quick and effective spot cleaning on carpet, area rugs and upholstery.
- Great for removing tough stains like coffee, wine, grease, and more.
- Carpet stain remover (Based on Nielsen data).
- Lifts out stains and neutralizes odors, leaving carpet soft and smelling fresh.
- Penetrates deep to help keep stains from reappearing.
- Breaks down a wide variety of tough, everyday stains.
- Great for: tomato sauce, salad dressing, dirty motor oil, vegetable oil, make-up, red wine, food grease, pet stains, coffee, mud, dirt, cola, tea, grass, fruit juice and more. Permanently removes the toughest and set in stains.
- Professional power Shot oxy removes tough, set-in stains like red wine, pet soils, coffee, and motor oil
- Outcleans the leading Aerosol spot cleaner on tough stains like red wine, grape juice, and coffee
- Eco-friendly formula and packaging—biodegradable detergent, recyclable Package, and no-voc* formula (*No solvent Content and no hazardous propellants)
- Stainless technology permanently removes stains and odors
- Included Components: 2 Cans
- Foaming stain remover instantly powers out carpet stains
- Neutralizes odors
- Works great on old stains, pet stains and more
- No scrubbing or vacuuming required
- Professional strength formula
