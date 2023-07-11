Top 10 Best solar wire Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the model

Switch Your Outdoors & Gardens into an Aesthetic Attractiveness By means of Photo voltaic Electrical power Items.

Our story



How we obtained our begin?

JHBOX is a California centered model that is concentrating on earning people’s life greater via solar electricity. Our battle to present the significant-finish top quality solar products at the doorsteps begins from the starting of 2019.

What would make our products special?

We target on building a luxurious and beautiful outlook for your garden and outdoor by solar merchandise. Our highly efficient and aesthetic photo voltaic solutions not only enlighten your out of doors natural beauty but also lowers the value of your power expenses

Why we love what we do?

Our motive is basic, to renovate outdoor and gardens décors through photo voltaic strength. So you do not need to fork out hefty power expenses every month. We try for a superior world the place we can are living in a pollution-no cost and stress-free atmosphere.

【4 TO 1 Solar Cable Connectors】This deal features one particular pair of 1 male to 4 feminine(M/FFFF) and 1 feminine to 4 male(F/MMMM) photo voltaic panel package software dual connector plug, it is compatible with mc4 connectors for solar panels and solar combiner box in 10 awg to 14 awg. This 4 way connector kit could be utilised for connecting upto four solar panels in parallel.

【Waterproof And Strong Solar Extension Cable 】An IP67 water resistant ring on the male solar cable connector adapter is perfect to seal out h2o and dust to protect against corrosion. These mc4 extension cable connectors are stable and safe and sound with the designed-in lock which is very long strong in out of doors atmosphere.

【High Protection Wire Splitter】JHBOX solar panel cable is licensed by TÜV, designed with PPO material, the get in touch with is built with Copper, silver plated. Top quality product of this mc4 cable tends to make guaranteed that this photo voltaic panel wiring can maintain performing stably in temperature from -40℉ to 194℉. This photo voltaic panel extension cable has a greatest voltage of 1500VDC and a 30A rated current.

【Easy Assembly Mc4 Connectors Solar】Press your fingers to the both side of the created-in lock on the male wires solar connectors can connect and disconnect the mc4 connector easily, without utilizing other mc4 tool. With these photo voltaic panel connector wires 1 4, you can establish up your own modest photo voltaic electric power technique simply.

【One 12 months Warranty】JHBOX solar elements and extras such as this kind of solar cable connectors from manufacturing unit direct offer are made for mc4 plug , mc4 combiner and mc4 y department connector. We are focused to deliver prospects with significant excellent solution through consistently improvement and also guarantee a 12 months guarantee of each and every item. If you are not contented with our merchandise, JHBOX delivers a cost-free adjust or comprehensive refund.