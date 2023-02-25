Top 10 Best solar water lights for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Improving Your Video Conferencing Experience

This Video conference light is the ultimate extra light source for Zoom meetings, Tiktok, Youtube Videos, Instagram selfies and more.

The ring light design, the light illuminates the face more evenly than solid lights, no glare, no shadow, soft light is not harsh. Easily change your ideal lighting with the switch to perfect your skin and fit your environment.

With 10 level brightness, 3 color temperatures, stable clip-on and flexible tripod, this video conference lighting kit can provide high quality compact lighting to help you look your best.

USB Powered,Plug&Play

The USB power design allows you to shoot a variety of scenarios.

PC, power banks, USB chargers, AC adapters and any other USB port can provide power for this ring light.

USB cable is about 6 feet, long enough to make it convenient to use.

Powerful Clip & Tripod Stand

The video comference lighting kit includes 1*Ring Light, 1*Superior Clamp, 1*Flexible Tripod, 1* Manual.

By using the clip or tripod stand, you can either clip your ring light on your PC or put it next to the desktop.

The clip is also user-friendly, and will not cause any harm or obscure the screen of your device.

Portable: easy to carry everywhere

The size of this ring light is about 4”. The features of lightweight and sturdy let you can take your ring light to different places with ease.

And it is also easy to carry in your luggage for traveling.

