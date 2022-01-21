Top 10 Best sound alarm personal safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

A Great Small Device to Keep you Safe

You will always hear the crime in the news: a child suffers violence on campus, a woman suffers attack, and a neighbor’s home was stolen. At this time, you and your family need protection, please activate our alarm for help and protect yourself and your family. The 130 dB siren is as loud as an electric drill, and all this is so simple ! We don’t want you to have the opportunity to use the alarm, but you absolutely need to own one.

Product Size

70 x 36 x 17 mm

Materials

ABS

Battery

130mAh

Charging time

1h

Weight

30g

Alarm time

90min

Light time

150min

Flash time

15h

Everyone will have the emergency situations and need others’ help. Get a personal alarm and send your SOS signal.

For Women

The self defense keychain alarm can help girls and women when you meet dangerous person. Get a personal alarm and scare them away.

For Kids

A personal alarm is essential for kids when they go out alone or without adults. Great for preventing kidnapping and stay away from danger.

For Elderly

TThe SOS keychain alarm is a necessary device for elder. When you are alone at home or go out alone, you want to draw your family members’ or neighbors’ attention to help you. Our personal alarm will be a good choice for you.

Make Your Life Convenient

The portable keychain clip on the personal alarm allows you to take it to anywhere you want. Hang the personal alarm on your backpack, belt, bag,keys, activate the alarm when you are in danger.

personal alarm

✓

✓

USB Rechargeable Personal Alarm: Built-in a rechargeable lithium battery(not a button battery). There is no need to change batteries when the power off. Just charge it with USB cable(included in the box) for 30 minutes and you will get 1 year standby.

2 Ways to Activate the Personal Alarm: The self defense alarm is easy to use, no require any training or skills . You can pull the pin out to activate the alarm or you can press the SOS button twice quickly. After you get out of danger, you can insert the pin back or long press the SOS button to stop the alarm.

Personal Alarm with 130dB Siren Song:Personal safety is our top priority. Our mission is to create excellent valuable and sustainable personal alarm to help you get out of danger. The 130db ear-piercing and the 50 minutes of continuous alarm sound will not only draw others attention even in 300 yards away, but also scare off attackers. With the hep of the personal alarm, you will get away from danger.

Portable Keychain Alarm: The keychain design allows you to take it anywhere. It can be attached to purse, backpack, keys, belt loops, and suitcases. It is great for traveling, hotels, camping and etc. And the case is made of ABS material, which is fall resistant. You will not worry about your safety wherever you go.

Personal Alarm with Emergency Led light: The led light has two modes, light modes and flashing modes. When you activate the alarm, the strobe light will help to locate you position accurately and quickly. And when you press the light button, it will light up the darkness.

So you had known what is the best sound alarm personal safety in 2021. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.