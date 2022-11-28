Top 10 Best solar watches for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Powered by the sun

Slim Solar Collection

The BERING Slim Solar collection beats to the rhythm of nature! Because its energy source is sustainable and infinitely available: light! Not only sunlight but any kind of light is converted into electrical energy by the solar cell under the face and stored in a rechargeable secondary battery. No battery change is required as in quartz watches. The watch has a power reserve, so that – once fully charged – it runs for 6 to 12 months. Even if it is stored in complete darkness during this time.

BERING Philosophy

Timelessly beautiful and long-lasting like the icy landscapes of the Arctic, BERING uniquely blends minimalist Danish design with strong, high-quality materials.

Inspired by arctic beauty

Inspired by the beauty of the Arctic, the style of the BERING watch and jewelry collection is characterised by clear, streamlined forms and pure elegance.

Our Products

BERING products are made from first-class materials, which have durability and are in perfect harmony with the timeless design.

Sapphire crystal: scratch-resistant through time

Sapphire crystal – the hardest glass

Our sapphire crystal is the third hardest transparent material after moissanite and diamonds. A particularly crystal-clear, hard and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal ensures an unrestricted view of your BERING dial. All BERING watches are equipped with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Mineral glass – the standard glass

Mineral glass is also a crystal glass, but with a structure similar to that of a rock crystal. It is a common material in the watch sector, but it is less resistant and more susceptible to scratching. BERING only uses sapphire glass in its timepieces and no mineral glass.

How long does the watch run on one battery charge?

When stored in complete darkness, the watch typically runs for 6 months on a full charge until the next charge is necessary. This battery life increases when the watch is exposed to light in between.

How is the watch charged?

The watch has to be in the sun for about 24 hours to be fully charged. If you charge the watch with sunlight, don’t leave it on the dashboard of a car because the temperature can get extremely high.

How do you know when the watch needs to be charged?

If the battery is only charged weakly, the watch indicates this by moving the second hand in “two-second steps”. The clock will run for another 3 days with this “two-second cycle”. Then recharge the watch.

Does the watch need a battery change?

In contrast to batteries in a conventional quartz watch, the battery does not have to be replaced regularly.

Product Dimensions‏:‎1.55 x 1.55 x 1.44 inches; 2.82 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎14440-307

Department‏:‎Mens

Batteries‏:‎1 Product Specific batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎January 20, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎BERING

ASIN‏:‎B07ZD6R2K9

Country of Origin‏:‎China

The BERING watch has a sturdy and flat sapphire crystal covering the blue dial

Solar watch collection | any kind of light will charge it and when fully charged it runs for 6-12 months | solar movement

The case is made from silver IP-plated medical grade (316L) stainless steel. The case is 40 mm in diameter and 9 mm in thickness

The strap is made from blue IP-plated milanese consisting of medical grade (316L) stainless steel. The straps length is 203 mm and the width is 24 mm

Water resistant up to 5 ATM / 50 meters / 164 feet | General resistance to splashing, showering but not to swimming, snorkeling or diving