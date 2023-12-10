Top 10 Best soniclean sfc-7000 soft carpet upright vacuum Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Is your current vacuum difficult to push and pull across your new carpet? Is it causing your carpet to appear fuzzy, worn or frayed? Believe it or not, your current vacuum could be doing more harm than good when vacuuming your premium soft style carpet.

The Soft Carpet vacuum easily, thoroughly, and gently cleans premium synthetic and natural (wool) carpets such as: Mohawk SmartStrand*, Karastan*, Caress*, SoftSpring*, Tigressa*, Stainmaster* and many more.

Developed with Mohawk Industries and awarded the highest performance certification for carpet cleaning and maintenance by The Carpet & Rug Institute, the Soniclean Soft Carpet makes vacuuming easy and keeps your carpet looking and feeling its very best!

Features:

Patented sonic cleaning technology produces 200 vibrations per second, proven to loosen embedded dirt and dust in the carpet pile.Patented EZ-Push adjustable vent system makes the vacuum easy to push and pull on softer and thicker carpets.Special ultra-soft brush roll is effective, yet gentle on soft style carpeting.Large front wheels helps the vacuum glide across even the plushest of carpets.Extremely lightweight design; weighs only 10.5 lbs.Digitally controlled multi-speed motor – Quiet Mode: For regular vacuuming of hard floors and carpets. Deep Cleaning Mode: For vacuuming high traffic or heavily soiled carpeted areas. Hospital-Grade HEPA filtration – H13 HEPA filter bags capture fine dust, dirt, and particles including allergens and bacteria. Soniclean’s patented Seal-Tech system seals the HEPA filter onto the vacuum and makes dirt disposal easy and sanitary.Efficient motor design produces superior suction while using 50% less electricity than many full-size vacuums.Long 35-ft power cord – vacuum multiple rooms without having to change outlets.Patented jam protection feature automatically shuts the vacuum off if a brush roll jam is sensed and alerts the user to “Check Brush”.Full Bag indicator light illuminates when it’s time to change the filter bag.Lays flat to the floor for easy cleaning under chairs, tables, and beds – 7 inch clearance.Patented Sonicfresh fragrance dispensing system (optional) – releases a light scent of fresh folded laundry every time you vacuum.

*Registered trademarks of carpet manufacturers

Sonic Cleaning Technology

The Soniclean Soft Carpet vacuum is the only vacuum to use sonic cleaning technology. The sonic bar on the bottom of the vacuum vibrates at 200 times per second to help dislodge embedded dirt in the carpet pile. This patented sonic cleaning technology is proven to increase carpet cleaning performance.

Special Soft Bristle Brush Roll

Many vacuums use brush rolls with stiff, aggressive bristles which can damage or untwist the yarn of your carpet. Soniclean uses an ultra-soft brush roll that is designed to effectively clean soft style carpets without damaging the carpet fibers, leaving your carpets clean and looking well groomed.

Adjustable Vent System

Soniclean’s patented EZ-Push adjustable vent system, lightweight design, and large rubber wheels makes the Soft Carpet vacuum easy to push and pull across dense, soft style carpets with a pile length of up to 1 inch. Simply open the vents to easily vacuum dense, high pile carpet and close the vents to vacuum hard floors and low pile carpets.

Advanced Jam Protection

Soniclean’s jam protection feature automatically shuts down the vacuum cleaner if it senses that an item is jammed in the brush roll. This jam protection feature extends the life of your vacuum’s motor and belt.

Hygienic Sealed HEPA Filtration

Soniclean’s patented Seal-Tech hospital-grade HEPA filter bags capture particles down to 0.3 microns with 99.97% efficiency. This patented filtration system makes dust disposal easy and hygienic.

Digitally Controlled Motor

Soniclean has a digitally controlled motor with two cleaning modes: 1) Quiet Mode for vacuuming hard floors & carpets 2) Deep Cleaning Mode (activates sonic bar) for cleaning high traffic or heavily soiled carpeted areas.

