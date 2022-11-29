Top 10 Best split unit air conditioner 24000 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Increase Energy Savings

Built with inverter technology for a more efficient operation, our quality tested indoor ac utilizes less power so you can enjoy lower energy consumption. The inverter keeps the compressor on while only using the energy it needs to keep your room, space, or area comfortably cool, all the time!

Features



This air conditioner and heater in one from hOmelabs has a modern look that easily matches different interiors and won’t clash with your decor and furniture. It offers multiple modes for extra comfort:

Cool, Heat, Dry, Fan, Auto

Self Clean, Silence, Sleep, Turbo

24 Hour Timer

Washable Filter

Pre-Charged

Quiet Operation

Our split air conditioner operates on a 33.5 dB noise level, making it the key to undisturbed sleep. Tip: Press the Silence / FP button on the remote control to reduce the noise to the lowest level. Because of its quiet operation, your level of relaxation gets a boost!

Self Clean & Defrost

Worry less as the Self Clean function on our ac unit automatically cleans and dries the evaporator to keep it fresh for the next operation. This appliance also has an Auto Defrost function that lets you say goodbye to ice buildup to prevent damage to the outdoor unit and also helps avoid a significant reduction in efficiency.

Hidden Front LED

To activate the stealth LED mode, just press the LED button on the remote control, to turn the display OFF. To turn the display back on, press the LED button again.

Eco Refrigerant

This air conditioner uses R410a refrigerant so it can run efficiently while having significantly less environmental impact. It won’t harm the ozone layer and is able to absorb and release heat better than the R22 refrigerant.

BTU

9,000

9,000

12,000

12,000

18,000

24,000

Voltage

115V

230V

115V

230V

230V

230V

Capacity

Up to 400 sq ft

Up to 400 sq ft

Up to 550 sq ft

Up to 550 sq ft

Up to 1,000 sq ft

Up to 1,500 sq ft

Dimensions

28.15 × 7.68 × 11.22 in

31.69 × 7.68 × 11.22 in

31.69 × 7.68 × 11.22 in

31.69 × 7.68 × 11.22 in

37.68 × 8.39 × 11.89 in

40.87 x 8.66 x 12.8

Noise level

26 dB

27.5 dB

27.5 dB

25.5 dB

30 dB

33.5 dB

Drain pipe

16.4 ft

16.4 ft

16.4 ft

16.4 ft

16.4 ft

16.4 ft

Efficient Cooling – This split type air conditioning system from hOmelabs is equipped with inverter technology so it consumes less power and is able to cool down a room more quickly than a traditional ac unit. This 24,000 BTU unit has a cooling capacity up to 1,500 sq. ft, keeps the temperature constant, and is great for different rooms and spaces e.g. bedrooms, living rooms, dens, and offices.

Multiple Modes for Your Comfort – We designed this air conditioner and heater in one with your comfort and convenience in mind. This includes heating in all seasons. You can choose among Auto, Cool, Dry, Heat, and Fan modes. All these modes are easily controllable via the backlit LCD remote!

Washable and Easy to Clean Filter – This indoor ac comes with a permanently washable and easy to clean air filter. Keep your unit running efficiently by cleaning the filter once every two weeks.

Modern Minimalist Design – This modern, minimalist split air conditioner matches any interior. Other notable features include the stealth LED display, 2 way swing, and eco-friendly refrigerant R410A.

Special Functions – Relax, feel comfortably cool, and sleep soundly as our air conditioner is significantly quiet, operating on a 33.5 dB noise level. This unit also has Sleep, Turbo, Follow Me, and Timer functions. It even has a Freezing Protection feature that maintains a temperature of 46 ℉. These functions help you get the most from this appliance!