Top 10 Best solvit car safety harness Reviews

- CRASH-TEST CERTIFIED: Small, medium and large size safety harnesses are certified crash-tested
- SAFELY SECURE: Proper fit is important; to best protect your dog, please refer to the sizing chart to confirm measurements before ordering
- COOL AND COMFORTABLE: The harness has a fully padded vest area with a breathable liner to keep your furry friend comfortable during travel
- DECREASED DRIVER DISTRACTION: The safety harness keeps your furry friend snugly secure in their seat so you can focus on the road while you travel
- ATTACHEMENT OPTIONS: The seat belt tether attaches to the safety harness at one of the multiple connection points keeping your dog safe while giving them mobility in their seat
- SIMPLE SET UP: The tether is quick and easy to install; simply slip your seat belt through the loop on the tether and connect the carabiner to your dog’s harness
- DURABLE: The adjustable nylon strap and carabiner make the tether strong enough to secure even the most active pup
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN: The tether is adjustable and works in most cars, trucks and SUVs
- DECREASES DRIVER DISTRACTION: The tether keeps your furry family members safely secure in their seat so you can stay focused on the road
- SUITABLE FOR ALL SIZES: The tether is suitable for any size furry family member
- SIMPLICITY: The simple design of the dog zipline allows you to quickly install it in your car
- SAFETY: The zipline keeps your dog secure while giving him mobility in the backseat
- DECREASES DRIVER DISTRACTION: The zipline keeps your dog in the backseat so you can stay focused on the road during travel
- SIZING: The zipline works with small, medium, large and x-large size furry family members
- COMPATIBILITY: The zipline is compatible with the PetSafe Happy Ride Safety Harness and easily adjusts to fit most cars, trucks, and SUVs
- New Match and Well Made --- Breathable Mesh Chest Vest Harness Strap: it’s made of the double mesh fabric with the flannelette edge, attached to four PP material strap, which will absorb sweat and feel breathable when your pet dog wear it. Elastic Safety Seat Belt: it’s made from durable nylon strap to protect the dog which is elastic and adjustable for the car vehicle.
- Suitable and Humanized Design --- Breathable mesh chest vest harness would relieve the pressure. It is adjustable depending on how much lead way you need to plug into your cars seatbelt it fit perfect definitely.The included seat belt was long enough to let him move in the back seat and lay down.
- Keeping Safe and Comfortable --- The harness wraps around dog’s body and neck which could be instead of a collar. The straps tighten up securely so dogs cannot roam the car to prevent dogs from hopping into the front seat, but they don't pull against them.
- Easy to Use and Quick Release --- There are two buckle on the chest part, which make the harness easy to put on and no need dogs to step in. And the four adjust loops on the harness strap, can be easily adjusted to make dog pals feel comfortable, and suitable for all small, medium and large size dogs, or even kitten cats and medium cats. The seat belt is also adjustable, easy to hook up both in the car and trunk.
- Wide and Further Application --- The harness can be used as a travel harness in the car to prevent dogs jumping out the window when go driving around. It also can be use a regular harness connects with the retractable dog leash as a regular harness.
- HIGH QUALITY: Made of high quality nylon fabric to ensure safety, features the solid zinc alloy swivel snap and quality buckles, the pet car seat belt ensures the most safest traveling for your pet, and provides a most relaxing driving experience for you.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH: Dogs come in different sizes and weights. The Bwogue Headrest Restraint is adjustable between 18-30 inches,You can easy to adjust the dog leash to the suitable length to keep your pet in a safety state.
- CONVENIENT: The tangle-free nylon straps quickly and easily attaches to vehicle headrests. Safety strap is easily removed making it the perfect leash for your vehicle!
- PRACTICABILITY: Our durable leash Not only can use for car ,but also can be converted to a traditional hand-held leash whenever you need. In addition,It is easy to have the pets secured to a tree or other strong post to keep pets safe when you need.
- KEEP IN MIND: For your pet's safety, please do not attach the seat belt to your pet's collar directly. It is recommended to use the seat belt leash with pet harness than pet collar, to provide your pets a comfortable and secure wearing.
- We believe that traveling with your dog is one of life's greatest pleasures. That is why we created the Mighty Paw Vehicle Harness. The Mighty Paw Brand was created by dog lovers for dog lovers. We are a family owned and operated business out of Rochester, NY.
- Choose your size: Small = 11-17.5" neck, 17.5-24.5" chest Medium = 15-23.5" neck, 21.5-31" chest Large = 17-26" neck, 24-35" chest X-Large = 22-33" neck, 28-43" chest
- All Quality Material: Top quality metal hardware provides safety and durability. The long-lasting material is proven to be weatherproof and very easy to clean. Breathable, lightweight padding ensures your four-legged friend is always comfortable.
- Doubles as Regular Harness: Not just to keep your pup safe in the car! This multi-use harness allows you to take them out of the car for a hassle-free and secure walk or pit-stop. Choose from either the front or the back leash attachment for your convenience.
- Keep you and your furry friend safe: We have included reflective stitching on the harness to improve the safety of you and your best bud on your adventures as you use this multi-use harness both in and out of the car.
- CRASH TESTED & SAFE: Most broadly sold crash tested harness; crash tested at a university testing facility following child car seat standards; enhanced strength harness is crash tested for dogs up to 75 lbs
- ADJUSTABLE & COMFORTABLE: Five adjustment points for customizable fit on dogs of all shapes and sizes; broad, padded chest plate for extra protection and comfort
- DOG SEAT BELT TETHER INLCUDED: Dog tether (seat belt loop with attached carabiner) is included and compatible with any car seat belt system and can also be used as a lead for training
- SIZING & FIT: Large size fits dogs with 18 to 30-inch neck, 24 to 34-inch chest; see size chart to the left for further details
- SAFETY TESTED VEHICLE HARNESS This car safety harness conforms to all relevant requirements for the following standards: USA (FMVSS 213) Europe (ECE Regulation 21) Australia (ADR42/04)
- BEST DOG HARNESS FOR CAR TRAVEL Simply feed the seat belt through both webbing handles on the top of the harness, click the buckle into the seat belt of your car and you're ready for the Drive.
- SIMPLE, ONE TIME FIT You only have to fit the harness to your dog once. From then on, the Harness can be taken on/off very quickly using the Dual SR buckle closure system.
- ENGINEERED TO LAST We have used only the strongest and high quality materials in this product. The Tri-Glides are made from ALUMINUM ALLOY, so they are light, durable and incredibly strong. All webbing is made from vehicle-tested seat belt webbing and the Crosslink Technology ensures that the harness is the ultimate in strength. The Chest Plate section is padded and contoured to mold to the shape of the dog for a custom fit.
- SELECT THE BEST SIZE: Fit matters! If you are close to the end of a size, choose the larger of two sizes: GIRTH in inches: SM 11”-25”, MD 15”-34”, LG 19”-42”
- Crash Tested Dog Car Harness - Built for car safety and comfort dog car seat belt and dog harness all in 1 integrates directly with car seat belt system dog harnesses are crash tested for dogs up to 108-Pounds at Calspan's Buffalo, NY crash test facility using the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for child restraint systems see left for crash tested video
- Lightweight & Integrates with Car seat belt System - Weighs less than a pound and integrates directly with car seat belt system, dog seat belt harness design reduces pitching forward in case of impact no additional dog seat belts, straps or attachments necessary
- Extra Protection - Dog harness has broad, padded chest plate and all-steel nesting buckle system for extra protection and safety
- Sizing & Fit - Size Large is suitable for dogs up to 50-75 Pounds with 18 for 30-inches neck, 24 to 34-inches chest highly recommend measuring the dog before purchase- see size chart to the left for further details
- Included Components: 1 Dog Car Harness
Musonic Dog Safety Vest Harness with Safety Belt for Most Car, Travel Strap Vest with Car Seat Belt Lead Adjustable Lightweight and Comfortable Black for Small Medium Large Dogs
Product Description
Best Dog Safety Vest Harness
Incompatible car models:
Lexus RX 350/Kia Niro/Kia soul/Kia Forte/1992 Chevy Caprice Station Wagon/1993 Ford F-150/1994 Ford Explorer/ 2001 Avalon/2012 Ford Focus/2013 Honda Pilot/2013 Honda Odyssey/2014 Honda CRV/2008 Honda Element or other Honda series/ATV Ranger/Chevrolet Spark
HOW TO MEASURE YOUR DOGS SIZE
WHY MUSONIC DOG CAR HARNESS
1.Adjustable
Our dog car harness with a adjustable seat belt. This dog car harness has four adjustable straps, Each chest strip can be adjustable easily, no longer afraid of the dog accidentally get rid of .
2.Oxford Surface
Surface is made of oxford material, durable and anti-frictional.
3.Sponge Inside
Has sponge between surface and mesh pad, three layer materials, very soft and comfortable, also it is breathable. it can be used as dog’s daily wearing.
4.Soft Piping
Thanks to soft cotton piping, edge of this vest will not hurt dog’s body.
5.Strong D Ring
Stainless D ring, Not plastic, it is more safe and durable.
HOW TO WEAR IT
STEP ONE
Unbuckle the chest strap and loosen the nest strap. Slide your pup’s head through the neck piece, and arrange the chest straps between the two front legs, under the chest.
STEP TWO
Snap the strap buckles together.
STEP THREE
Snap the safety buckle into car belt buckle.
STEP FOUR
Adjust the belt and dog vest straps. Finally start your trip.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:10.31 x 4.84 x 2.09 inches; 5.01 Ounces
Date First Available:September 3, 2017
Manufacturer:Musonic
ASIN:B075C6ZDNB
Safety Comes First: The straps tighten up securely so dogs cannot roam the car to prevent dogs from jumping out of the car window or moving around, and there still have some range of movement and flexibility. This dog harness set provides safety for your pets while driving.
High Quality and Comfortable: Durable neck & chest adjustable straps with soft no-chafing sleeves make this your pet’s favorite harness. Comfortable & durable fabric: The vest harness is made of breathable and soft martial, with no burden on your pets, he/she deserves the best!
Easy to Use and Quick Release: Fast-release buckles on both sides, it is easy to put on and take off. Put it on over dog’s head, buckle it up, adjust the straps as you want, then attach the safety belt to D- ring and fasten the seat belt. Start your safe trip with your pets from here!
Humanized Design: Instead of collars, a sudden braking will not hurt dog’s neck. Because of the humanized design, this harness wraps dogs barycenter, the fully-padded vest can relieve the pressure.
