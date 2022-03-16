Top 10 Best solar trickle charger for boat battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

As we all know, batteries naturally drain power and if allowed to go flat, may never regain their full power. This product is a solar powered battery maintainer and charger for 12V batteries and helps manage battery drain in all season. The solar charger converts light energy from the sun into 12 volt DC electricity which is then transported to the rechargeable batteries through lead wire and connector of choice, replace the self-discharge of a battery in storage, so that the battery wouldn’t “go dead”. It can be used for gate opener, electrical fencer, cars, 4WD’s, trucks, motorcycle, marine, boats, farm equipment or any application where a 12v battery is used.

The high efficient solar panel allows to absorb a wider spectrum of sunlight, as long as there is sufficient sunlight available, the charger will generate an electrical current to trickle charge the battery. The charger is built in the most super-intelligent MPPT(Maximum Power Power Tracking) chip to intelligently charge and fully protect the battery. The MPPT technology helps to generate at least 20%-30% more power than traditional PWM. And the LED indicator helps better understand the charging status on all days.

How Solar Works

Solar panel generates electricity and trickle flow to battery, the controller fully protect the charging, make it to be safer and more efficient.

Max Rated Power: 30 Watt

Optimum Operating Current: 1.67 A

Trickle Charge Current: 0.2A

Floating Charge Voltage: 13V

Overcharge Protection Voltage: 14.1V

Renewable Battery Charger & Maintainer



Solar Charge Anywhere

When you are far from any sign of normal civilization, you don’t need a wall outlet to keep your battery charged. This solar panel charger makes it easy to juuice a battery almost anywhere on the planet.

High efficiency mono crystalline solar cells, works great in all days.

Built in super intelligent MPPT technology, generates at least 20%-30% more power than traditional PWM.

Smart three-stages charging algorith is improved to better charge and maintain battery.

LED work statue indicator, battery power indicator, error warning indicator, all statues are clear.

IP 65 waterproof design to prevent components from oxidizing into warter, no worry to place it outside in all seasons.

Over charge protection, over discharge protection, reverse polarity protection and short circuit protection

Durable aluminum frame and tempered solar glass, well built for years usage.

The Z brackets are Versatible use for RV, Rooftop, Marine, Boat and many different off grid applications

MPPT Charge Controller

Built-in super smart MPPT charge controller, generates at least 20% -30% power than traditional PWM technology.

IP65 Waterproof

Upgraded waterproof design to stand rain and snow in outdoor, just hook it there, free maintenance.

Full Protections

Over charge protection, over discharge protection, reversed polarity protection, short circuit protection, full protect battery in all seasons.

Three-stages Charging

Smart three-stage charging algorithm is improved to better charge and maintain battery.

Visual LED Indicator



The led indicator helps to clearly understand the working statues:

Blink Green: Sunshine is effective(Not active yet)Blink Red: Working to charge battery(Activated)Solid Green: Battery is fully chargedSolid Red: Error-Reversed polarity

One-way SAE Plug



Equipped with 3-piece connection cable kits, battery clamp, cigarette lighter and bare wire. Each of them is equipped with SAE connector, plug and play, easy & simply to connect and disconnect, no need to recognize positive or negative.

Upgraded Z brackets



The brackets allows to mout the solar panel easier than traditional Z brackets, durable and strong, well built for years usage, maintenance free & easy installation.

High Efficient Solar Cells



Made of A grade mono crystalline with high efficiency, works great in direct sunshine and low-light environments.

Rated Power

30W/1.67A

30W/1.67A

30W/1.67A

10W/0.56A

10W/0.56A

Adjustable Angle

0 degree

0-15-30-45-60 degree

0-15-30-45-60 degree

360 degree

45 degree

3-Stages Charging (Bulk, Absorption, Float)

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Visual LED Indicator

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Full Protections(Over Charge, Over Voltage, Short Circuit, Revese Charge, etc)

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cable Length

3m/9.8ft

3m/9.8ft

3m/9.8ft

3m/9.8ft

3m/9.8ft

[Intelligent Charge & Maintain] Built-in intelligent MPPT charge controller chips, generate at least 10%-20% more power than traditional controller. The smart 3-stages charging algorithm is improved to better charge and maintain a 12v battery, keep it topped off in all seasons.[Full Protections] Prevent the battery from over-charge, over-voltage, discharge, and short circuit, reversed polarity protection, waterproof and spark-proof, the battery is fully protected.[Upgraded Z Brackets] The brackets allow to mount the solar panel easier than traditional Z brackets, durable and strong, well built for years usage, free maintenance & easy installation.[Visual Monitor] The colorful LED indicator helps to visually monitor working status of the charging and better understand your battery’s conditions.Charging will be cut off automatically when battery is fully charge, and resumed when battery goes flat, totally free maintenance.[Free Maintenance] Durable aluminum frame and tempered glass, well built for years. Come with 3 piece SAE cable kits, plug and play, easy to use. No electricity cost, free maintenance for outdoor use. Backed by extended 12 months warranty and lifetime technical supports.

So you had known what is the best solar trickle charger for boat battery in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.