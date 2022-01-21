Top 10 Best solvit car safety harness Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Best Dog Safety Vest Harness



Incompatible car models:

Lexus RX 350/Kia Niro/Kia soul/Kia Forte/1992 Chevy Caprice Station Wagon/1993 Ford F-150/1994 Ford Explorer/ 2001 Avalon/2012 Ford Focus/2013 Honda Pilot/2013 Honda Odyssey/2014 Honda CRV/2008 Honda Element or other Honda series/ATV Ranger/Chevrolet Spark

HOW TO MEASURE YOUR DOGS SIZE



WHY MUSONIC DOG CAR HARNESS



1.Adjustable

Our dog car harness with a adjustable seat belt. This dog car harness has four adjustable straps, Each chest strip can be adjustable easily, no longer afraid of the dog accidentally get rid of .

2.Oxford Surface

Surface is made of oxford material, durable and anti-frictional.

3.Sponge Inside

Has sponge between surface and mesh pad, three layer materials, very soft and comfortable, also it is breathable. it can be used as dog’s daily wearing.

4.Soft Piping

Thanks to soft cotton piping, edge of this vest will not hurt dog’s body.

5.Strong D Ring

Stainless D ring, Not plastic, it is more safe and durable.

HOW TO WEAR IT



STEP ONE

Unbuckle the chest strap and loosen the nest strap. Slide your pup’s head through the neck piece, and arrange the chest straps between the two front legs, under the chest.

STEP TWO

Snap the strap buckles together.

STEP THREE

Snap the safety buckle into car belt buckle.

STEP FOUR

Adjust the belt and dog vest straps. Finally start your trip.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎10.31 x 4.84 x 2.09 inches; 5.01 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎September 3, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Musonic

ASIN‏:‎B075C6ZDNB

Safety Comes First: The straps tighten up securely so dogs cannot roam the car to prevent dogs from jumping out of the car window or moving around, and there still have some range of movement and flexibility. This dog harness set provides safety for your pets while driving.

High Quality and Comfortable: Durable neck & chest adjustable straps with soft no-chafing sleeves make this your pet’s favorite harness. Comfortable & durable fabric: The vest harness is made of breathable and soft martial, with no burden on your pets, he/she deserves the best!

Easy to Use and Quick Release: Fast-release buckles on both sides, it is easy to put on and take off. Put it on over dog’s head, buckle it up, adjust the straps as you want, then attach the safety belt to D- ring and fasten the seat belt. Start your safe trip with your pets from here!

Humanized Design: Instead of collars, a sudden braking will not hurt dog’s neck. Because of the humanized design, this harness wraps dogs barycenter, the fully-padded vest can relieve the pressure.

