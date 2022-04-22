Top 10 Best solar wind chimes outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Pearlstar Solar Wind Chimes Light, Light Up Your Life.



Pearlstar solar peacock Wind Chime is not only a wind chime for outside, but also a decorative garden solar light. With elegant peacock design and wonderful musical melody, this large wind chimes is perfect gift choice for your families and friends.

Elegant Peacock Design

Vivid peacock wind chime is a perfect decor during the day, and it will emits charming warm light and casts a romantic peacock pattern on the wall at night. It is beautiful enough to attract everyone’s attention.

Charming Musical Melody

Our wind chimes is connected by sturdy stainless steel chains instead of fragile nylon ropes. Wind chimes emit melodious bells when the wind blows, beautiful shape and sound will bring you both visual and auditory enjoyment.

Perfect Memorial Gift

This outdoor wind chimes light is suitable for many occasions. It is a perfect memorial gift for Mother’s /Father’s day, Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Anniversary, graduation parties, wedding parties and housewarming…

Specification



Color: Bronze

Material: Metal + Glass

Waterproof level: IP44

Light source: Led cracked ball

Light type: Warm

Battery: AAA 600mah （Include）

Working time: 8 hours

Charging Time: 6-8 hours ( under full and direct sunlight)

Warm Tips



1. Make sure that the switch is set to the “ON” position before charging and using.

2. Keep the solar panels clean and properly installed in a place that can be exposed to direct sunlight.

3. Solar peacock wind chime light need to be kept away from other bright light source and street lamp.

4. Both of the working time and charging time will be influenced by weather and season condition.

5. Mainly made for decoration, not for illumination.

【Unique Peacock Design】Our garden solar wind chimes light has 5 durable bronze aluminum tubes and 1 eye-catching peacock. The wind chime with cracked glass ball LED light will casts pretty peacock pattern on the wall, providing charming lighting effects and romantic atmosphere for you.

【Solar Powered Chimes】The peacock wind chimes is powered by solar and equipped with sensitive light sensor, auto turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Wind chime light takes 6 hours to fully charge under the good sun directly, and can be light up for 8 hours at night.( Make sure to turn the switch to the “ON” position )

【Durable & Waterproof】Made by high quality metal and glass ball. Our wind chimes are connected by a stainless steel chain, which is stronger and more textured than other wind chimes that use nylon ropes. The structure is sturdy and durable, not easy to rust or fade, IP44 waterproof and can withstand most kinds of outdoor weather.

【Charming Melody】The solar powered wind chime with an S-shaped hook is easy to hang on garden, yard, porch, patio, window, tree and inside. Aluminum tubes will deliver clear and smooth musical melody when it collides, the joyful and beautiful sound will bring you relaxed and peaceful.

【Memorial Gift】Wind chime symbolizes love, happiness, health, peaceful. The peacock solar wind chime is not only a garden decoration for outside area, it is also a perfect gift for family, friend, birthday, mother’s day, Christmas, thanksgiving day, outdoor clearance, memorial.