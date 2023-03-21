Top 10 Best solar viewing Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Eclipse Glasses – Eclipse Shades Secure Photo voltaic Glasses – Make Sure Your Glasses Say Eclipse Shades on the Front of the Glasses to Insure Authenticity of our Trademarked Solution. Completely secure for immediate photo voltaic viewing of Annular Eclipse, October 14, 2023 and Whole Photo voltaic Eclipses, April 8, 2024. All of our photo voltaic viewing supplies are optical density 5 or higher and are ISO and “CE” certified. Fulfills the transmission demands of scale 12-16 of EN 169/1992. All our eclipse eyeglasses fulfills the 2012 Transmission Specifications of EN 1836:2005 AS/NZS 1338.1:1992 for Eclipse filters. (Queensland Directive) Meets the Common for ISO 12312-2:2015 Lenses are created of our exceptional scratch resistant optical density 5, “Black Polymer” material. Eclipse Shades filter out 100 % of unsafe extremely-violet, 100 Per cent of dangerous infrared, and 99.999 P.c of intense obvious light. These high quality filters generate a sharper ORANGE coloured image of the sunlight. The bottom is printed with security facts (English translation only) Meets the Typical for ISO 12312-2:2015.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Date First Available‏:‎July 22, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Rainbow Symphony

ASIN‏:‎B00KVVHHZO

Creates a sharper orange colored picture of the solar Appear for genuine Eclipse Shades printed on the entrance of our glasses

Our Eclipse Shades Harmless Solar Glasses are certainly safe and sound for immediate photo voltaic viewing of Annular Eclipse, October 14, 2023 and Whole Solar Eclipses, April 8, 2024

All of our solar viewing products are optical density 5 or higher and are ISO and “CE” qualified. Satisfies the transmission prerequisites of scale 12-16 of EN 169/1992

Lenses are created of our unique scratch resistant optical density 5, “Black Polymer” materials Backside is printed with all security data

Eclipse Shades filter out 100 Per cent of harmful ultra-violet, 100 Percent of damaging infrared, and 99.999 P.c of intensive obvious gentle

