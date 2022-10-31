Top 10 Best soleus portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best soleus portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Designed for ventilation applications including HVAC, dryer, grow rooms and tents.
- Four-layer design makes it more durable and resistant to leaks, tears, and cuts.
- Steel-wire spiral structure is flexible and easy-to-install in hard to reach places.
- Constructed of aluminum and thermoplastic; tube can be shortened for various applications.
- Ducting Size: 6” | Length: 8 feet | Includes two stainless steel 6" duct clamps
Our Best Choice: Portable Ac Window Kit – Air Conditioner Window Seal Unit – Air Conditioner Parts & Accessories – Sliding Door Window Vent Kit – Fits For Hoses Of Different Sizes – Adjustable Length Of 50-104cm
Enjoy a cooler surroundings in summer many thanks to Gendral Forwepup transportable air conditioner window vent kit! Gendral Forwepup vent kit seals your open up window of your and blocks the return move of heat air, so that your mobile air conditioning unit can be extra economical and cools your room in less time.
Intended for the sliding window and hung window solitary, double hung windows and customization, you can modify the duration as needed.
【INCREASE COOLING PERFORMANCE】 Enjoy a cooler natural environment in summertime thanks to Transportable Air Conditioner Window Vent Kit! Gendral Forwepup window seal is built of particular water resistant and warmth insulation fabrics, It can blocks the return stream of heat air, so that your cellular air conditioning device can be extra economical and cools your home in considerably less time.
【Adjustable Size】Portable air conditioner adjustable window package. You can alter the length in accordance to your wants. Its adjustable vary is 50-104cm, suited for solitary/double-hung home windows of 50-104cm and sliding windows of 50-104cm in peak, and appropriate for hoses of unique sizes.
【Wide Application】It is not only suited for portable air conditioners, but also suitable for exhaust of air purifiers,dryers, exhaust outfits dryers and dehumidifiers.
【EASY TO INSTALL】You do not require to buy a hose adapter or other additional equipment, You only have to have a set of Gendral Forwepup window seal to clear up it flawlessly.Merely utilize the adhesive hook tape to the within of your window body and to the window by itself. Connect the window seal to the hook tape. Then, open the zip on the door seal and location your air conditioner hose out of the window. At the stop, near the zip tightly about the hose. Straightforward as it is.
【Premium Materials 】Made of environmentally friendly waterproof coated cloth.With self-locking zipper,it has quite superior adhesion but leaves no trace right after tearing off and can effectively block the warm air exterior.