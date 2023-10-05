Top 10 Best solar water heater for home Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specification:Situation: 100% Brand name NewProduct Form: Thermostatic ValveContent: Brass + Plastic + ElectroplatingColour: As shown in the imageDimensions: Approx.12.3×8.4×8.4cm / 4.8×3.3×3.3inConnections: G1/2 MaleApplication: for lavatory, restroom, kitchen area, washing, and so on.Proper Stress: .1Mpa0.5Mpa. Set up stress launch valve when exceed correct tensionChilly H2o Provide Temperature: 5-29°CVery hot Water Offer Temperature: 55-85°COutlet H2o Temperature Array: 20-50°CSecure Temperature: 38Form: 3 Way-Hook up to very hot and chilly water – and combined outThermostatic Mixing Valve (temperature management) with non-return inletsUsage: Drinking water pipe valve, for washbasin, bidet, showerPounds: Approx.738g/26oz

Bundle List:

1 x Thermostatic Valve

Note:

It is suggested to install thermostatic mixing valve in community locations to avoid scald general public buyers.

The surface is smooth, tasteful and have on resistant, makes sure that this product has no water leakage.

Constant temperature and anti-scalding style and design, secure and trusted, acquiring a safer and a lot more relaxed showering knowledge.

Made of high high quality brass material, reliable, sturdy and tough in use. Lightweight, lower fluid resistance and fantastic sealing effectiveness.

Ideal for toilet, restroom, kitchen, washing, etcetera.

The imported temperature control valve main has secure drinking water temperature and can avoid scalding when employing water.