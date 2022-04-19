Top 10 Best solar tree lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Fatpoom Solar Lights Outdoor 260 LED



3-headed Led design and Ultra-bright 260 LED：gives you a wider light casting and motion detection range; adjust light head to preferred angles up to 360° and motion detection up to 33 feet; produce up to 800 lumen brightness, 6500k daylight;bulb lifespan of up to 50,000 hours (included)Solar Powered & Weather-Proof: Save more on electricity bills.no maintenance needed!Stop Tripping on Dark Pathways No more dark & scary pathways to trip on. Install and walk on well-light and guided pathways to prevent tripping & serious injuries.Your silent guard: Perfect lighting for your backyard, garage and doorway. A silent guard to secure your home from dusk to dawn.

Fatpoom Sensor Motion Light for outdoor illumination

Keep your property’s exterior sufficiently illuminated with the outdoor lighting collection. From security protection to accent lighting, the outdoor lights feature a long lifespan and quality construction you can trust. Brighten up your entryway, driveway, patio, deck, or porch with this reliable lighting solution.

Charges at day, shines at night

This solar motion light stays off and absorb sunlight to charge its high capacity (2200 mA) battery during the day. When night comes, the light turns on automatically and stays at low-consumption dim mode until movement is detected.

The PIR Motion Detection Sensor

The built-in PIR sensor detects movements up to 33 ft. When motion is detected, the light turns to maximum brightness for 30s, then return to dim mode to save power.

All angle covered

The flexible light heads on three side can be rotated freely to any direction you want. The solar panel can also be freely adjusted to face the sun to absorb solar energy with maximum efficiency.

Product Parameters:

Lithium-ion battery 3.7V/2200mAh 18650, Light source: 260Pcs 2835LED solar panel, Charging Time: 6-8 Hours, Waterproof Class: IP65, Rechargeable Battery: 3.7V 2200mAh, Solar powered — no batteries required, Easy installation — no electrician needed, Winter weather resistant- you can leave these out all year long, Working Mode: It will auto turn on Dim Light, turn on bright light when motion detected within 20-32 ft at night, after 30s later when motion stops, then DIM light.

How to turn on the light ?

1.Test the light by cover the solar panel.If it is on,please install it to a place where can get sufficient sunlight. 2.If not,please turn off and turn on it again and fully charged with sunlight for 1-2 days. 3.Please active the light by using the key pin, the key hole is near the sensor head. Solar light charge only after it’s “ON”.

Features:

1.The solar panel and the headlights on both sides can be rotated by 360 degrees manually. According to the light angle, the solar panel angle can be adjusted to improve the solar energy conversion rate; the headlights on both sides can be flexibly rotated to increase the illumination area; 2.Double-headed spotlights and central lighting, a total of 260 LED lights, a larger lighting area to meet more needs. 3.Built-in PIR sensor, can detect 26 feet distance, 120 degrees range. 4.IP65 waterproof: Invisible pinhole switch, durable; weatherproof design to ensure outdoor safety, protect lamps from rain and snow; perfect lighting solutions for garages, industrial workstations, storage rooms, computer rooms, etc.

Notice:

It’s important to install the light in a location that receive full sunlight each day for at least 6 hours, away from the shade caused by trees, buildings etc.

►【Lighting Mode】Solar Motion Lights outdoor Build-in Sensor Motion , it can Detect up to 26ft away, range 120 degree, dim light+sensor mode，turn on for 30s after the motion detected, then dim light.

►【IP65 Waterproof & 2000mA】Helps solar outdoor lights function well even in heavy rain, snowstorm and other terrible weather. Endurable and upgraded 2000mA battery contributes to a long-time lifespan of at least 2 years, 2 times of other brands.

►【Widely Applicaton & Easy Installation】Perfect lighting solution for garages, workshops, industrial workstations, storage rooms, equipment rooms.Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter,etc.

►【AUTO ON/OFF DUSK TO DAWN】Please keep the solar panel in the darkness, then use the pin insert the on/off button at an angle tilt up slightly, you’ll hear it click and the light will lit up. Make sure the button is “ON” before charging it direct the sunlight.