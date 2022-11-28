Top 10 Best space heater for bedroom Reviews

Top 10 Best space heater for bedroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Assembly of 1 customer-supplied heater
- Verification of safe, free-standing unit location
- Product should be in the room where it is to be assembled before provider arrives. Moving product after assembly is not included
- Technician cannot provide or connect device to external fuel source
- Cleanup work area. Take packaging to customer's bins unless customer declines
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
- ETL-Certified Safety: Made of V0 flame-retardant materials with multiple safety features including built-in smart tip-over protection, overheat protection, 12-hour timer, 24-hour automatic power off without interaction, V0 flame retardant 2-prong plug, and sturdy 6ft long flat power cord. Safe and worry-free all-day use
- Fast Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to heat up in seconds, suitable for warming up spaces in the home including bedrooms, basements, garages, living rooms, and can also be used in offices, dorms, hot yoga studios, etc
- Quiet Heating: 40dB - almost as quiet as a library. The fan wheel uses oblique airflow technology, which effectively reduces wind noise and makes the room heater 12% quieter than traditional electric heaters. Calm airflow lets you sleep soundly and work undisturbed during the cold winter
- Uniform Heating: The exclusive trackball system helps create smooth and quiet oscillation. The 70° wide-angle oscillation, with a lifespan of over 750,000 cycles, boosts heating coverage by 20%, which helps distribute the warm air more evenly towards the room's corners
- Energy Efficiency: Save on energy bills and live more sustainably. With a built-in precise temperature sensor, the smart ECO mode adjusts the working mode independently (with a low of 900W and high of 1500W) based on the ambient temperature
- 2 Quiet Settings - including high heat and low heat plus an Auto setting make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home or home office. With widespread oscillation this heater distributes warm air throughout the room
- Adjustable Thermostat - with digital display allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With an easy to read digital temperature display you can select a wide range of temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Remote Control & Built-in Timer - allows you to adjust the heater's temperature, timer, oscillation and more from a distance. While the easy to program timer allows you to select 1 hour to 8 hours, in 1 hour intervals
- Built-in Safety Features - overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
- Fully Assembled - allows you to take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater
- Perfect Electric Heaters for Indoor Use: This plug in powered electric heater allows input of 120 volts AC, and it has thick and high quality 6 feet cord and safe 2-jack plug, very fits for indoors use such as bedroom, bathroom, office, room, desktop, under desk, home, living room, study, dorm, RV, camping, hot yoga, garage and so on.
- Heater and Fan Combo: Our space heater adopt heater and fan combo" design, can provide you 3 different power modes: Ⅰ 1500 watt High heat, Ⅱ 750 watt low heat, Ⅲ Air Fan Only. No matter the weather or the change of seasons, this fan heater combo product always is your good partner that will not be idle.
- Fast Heating and Thermostatic Control: This electric heater built in PTC ceramic heating tech as well as high speed fan helps heat the room quicker, and covers the 200 square feet office or room in minutes fastly and effectively. And, our space heater has a built-in temperature controller, which can make the temperature output stable, allowing you to enjoy a warm indoor temperature.
- Compact Energy Efficient Space Heater: GiveBest 1901 Portable Heater adopts compact structure 6.2(L)x4.4(W)x8.8(H) inch and light of 2.2 pounds design for energy efficient and long serving life. You can use it for personal use through adjust the the thermostat and power level if it is not necessary for you to heating whole space.
- Portable Heater with Handle: Here is built in a handle is on the back of portable heater top, it is so easy to lift the heater and put it on desk or go to anywhere just with one hand whether you are an elderly, youth or woman.
- 【Fast and Powerful Heating】Increase the temperature in any room from cold to warm in an instant with the powerful 3,000 rpm/min wind wheel and 1,500W PTC technology. This space heater also features 4 conventional heating modes that provide a range of temperatures you can choose from and instantly switch to in order to meet your needs. If you prefer, choose the continuous work mode(MAX) to keep it running all the time.
- 【Optional 3 Timer Modes】Features a selection of timing options that let you set when the device automatically turns on and off. Choose the 24-hour non-shutdown feature to make the portable heater keep working non-stop. Perfect for regulating temperatures in extreme weather keeping the area warm 24*7 or at specific hours when the temperature gets particularly low.The perfect electric heater for office, bedroom, living room, garage, babyroom and more.
- 【Noiseless Experience】Designed to provide better user experience, Sunnote Space Heater works noiselessly. It features a silent wind wheel design that produces only 38dB of sound; a noise level so low that you’d practically hear nothing while the room heater is operated.
- 【Precise Eco Mode】Our Space Heater comes equipped with a precise temperature sensor that keeps the temperature of any room at the exact temperature you want. It also comes with a smart eco mode that maintains the ideal room temperature and balances energy consumption to fit the required heating needs at any moment.
- 【Safety Certified】Our space heaters for indoor use certified by Intertek to be safe for household use and made of V0 fireproof materials, this device is resistant to electric shock and overheating. Along with the room heater itself, the space heater’s 2-pin plug and 6-foot cord have been designed to be heat and shock-resistant that let you safe all-day use.
Our Best Choice: Honeywell HCE840B HeatGenius Ceramic Heater Black Energy Efficient 1500 Watt Custom Comfort with 6 Heat Settings, Quiet Mode & Auto-Off Heat Phase Timer for Home, School or Office
A Wise WAY TO Heat: This heater is created with 6 custom-made warmth settings to give you control of your comfort and ease. The clever & potent ceramic heating capabilities enable you to heat you, your place or your ground location with the contact of a button.
Simple TO USE: This ceramic heater provides remarkable protection & simply managed comfort and ease, featuring 6 personalized warmth configurations, a 2 hour auto-off heat period timer, a peaceful manner environment, tip-about and overheat protection, a cool touch housing and additional
Improve YOUR Consolation: Utilizing transportable heaters in your property can enable maximize comfort and ease & complement home heating desires. There is a vary of Honeywell heaters covering personal, ceramic, lover forced, radiant and infrared to satisfy all your heating needs.
Sensible Savings: Portable heaters are a intelligent and uncomplicated way to increase heat to any house. By turning down your whole dwelling thermostat a handful of degrees and heating just the area you are in, a Honeywell heater can assistance you help save funds even though supplying soothing heat
HONEYWELL High quality: Aid increase heating & power financial savings in your property, business or at school employing a Honeywell transportable heater. This heater is for medium-big rooms. The approximate area protection is 146-199 sq. ft