Top 10 Best soniclean sfc-7000 soft carpet upright vacuum Reviews

- EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
- SWIVEL STEERING FOR MAXIMUM MANEUVERABILITY. Makes cleaning around furniture and other obstacles easy. Filter replacement every 6 months
- TRIPLE ACTION BRUSH ROLL. Loosens, lifts and removes embedded pet hair.
- MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING WITH SCATTER-FREE TECHNOLOGY. Stop the scatter when tackling dry pet messes on hard surfaces.
- EDGE-TO-EDGE CLEANING. Tackle pet hair, dirt, and debris along edges and in corners.
- POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-clean carpets and tackle bare floors with multi-surface powerful suction.
- LIFT-AWAY FUNCTIONALITY: Detachable pod for cleaning under furniture or detach the nozzle to clean above the floor, on upholstery, furniture, stairs, and more.
- ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL TECHNOLOGY: Works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
- PERFECT FOR PETS: Powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the upholstery tool make cleaning pet hair a breeze.
- SWIVEL STEERING: Easily maneuver your vacuum in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more.
- LIFT-AWAY FUNCTIONALITY: lift away the detachable pod and easily clean above-floor areas like stairs, furniture, and more.
- POWERFUL & LIGHTWEIGHT : Powerful suction to deep-clean carpets and tackle bare floors with a lightweight design for effortless portability.
- BRUSHROLL SHUTOFF: Feature allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning.
- ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL: Works with a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. (Based on ASTM F1977 of particles .3 microns or larger.)
- BRUSHROLL SHUTOFF: Instantly switch from more maneuverability on deep carpets to gentle bare floor cleaning.
- PERFECT FOR PET OWNERS: Picks up pet hair and loose debris. Powerfully deep-cleans dander out of upholstery and other surfaces.
- Upgraded Cyclone System: The Eureka PowerSpeed is now upgraded with new cyclone technology to handle larger debris, smaller dirt, and even microscopic dust.
- Powerful pick-up: Penetrates deep into the carpet to extract embedded dirt, dust, and debris.
- Lightweight: PowerSpeed does all the work while still remaining lightweight.
- 5 Height Settings: The PowerSpeed works well on carpets, shag rugs, and hard floors. Its wheels run smoothly on hardwood floors to prevent scratches or gouges.
- Multiple accessories included: A quick-release handle is connected to the stretch hose for above-floor cleaning. A 7-inch-long crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool help clean hard-to-reach areas. Extract dirt, and pet hair, and freshen up your car, curtains, ceilings, or door frames. For your convenience, they are all stored right on board.
- Buy Bissell, save pets Bissell donates up to 10 dollars to the Bissell pet foundation for every pet product purchase, upon activation
- Triple action brush roll plus scatter free technology maximize pet hair pickup – even if it’s embedded
- 27’ power cord automatically rewinds for quick and easy storage. Cleaning path width - 13.5 inch
- Swivel steering makes cleaning around furniture and obstacles easy
- Edge to edge cleaning feature gets closer to walls and corners with each pass
- 2-IN-1 POWERED LIFT-AWAY TECHNOLOGY: Allows you to lift the pod away to deep-clean hard-to-reach areas, like under furniture, while the powered brushroll keeps spinning.
- ADVANCED SWIVEL STEERING: Easily maneuver your vacuum to get in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more.
- ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL: Works with a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. (Based on ASTM F1977 of particles .3 microns or larger.)
- LARGE-CAPACITY DUST CUP: 0.88-quart capacity for longer cleaning sessions. Easily remove dust cup to empty debris in seconds.
- LED HEADLIGHTS: Powerful lights on the nozzle reveal hidden debris and pet hair around your home.
- LIFT-AWAY FUNCTIONALITY: Detachable pod for cleaning under furniture or detach the nozzle to clean above the floor, on upholstery, furniture, stairs, and more.
- LED HEADLIGHTS: Powerful lights on the nozzle reveal hidden debris and pet hair around your home.
- WIDE UPHOLSTERY TOOL: The wide cleaning path helps remove pet hair, dust, and large debris from mattresses, couches, curtains, lampshades, and other delicate upholstered surfaces.
- Powerful vacuum cleaner The dynamic motor and brush roll can lift stubborn and heavy debris Plus the 12 6” wide nozzle cleans more with a quickness
- 10 lbs light weight upright vacuum The Eureka Power Speed is pretty lightweight and easy to maneuvre Designed for whole home clean
- 5 height adjustments It works well on carpet shag rug hard floors, etc. Smooth wheels ensure hardwood floors won’t sustain scratches or gouges
- 2.6L extra-large capacity the extra-large dust cup holds more dirt and requires less frequent emptying Clean more empty less
- Multiple accessories included a quick-release handle connected to the stretch hose for above-floor cleaning A 7-inch-long crevice tool, dusting brush and upholstery tool help clean hard-to-reach areas Extract dirt, pet hair freshen up your car curtains ceilings or door frames For your convenience they are all stored right on board
- MICROSWEEP: lets you switch from carpet to bare floors without adjustment.870.0 watts
- DIRECT SUCTION: delivers dirt efficiently to maintain strong suction
- HIGH-SPEED ROLLERBRUSH: spins at 5,000 to 6,500 RPMs for deep clean
- MULTI-SURFACE DESIGN: safely cleans carpet, wood, laminate and tile surfaces
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: To guarantee an authorized purchase, ensure your product ships from Amazon
Our Best Choice: Soniclean Soft Carpet Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Product Description
Is your current vacuum difficult to push and pull across your new carpet? Is it causing your carpet to appear fuzzy, worn or frayed? Believe it or not, your current vacuum could be doing more harm than good when vacuuming your premium soft style carpet.
The Soft Carpet vacuum easily, thoroughly, and gently cleans premium synthetic and natural (wool) carpets such as: Mohawk SmartStrand*, Karastan*, Caress*, SoftSpring*, Tigressa*, Stainmaster* and many more.
Developed with Mohawk Industries and awarded the highest performance certification for carpet cleaning and maintenance by The Carpet & Rug Institute, the Soniclean Soft Carpet makes vacuuming easy and keeps your carpet looking and feeling its very best!
Features:
Patented sonic cleaning technology produces 200 vibrations per second, proven to loosen embedded dirt and dust in the carpet pile.Patented EZ-Push adjustable vent system makes the vacuum easy to push and pull on softer and thicker carpets.Special ultra-soft brush roll is effective, yet gentle on soft style carpeting.Large front wheels helps the vacuum glide across even the plushest of carpets.Extremely lightweight design; weighs only 10.5 lbs.Digitally controlled multi-speed motor – Quiet Mode: For regular vacuuming of hard floors and carpets. Deep Cleaning Mode: For vacuuming high traffic or heavily soiled carpeted areas. Hospital-Grade HEPA filtration – H13 HEPA filter bags capture fine dust, dirt, and particles including allergens and bacteria. Soniclean’s patented Seal-Tech system seals the HEPA filter onto the vacuum and makes dirt disposal easy and sanitary.Efficient motor design produces superior suction while using 50% less electricity than many full-size vacuums.Long 35-ft power cord – vacuum multiple rooms without having to change outlets.Patented jam protection feature automatically shuts the vacuum off if a brush roll jam is sensed and alerts the user to “Check Brush”.Full Bag indicator light illuminates when it’s time to change the filter bag.Lays flat to the floor for easy cleaning under chairs, tables, and beds – 7 inch clearance.Patented Sonicfresh fragrance dispensing system (optional) – releases a light scent of fresh folded laundry every time you vacuum.
*Registered trademarks of carpet manufacturers
Sonic Cleaning Technology
The Soniclean Soft Carpet vacuum is the only vacuum to use sonic cleaning technology. The sonic bar on the bottom of the vacuum vibrates at 200 times per second to help dislodge embedded dirt in the carpet pile. This patented sonic cleaning technology is proven to increase carpet cleaning performance.
Special Soft Bristle Brush Roll
Many vacuums use brush rolls with stiff, aggressive bristles which can damage or untwist the yarn of your carpet. Soniclean uses an ultra-soft brush roll that is designed to effectively clean soft style carpets without damaging the carpet fibers, leaving your carpets clean and looking well groomed.
Adjustable Vent System
Soniclean’s patented EZ-Push adjustable vent system, lightweight design, and large rubber wheels makes the Soft Carpet vacuum easy to push and pull across dense, soft style carpets with a pile length of up to 1 inch. Simply open the vents to easily vacuum dense, high pile carpet and close the vents to vacuum hard floors and low pile carpets.
Advanced Jam Protection
Soniclean’s jam protection feature automatically shuts down the vacuum cleaner if it senses that an item is jammed in the brush roll. This jam protection feature extends the life of your vacuum’s motor and belt.
Hygienic Sealed HEPA Filtration
Soniclean’s patented Seal-Tech hospital-grade HEPA filter bags capture particles down to 0.3 microns with 99.97% efficiency. This patented filtration system makes dust disposal easy and hygienic.
Digitally Controlled Motor
Soniclean has a digitally controlled motor with two cleaning modes: 1) Quiet Mode for vacuuming hard floors & carpets 2) Deep Cleaning Mode (activates sonic bar) for cleaning high traffic or heavily soiled carpeted areas.
Developed with the leading global manufacturer of premium carpet. Designed to easily and properly clean all types of soft style carpets with pile lengths less than 1 inch.
The only vacuum to use patented SONIC CARPET CLEANING TECHNOLOGY. The sonic bar on the bottom of the vacuum produces 200 vibrations per second of high frequency sonic energy that dislodges the deeply embedded dirt and particulate in the carpet pile.
Ultra-soft bristle brushroll, designed to be extra gentle on carpet fibers.
Patented EZ-Push adjustable vent system and lightweight design (weighs only 10.5lbs) allows the vacuum to be easily pushed and pulled across thick carpets.
Hospital-grade H13 HEPA filtration system captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size – ideal for allergy sufferers.