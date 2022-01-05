Top 10 Best solar weather radio Reviews

Top 10 Best solar weather radio in 2021 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio (Model A1) Portable Power Bank with Solar Charging, Hand Crank & Battery Operated, SOS Alarm, AM/FM & LED Flashlight for Outdoor Emergency
- [2000MAH POWER BANK WILL KEEP DEVICES POWERED] FosPower's emergency radio incorporates a 2000mAh power bank capable of providing emergency power to any small tablet or phone.
- [3 POWER SOURCES POWER WHEN YOU NEED IT] Use the emergency weather radio's 3 power sources when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the radio. The radio's crank lever and solar panel are both capable of regenerating enough power to keep the radio, lights, and SOS alarm ready to go when you need it most. AAA Batteries ensure you have power when not able to regenerate power.
- [2 LIGHT SOURCES ALWAYS POWERED] The emergency crank radio can also provide light. The 4 LED reading light and 1W flashlight provides enough output to keep you and your loved ones out of the dark in an emergency situation.
- [NOAA EMERGENCY WEATHER BROADCAST ACCESS] The radio will dependably receive up to the second emergency weather forecasts and emergency news broadcasts from NOAA and AM/FM stations.
- [LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY] Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Please visit FosPower's website for more information.
SaleBestseller No. 2
【2021 Newest】RunningSnail Emergency Crank Radio，4000mAh-Solar Hand Crank Portable AM/FM/NOAA Weather Radio with 1W Flashlight&Motion Sensor Reading Lamp，Cell Phone Charger, SOS for Home and Emergency
- ★【2021 Newest Design MD-090P】Based on MD-090 emergency flashlight radio and customer's feedback, we've optimized and upgraded a lot of features. A biggest 4000mAh replaceable li-ion battery can charge more than one smartphone, the most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlight and motion sensor reading lamp. Also, external antenna, electricity label, comfortable hand crank, tap switch fit all your needs. The MD-090P is the best value for emergency radio in this market.
- ★【The Most Powerful Life Saver Radio】Nature is unpredictable, but you can be prepared and ready in the face of her fury. The emergency crank radio with weather band and phone charge professionally get weather broadcasts the latest weather and all hazard information for your areas like hurricanes, tornadoes and so on from 7 NOAA stations at a crystal-clear sound. Earns a critical time for you to get full preparation advance, keeping you and your family safe with this emergency weather radio.
- ★【4 CHARGING MODES】Compared with 2000mah or 1000mah emergency radio on the market, the solar radio has upgraded to 4000mAh replaceable 18650 Li-ion battery, found in every household and easy to buy in the local market or amazon store. Also, Micro USB charge, Solar charge, Hand-crank could also supply the flashlight radio last for days after the storm had passed until the power back on. No matter what emergency situation you find yourself in, this hand crank light never run out of electricity!
- ★【Super-Bright 3 Mode Flashlight And Motion Sensor Reading Lamp】 If you are an outdoor enthusiast or need to walk in places without lights, the flashlight radio with 3 modes flashlight is a great alternative, which farthest lighting range exceeds10m, farther than the most other solar emergency radio. Also, a reading lamp with a Motion sensor will greatly help you get up in the mid-night to avoid waking your family. Add to cart, you will never regret that you purchase this crank flashlight radio!
- ★【We Care About You and The ones Your loved】 In the past years, Our emergency radio has helped more than 10,000,000 USA Civilians to live through the hurricane, tornadoes and snowstorm season, like "Dorian", "Harvey, "Irma", etc. Your voice drives us to be the best. We back our emergency weather radio with 18-months Warranty! If you are not satisfied with this NOAA weather radio, we can refund you immediately as you contact us. And our customer service is here for you 24/7 for anything you need!
Bestseller No. 3
NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio,5000mAh Hand Crank Solar Powered AM/FM/Shortwave Radio for Home,Portable LED Camping Flashlight Reading Lamp,Power Bank with Phone Charger Earphone Jack,SOS Alarm
- 【7 NOAA Weather Stations Available & AM/FM/Short Wave Radio】This 2021 newest upgraded NOAA weather radio captures a superior signal reception, automatically scan through 7 available NOAA weather band channels to alert you the hazard weathers in your area like thunderstorm ,rainstorm,hurricanes,tsunamis, etc., earns a critical time for you to get a full disaster preparation in advance. And this is also an AM/FM/short wave radio for indoors or outdoors usage like camping.
- 【5 Ways Powered Emergency Weather Radio with 5000mAh Li-ion Battery】The rechargeable weather radio supports powered by AC/DC power, solar, hand crank, 3* AAA batteries (not included) & 5000mAh replaceable Li-ion Battery(included). And there is a battery icon on the LCD display to inform you the battery level so you would never worry about a sudden power outage. The 5000mAh battery could also make it a power bank in a emergency to charge your phone or other devices to avoid lost contact.
- 【3 Mode Ultra Bright Flashlight, Reading Lamp& SOS Alert Light】 The flashlight on the left side and the foldable reading light on the top all have two adjustable brightness levels for your choices. You could take it for hiking, camping, fishing or other outdoor activities. Or if there is a power failure, you could also turn it on for emergency use, necessary for areas with frequent power outages. And the red SOS alert light can be also manually turned on in an emergency to ask for help.
- 【2 Weather Alert Modes with Auto Weather Alert & Manual SOS Alert】 This is a must-have radio for your emergency kit. Once the weather radio receives a weather alert, the radio will come out a siren,and the red alert light, the Alert icon as well as the backlight on the LCD display will flash to alert you. You could also easily press the SOS button to ask for help in an emergency. The loud SOS siren and the flashing red light will make you more likely to be found by the rescue team.
- 【A lot of User Friendly Details】The USB phone charger makes you always in touch. The 35mm earphone jack won’t let you be disturbed when listening to the radio. The hook and the wrist strap make it a portable radio for outdoor uses. The battery indicator could inform you keeping the radio working continuously. The lock button will prevent accidental press, great for families with babies. And the adjustable volume function will always satisfy your preference.
SaleBestseller No. 4
Weather Radio Raynic 5000mAh Solar Hand Crank Emergency Radio 5 Ways Powered AM/FM/SW/NOAA Weather Alert Portable Radio with Flashlight, Reading Lamp, Cellphone Charger and SOS Alarm (Yellow)
- 5-WAY POWER SOURCES - The weather radios with multiple power backup options are the best choice.5 power sources including a hand crank, solar panel, built-in Li-ion rechargeable battery（Before use, PLEASE REMEMBER to REMOVE the Plastic Tab in the Battery Compartment）, 3 pieces of AAA batteries (not included) and AC power to make it easier to keep the radio running during a prolonged situation where AC power is off and batteries have been used up.
- MULTI-USE & DURABLE- The upgraded crank radios with a 5000mAh li-ion battery is enough to charge your cell phone or USB devices for a brief call or a text message during an emergency. And plus a 3.5mm headphone jack, allows you to enjoy radio shows without disturbing others. This weather radio with 3W integrated flashlights and 2.5W reading lamp are handy during emergency power cuts to see any signal in the dark. can be a lifesaver during dangerous disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes.
- NOAA ALERT RADIO - This NOAA weather alert radio are specially designed for emergency need. But it requires being powered on and manually tuned into a local weather station to receive alerts. It has standard analog tuning of AM/FM/SW/7 preset NOAA weather channels. It is a particular device designed to receive emergency warnings for various life-threatening weather events such as cyclones, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other weather disasters.
- PORTABLE RADIO & COMPASS - This pocket-sized portable emergency radio is surprisingly small and light. Its dimension is 7.5*3.5*4.7inch and weight 1.2LB, and it comes with SOS alarm function and a necessary compass.For hiking or trekking purpose this type of radio is a smart choice. Carrying around a large unit is quite difficult when you have to move around during emergencies.
- HOME & OUTDOOR NECESSARY - This waterproof IPX3 emergency radio with a backup power source is reliable and necessary for home use and outdoor travel, so you’ll be ready in case of any emergency events. Packing included: 1*Raynic Emergency Weather Radio with Built-in Li-ion Battery,1*Handy Braid belt,1*Carabiner,1*Compass,1*Micro USB Charger,and 1*User Manual.
Bestseller No. 5
MAKSH Emergency Radio, 5-Way Powered NOAA Solar Hand Crank Weather Radio with LCD Display, Portable Radio with AM/FM/WB, 2200mAh Power Bank Cell Phone Charger, LED Flashlight, SOS Alarm (Yellow)
- 【 Multifunctional Weather Radio】: This emergency radio is more functional than other radios on the market. It features an NOAA alert radio channel, SOS alert, LED flashlight, 5 power sources, and a 2200mAh power bank. In addition, we research to add new features a large bright backlit LCD display that has a battery life indicator, an alarm clock, sleep countdown, a built-in headphone jack, and auto-tuning function. Meet your need in emergency situations, daily home use, and outdoor activity
- 【5 Ways to Generate Power】: Noaa weather radio has 5 power sources - solar panel, hand crank, 3 AAA batteries (not included), 5V USB input, and a replaceable 2200mAh rechargeable 18650 Li-ion battery. You can charge it by a USB cable or use batteries to power your radio. When batteries are dead, you can use the solar or hand crank to keep your radio powered. Plus due to its large capacity battery, you can use the hand crank radio to charge your phone, or other smart devices during an emergency.
- 【AM / FM / Weather Band Radio】: This portable radio’s coverage is very comprehensive. It receives broadcasts from AM/FM radio stations/7 pre-programmed NOAA weather channels so you can stay informed on the latest weather forecast and all hazard information for your area, like Tornados, Hurricanes, Thunderstorms, Floods, Earthquakes, etc. It also has an external telescopic antenna that is 19.8 inches high and sturdy helping crystalizes the reception.
- 【Emergency Flashlight and Extra Loud SOS Alarm】: This solar radio has a built-in 1W longer-lasting LED flashlight to keep you and your family out of the dark in case there is a power outage. There is an SOS Alarm that can emit a loud siren and can be heard miles away to attack attention quickly and searching for help. In addition, it is surprisingly lightweight and comes with a lanyard so you can hang it somewhere handy. A must-have for casual camping, backpacking, or wilderness survival.
- 【What You Get】: Emergency Weather Radio with rechargeable Li-ion Battery, 1* portable belt, 1*Micro USB cord, 1*User Manual, and 18-month quality assurance. If you have any questions about this NOAA weather radio, please tell us the first time, we will offer you professional services and satisfactory solutions. You can buy it with 100% confidence. Add to your cart now!!!
Bestseller No. 6
Weather Radio, TENROOP 5000mAh Solar Hand Crank Emergency Radio for Hurricane, 4 Ways Powered AM/FM/NOAA Weather Alert Portable Radio with Flashlight, Reading Lamp, Cell Phone Charger, SOS Alarm-Black
- 5000mAh Power Bank - TENROOP portable emergency radio has upgraded to 5000mAh Li-ion battery, which is two or even five times that of other emergency weather radio. Better solve the problem of emergency crank radio battery life and battery endurance. This outdoor portable solar radio which with large capacity battery can make it easier provide emergency power to any small tablet or phone when you are outside.
- AM/FM/NOAA Radio - This portable emergency weather radio with weather band and phone charge professionally get weather broadcasts the latest weather and all information for your areas like hurricanes, tornadoes and so on from 7 NOAA stations at a crystal-clear sound. Earns a critical time for you to get full preparation advance, keeping you and your family safe with this emergency weather radio.
- 4-Way Power Sources - This weather radio is equipped with multiple power backup options-4 power sources including a hand crank, solar panel, 3 pieces of AAA batteries (not included) and USB to type c port for built-in Li-ion rechargeable battery to easily get power ,thus keep the radio running during a prolonged situation where AC power is off and batteries have been used up. Power up anytime and anywhere. Keep you online all the time.
- SOS Alarm and Reading Lamp - This flashlight radio, with SOS alarm and 3W large powerful speaker, is great for outdoor enthusiast, it can emit a clear loud emergency call and accompany with SOS signal light which can make you get help faster when you get lost outdoor. 3 mode reading lamp provides cold white, warm white and natural white light modes, you can read stories for children even at camping night. The 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to enjoy radio shows without disturbing others.
- Prepare for Hurricanes- This IPX3 waterproof crank weather radio, with backup power source, is reliable and necessary for home use and outdoor activitis, it helps you get ready before any emergency events. Package including: 1*NOAA Weather Radio with Built-in Li-ion Battery,1*USB to type c Charger, 1*User Manual. We back our solar radio with 12-months warranty and lifetime technical support.
SaleBestseller No. 7
Eton SIDEKICK, Ultimate Camping AM/FM/NOAA Radio with S.A.M.E Technology
- Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth: This rugged and reliable weather alert radio features solar powered charging and Bluetooth technology; Stream your favorite music anywhere while charging your device
- Easy Charging: The built-in lithium battery is easily rechargeable via solar power or a hand crank power generator; When it's powered up, use it to recharge your smartphone, tablet or other device
- Multifunctional Digital Device: This radio with digital tuner and display receives AM/FM, SAME and NOAA signals; It also features a bright LED flashlight, red emergency beacon and huge ambient light with dimmer
- Keep Connected: From weather alert radios and backup battery packs to solar-powered sound systems, we'll keep you connected and in the know at home, in the office, on the road or in the great outdoors
- Eton's Commitment to Preparedness: We're committed to helping you be prepared for everyday fun and unexpected emergency, whether you’re out on a 10-day backpacking trip or barbecuing in the backyard
SaleBestseller No. 8
[2022 Newest] Emergency-Hand-Crank-Radio,4000mAh Portable Weather Solar Radios with Motion Sensor Reading Lamp,3 Gear LED Flashlight,SOS Alarm,Cell Phone Charger,AM/FM/NOAA (Green, 4000 mAh)
- [NEWEST DESIGN]: This hand crank radio a biggest 4000mAh replaceable li-ion battery,the most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlight and motion sensor reading lamp,and battery indicator. Brand new color box packaging, best gift.The MD-090P is the best value for emergency radio in this market.
- [WE CARE YOU AND YOU FAMILY]: Portable NOAA stations at a crystal-clear sound weather radio with flashlight for lighting road in dark and SOS alarm ready to go when you need it most.Nature is unpredictable, but you can be prepared and ready in the face of her fury.In the past years, Our emergency radio has helped thousands of USA Civilians to live through the hurricane, tornadoes and snowstorm season.
- [4000 mAh LARGE CAPACITY]: Compared with 1000mAh or 2000mAh emergency radio on the market, the solar radio has upgraded to 4000mAh replaceable 18650 Li-ion battery,found in every household and easy to buy in the local market or amazon store. Hand crank, solar charging, Micro USB phone cable 3 ways to charge. Can be charged on sunny day, even if in dark without electricity, charge it by hand crank. Full power, safety forever.
- [SUPER-BRIGHT 3 MODE FLASHLIGHT AND MOTION SENSOR READING LAMP]: If you are an outdoor sports enthusiast or need to walk in a place without lights,Waterproof IPX3 Radio with a three-mode flashlight is a good choice. Its farthest lighting distance is more than 10m, which is more than other most emergency solar radios. In addition, reading lights with motion sensors will greatly help you get up at midnight and avoid waking up your family.
- [BE THE MOST RESPONSIBLE SELLER]: For ensuring prefect experience,if you are not satisfied with this NOAA weather radio, we can refund you immediately as you contact us. And our customer service is here for you 24/7 for anything you need!We will always be responsible for the products we sell!
SaleBestseller No. 9
Emergency Radio Hand Crank Solar – OMEW 6000mAh NOAA Weather Radio, Survival Radios Portable Am Fm with Flashlight, Cell Phone Charger, Motion Sensor Lamp, SOS Alarm for Emergencies and Home Supplies
- 【EXCELLENT RECEPTION】Using powerful DSP chip as OMEW emergency radio brain achieves superior AM/FM/SW reception. Multi-band radio receivers will give you all-hazards emergency messages alerted by NOAA in your local area. OMEW weather alert radio broadcasts warnings and post-event information for all types of hazards: Tornadoes, hurricane, winter storm, floods, Thunderstorm, earthquakes, and various non-weather hazards etc.
- 【RECHARGABLE & 6000mAh BATTERY BACKUP】Specially designed as emergency supplies and equipped with 6000mAh large battery capacity to long last the power for every single emergency use and outdoor adventures. OMEW battery powered radio can double as a portable charger to keep your devices powered for summon help. Upgraded overvoltage protection design will protect itself and the powered devices for safer use.
- 【GREEN POWER SUPPLY】OMEW portable survival radios recharge from solar panel and hand crank. TWO alternative ways to recharge: through the wall outlet or the car outlet. 4 power indicator lights show the remaining battery clearly for you to keep track of the power and multiple charging options ensure the emergency radio never run out of battery when you need it most. This lightweight wind up radio is easy to carry and operate wherever you go
- 【S.0.S. & BRIGHT LED FLASHLIGHT & READING LIGHT】 The S.O.S. feature is extremely effective in getting attention and letting others in your vicinity know that something is wrong. Extremely bright LED flashlight emits 130 lumens with 3 modes. Press the LED light switch to change the mode. Makes an ease and warm environment while chat with your families, and will bring you countless beautiful nights without worrying about the power outage.
- 【QUALITY ASSURANCE AND COMPLETE CERTIFICATION】Given the increasingly uncertain nature of the world, it has occurred to us that maybe we should give some thought to what we would (will) do if we ever find ourselves in a Time of Dire. -Be predictable in the face of unpredictable- OMEW emergency crank radio will be a good helper for emergency. Package includes: 1* 6000mAh emergency radio, 1* charging cable, and 1*user manual.
SaleBestseller No. 10
Emergency Weather Radio 5000mAh Solar Hand Crank AM FM Shortwave NOAA Portable Battery Operated Radio, 5 Ways Powered Weather Alert Radio with Flashlight, Reading Lamp, Cellphone Charger and SOS Alarm
- 💎 5 POWER SOURCES WITH 𝟱𝟬𝟬𝟬𝗺𝗔𝗵 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗞: This 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 has 5 sustainable power sources - SOLAR PANEL, HAND CRANK, 5V USB INPUT, 3 AAA BATTERIES, RECHARGEABLE 5000mAh BATTERY. With the built-in USB charging port, this 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 can be a power bank to charge your iPhone, Android, Samsung cellphones & other devices when emergency, always keep yourself well connected.
- 💎 7 PRE-PROGRAMMED NOAA WEATHER BAND WITH AM FM SHORTWAVE RADIO: This 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 is the best 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗸𝗶𝘁 for indoors or outdoors - Independent 7 channels NOAA real-time weather forecast to keep you informed during severe emergency disasters. Great reception of 𝗔𝗠/𝗙𝗠/𝗦𝗪 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 with 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to enjoy radio shows without disturbing others. The adjustable antenna can help to enhance signal reception when you're in the middle of nowhere.
- 💎 LONG LASTING BRIGHT 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 & LED 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗣: This 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 is equipped with 2 light sources: 3W integrated flashlight that provides light to a wide area and better vision when you need to move at night. 2.5W reading lamp that emits enough light to read a book or map in the dark. No more worry about the darkness.
- 💎 LOUD SOS ALARM SOUND & COMPACT COMPASS: This 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 can be a lifesaver with a SOS function - red SOS flashlight flashes a sos mores code to attract people, and the very loud alarm sound to make yourself noticed by others. We also included a pocket-sized compass to orient yourself while on an adventure. All of these increase your chances of being rescued in the event of danger.
- 💎 SOLID PRODUCT WITH STRONG AFTER-SALE SERVICE: After collecting customers’ suggestions, we have upgraded our CR1009 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 in 2021 - change 2000mAh built-in battery to 5000mAh, and added a 3.5mm headphone jack. We also provide 365 days product warranty, 24H message response. Any question, pls contact us via Amazon or our support email address.
Our Best Choice: 【2021 Upgraded】 Emergency Solar Hand Crank Portable Weather Radio, with AM FM NOAA, 3 LED Flashlights, Motion Sensor, Reading Lamp, SOS Alarm, 4000mAH Rechargeable Battery USB Charger (Orange)
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
【Upgraded Design】The upgraded hand crack raido has a 4000mAh bigger replaceable&rechargeable li-on batteries. The most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlights, motor sensor & reading lamp.
【4 Charging Modes】The upgraded hand crack radio has 4 power sources when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the raido. The hand crank lever and solar panel are both capable of regenerating enough power to keep the radio, lights, and SOS alarm ready to go when you need it most. The repleaceable 4000mAh inside ensure you have power when not able to regenerate power. Also, you can recharge the hand crack radio(inside the rechargeable battery) with power cord.
【FM/AM & Weather Radio】A Life Saver radio! Get notified first for every weather alert in your area, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storms, earn a critical time to prepare and save you and your family. Keep one in your emergency bag, you’ll be happy you did.
【3 Mode Super Flashligt and Motion Sensor&Reading Lamp】When you start exploring a strange place, taking the IPX3 waterproof radio with 3-flashlight is your better choice. The furthest lighting distance can be more than 10 meter because of the powerful batteries. In addition, with the motion sensors, the reading light will help you wake up at midnight and avoid waking up your family.
【SOS Alarm to Keep Your Safety】******Feel free to find us on amazon.com for any question.******When you are in emergency, press SOS button to activate the SOS Alarm searching for help. Also, with the flashing light, you are more likely to be found.