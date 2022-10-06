Top 10 Best split air conditioner 24000 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

BTU needed per SQ FT:

9,000 BTU: 300 – 500 SQFT

12,000 BTU: 400 – 650 SQFT

18,000 BTU: 600 – 1,000 SQFT

24,000 BTU: 800 – 1,300 SQFT

30,000 BTU: 1,000 – 1,650 SQFT

36,000 BTU: 1,200 – 2,000 SQFT

Boreal Brisa Ductless Mini Split System

Efficiency and Intelligence down to the last detail

System Includes:

Outdoor Condenser

Indoor Wall Mounted Air Handler

Wireless Remote Control

Line set sold separately:

Measurement required by SKU

BRS09HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

BRS09HPL1AK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

BRS12HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

BRS12HPL1AK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

BRS18HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 1/2″

BRS24HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

BRS30HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

BRS36HPJ1AK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

The new BRISA Wall Mount units are the perfect balance of comfort and energy savings. These heat pump systems are designed to heat and cool a single room and will blend nicely in any living space.

The front panel features a hidden digital LED display, and the unit operates quietly, day after day.

The Boreal BRISA does not require bulky duct work making installation simple, fast and cost effective.

Comfort Value Kit Includes:



This kit may or may not include everything required for installation. Please consult with your HVAC installer for all items required for your application.

Install Kit Includes:

Condenser Pad: EL1838-3Surge Protector: AG3000Condensate Drain Line: 230-DL16-20

Please Note: Mini Split Systems must be installed by a State License HVAC Contractor.



Can I install this myself?

While installation of a ductless split is much easier than a central air system, it’s still much more advanced than installing a window unit or portable. Furthermore, the manufacturer will only provide future assistance if a licensed HVAC contractor does the installation. So while it is possible to do the installation yourself, we strongly recommend you hire an HVAC professional in your area.

Boreal Brisa 24,000 BTU Ductless Mini Split System 230 Volt

System Includes: Outdoor Condenser Model: BRS24HPJ1OA | Indoor Wall Mounted Air Handler Model: BRS24HPJ1IA | Wireless Remote Control | Items included: Surge Protector | Condenser Pad | Condensate Drain Line | Due to inventory availability, items might ship separately.

SEER / EER: 19 / 11.25 | HSPF / COP: 10 / 3.4

Offers HEATING and COOLING

Other accessories sold separately