Top 10 Best splish splash basketball goal for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] That includes the NBA brand, the Professional-Rebounder model poolside basketball game is ideal for basketball fans or novices alike. Sturdy all-temperature elements involve hoop, web, 8.5″ diameter recreation ball, and sand or water-stuffed weighted foundation for safe poolside use.

Specially created for poolside basketball action

All-climate hard-physique backboard steps 34″ large x 25.5″ higher, with overall dimension which includes base measuring 34″ huge x 35.25″ higher x 32.5″ deep

Options protected polyform recreation base that can be weighted with water or sand

Includes hoop, web, and 8.5″ diameter match ball with inflation needle

Proposed for ages 12+