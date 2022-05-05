Top 10 Best solar usb battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Battery capacity: 25000mAh/ 92.5Wh

Battery Type: Li-polymer battery

USB Input: 5V/2.1A

Solar Input: 6 W/1 A(Max)

Output: USB 5V/2.1 A

Size: 6.1 x 3.35 x 1.37 folded or 13.9 x 6.1 unfolded

Weight: 538g/1.18 Ib

Solar charging rate is subject to sunlight intensity, temperature, and placing angle of panels. It’s recommended to use solar as a backup option when electricity is not readily available.High temperature can damage the battery pack. Please avoid placing the solar charger in places like parked cars under the sun.The rated capacity of the battery capacity is 25000mAh(92.5Wh), so it can be taken on plane.

Large Solar Panels: 4 foldable solar panels captures solar energy almost equivalent to an ordinary 5W wall charger, the max solar charging speed is 6W solar power and 1A current under direct sunlight.

Dual 2.1A USB: The solar phone charger can charge two devices simultaneously. A 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in 1-1.3 hours and a tablets is about 2 to 3 hours.

Waterproof and Practical: It has a waterproof cover and a built-in bright LED light with 3 modes (Steady-SOS-Strobe), perfect for camping, hiking and more outdoor activities.

What You Get: 1× 25000mAh solar charger, 1× micro-USB cable and 1× user manual. Make sure your smart devices keep powered all the time!