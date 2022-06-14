Top 10 Best solar uplighting outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Linkind Dusk-to-Dawn LED Solar Landscape Spotlights 3000k 6-Pack



WARM TIPS:

Make sure the LED solar spotlights is full of solar power for maximum lighting effect. It is recommended to charge it under direct sunlight for 1-2 days before the first use.Whether the solar landscape spotlight can produce the best lighting effect depends on sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions. The solar spotlight may need more time (at least 6-8 hours) to charge in cold or cloudy weather day. Please make sure the landscape spotlight is installed under direct sunlight without any shade or eave to shelter the solar panel. Otherwise, the lighting time will be shorter.

PACKAGE LIST:

6 x Solar Landscape Spotlights

6 x Plastic Anchor

6 x Plastic Rod

6 x Turn-knob

12 x Gecko screw

12 x Screws

1 x User Manual

3000k Warm White Light Makes Your Space More Cozy



The light comes with ground stake and wall bracket, which enable you stick into the ground or mount it on the wall.The larger capacity 18650 lithium battery & bigger and more sensitive solar panel ensure long working hours. Energy saving and good for environment.

SPECIFICATIONS:

LED Quantity: 16pcs; Brightness: Max 650lm

Color Temperature: 3000k warm white

Waterproof Rating: IP67; Beam Angle: 90 Degree

Adjustable Angle: Horizontal 180 degree, vertical 90 degree

Battery: Lithium 18650, 3.7V

Max Working Time: Low/Medium/High Light Mode: 24/12h/6 hrs

THREE LIGHTING MODES



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE



Large Adjustable Solar Panel

Easy to adjust the direction of the lights and solar panel by up to 180 degree horizontally and 90 degree vertically to any angle you desire, to get optimum sun exposure and increase solar conversion.

90° Makes Unique Spotlight

With a narrower 90 degree lighting angle and 16 high-brightness LEDs, they give out more focused light and shine brighter than those with wider angle. Perfect for illumination and accentuation at dark and specific areas of your house.

Withstand Extreme Weather

Adopting seamless design with all the edges and connections are perfectly sealed and high strength ABS material, the waterproof IP67 solar powered spotlight is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It is also heat resistant and frost resistant.

Wide Application

Wireless design makes installation easy and portable for outdoor activities. Widely used for garden, pathway, fences, wall, yard, stair, garage, cellar, attic, front porch, balcony, walkway, driveway, camping, fishing, etc.

Unit LED

16

16

16

12

12

Color Temperature

3000k

6500k

6500k

6500k

6500k

Light Color

Warm White

Daylight White

Daylight White

Daylight White

Daylight White

Lighting Modes

3 Optional Modes

2 Optional Modes

2 Optional Modes

2 Optional Modes

2 Optional Modes

Sensing Angle

No motion sensing / Stay On

No motion sensing / Stay On

120° sensing angle / Stay On

No motion sensing / Stay On

No motion sensing / Stay On

Max Working Time

Low Light Mode (24hrs) / Medium Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)

Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)

About 6-12hrs

Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)

Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)

Lighting Angle

90 degree

90 degree

90 degree

90 degree

90 degree

Adjustable Panel

Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°

Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°

Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°

Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°

Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°

Power Source

Solar-Powered

Solar-Powered

Solar-Powered

Solar-Powered

Solar-Powered

Installation

Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted

Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted

Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted

Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted

Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted

【Warm White Focused Solar Spotlight】: Featuring warm white 3000k and 16 LEDs, Linkind solar spotlights can produce max 650 lumen of light output, much brighter than others. The narrower 90 degree beam angle makes them perfect for illumination and accentuation at dark and specific areas of your house.

【Larger & Adjustable Solar Panels】: The larger solar panels provide higher photoelectric conversion rate up to 20%, greatly shortening the charging time. You can flexibly adjust the light direction by adjusting the panels by 90 degrees vertically or 180 degrees horizontally.

【Withstand Various Extreme Weather】: Made of durable anti-UV ABS material, the solar spotlights enjoys excellent IP67 waterproof rating and can withstand various extreme terrible weather. The larger capacity 18650 rechargeable lithium batteries provide longer working time. FCC CE Certified to ensure your safety.

【2-in-1 Easy Installation & Versatile Use】: Just insert into the ground with included ground stake or install on the wall with included screws and wall bracket. Hassle-free installation, portable and perfect for patio, porch, deck, pool, yard, garden, driveway, pathway, etc.