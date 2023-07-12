Top 10 Best solar wall light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cells

Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar panel design, WELVAN led solar light has high conversion rate of sunlight up to 22.5% than the others with polycrystalline, which is more energy-saving and works all night.

Enhanced PIR motion inductor

Upgraded Supremely sensitive PIR motion sensor can detect motion within a range of up to 26.5FT, 120°sensing angle provides timely illumination when you are in need.

468 LED Super Bright Solar Lights

WELVAN LED solar lights outdoor are the largest number of LED beads in the market. Equipped with 468 upgraded super high power LEDs.

Much brighter than 100/128/288 LED solar lights outdoor.

Warm Tips From WELVAN



1. Before the first use, please make sure the solar light can be charged with sufficient sunlight for 7-10 hours.

2. Test the light by cover the solar panel.

3. The solar light should be installed in places where sufficient sunshine is available.

【3 Intelligent Lighting Modes】Solar Security Lights bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode (Motion sensor turns the light on when people come) 2. Permanent on all night (it turns on at night and stay all night.) 3. Smart brightness control (the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)

【High Efficient & Eco Friendly】Solar lights outdoor adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 22.5%. charging it directly under the sunlight for 7 hours enables to bring you up to 12 hours of illumination, save time and energy

【IP65 Waterproof And Durable】: Solar motion sensor lights using high-strength ABS, water-resistant, dustproof, heatproof and frostproof, make motion sensor outdoor lights can withstand extreme weather conditions, like rain, sleet, snow, and freezes weather

【Quality Guaranteed】: 18 Month Warranty for the solar sensor lights. The solar security lights outdoor certified by FCC, CE, ROSH, best choice for your garden, yard, garage, driveways, front doors, patio, backyards, walls, deck, fence, etc. If there is any problem, please contact us