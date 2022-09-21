Top 10 Best space heater and cooler Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Safe and Reliable for you without open flame or hot heating coils: Adopts innovative PTC technology which will not generate heat at a constant rate like resistance wires. Warm & Natural Wind: Three Temperature Modes for you to meet your diverse needs, which makes the heater ideal for warming up your personal space in home or office. Quick Heating & Double Protection: Ceramic space heater can quick heating, producing abundant heat and are long lasting. And you will enjoy safe and warm environment with the Tip-over safety switch and built-in Overheating protection. Low Noise & Personal Warmth for you with this Black space heater: Ceramic PTC space heater work at less than 50db. Compared to traditional heater, ceramic space heater will be very quiet, powerful.

Tip-over Safety Switch

Built-in tip-over safety switch, the heater will turn off automatically when tilt.

Just put it on a flat surface to use, such as carpet, table, desk, sofa, bed and so on.

Built-in Overheating Protection

In order to prevent accident happening, this space heater will shut off automatically when when the parts of the heater overheat.

Simple and Mini Design

Portable and modern style, at size of 6.61 x 4.25 x 5.04 inches, the space heater is handy to move and carry which is greatly save the space.

Specifications：

Size: 6.61 x 4.25 x 5.04 inches Color: Black Weight: 0.65kg Rated voltage: 120V Rated frequency: 60Hz

Important Notes:

Please do not cover the heater in order to avoid overheating. The heater works with a low noise feature, instead of no noise at all. Due to the space heater using the ceramic PTC heating element, there is a slight odor and this will disappear after you have used it a few times. This occurrence is common for all electric heating products. It can be used safely, without harm. Please do not put something like clothes or curtains to block the air inlet, and keep them away at least 1 meter. This space heater is not designed for use in high-humidity spaces, like bathrooms, laundry areas etc.

