Top 10 Best solar tree lights Reviews

- Independently Adjustable Light & Panel: Other alternatives with combined light panel head could be very difficult to get enough solar absorption while pointing the light up. For InnoGear solar spotlight, you can easily rotate solar panel 180° up and down to capture sun energy effectively while obtaining the best lighting angle; the light head is 90° rotatable to illuminate any place that would be out of reach.
- Improved Brightness & 2 Working Modes: With super brightness, this solar spotlight can cast a focused ray to highlight your flagpole or beautiful sculpture, even on the darkest of nights. You have the option to set from High Mode (MAX 6Hrs) to Low Mode (MAX 12Hrs) to extend working time.
- Advanced 1.5W Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel: The solar energy conversion rate is 30% faster than the old versions by using upgraded technology and material. Solar spotlight detects the surrounding light condition and automatically turns on and off, a smooth panel surface keeps dirt and debris from accumulating and blocking sunlight.
- 2 Ways of Easy Installation: Package comes in a kit that includes all the tools you need to install the lights by either staking them into the ground or by mounting them onto a wall. Optimum for Patio Porch Path Deck Pool Yard Garden Garage Driveway Pathway, etc.
- Outstanding Durability & Quality Guaranteed: It's resistant to not just rain, but all types of extreme weather, like wind or burning sun. High quality certified by FCC, CE, RoHS, MSDS, UN38.3, etc.
- Solar powered all-weather spotlight; rugged and durable; waterproof and heatproof.
- It has easy ground-installing or wall-mounting facility. All screws are provided; tools and wiring are not needed.
- Fully 180-degree adjustable unit enables lighting to be used exactly where needed and catch sunlight at optimum angle for charging; automated off' at day provides lighting exactly when needed.
- The unit is powered by a 18650 solar-powered and rechargeable lithium-ion battery operating at 2200 mAh, and functions for about 10+ hours after full-charge. Use of either one of its two brightness modes, as provided, will vary the total lighting time.
- Versatility of lighting focus and brightness, and durability in all conditions, makes this a powerful and energy-efficient solution for any kind of outdoor lighting.
- 🌞【Solar Powered, Energy Saving & Money Saving】-Come with a built-in solar powered rechargeable battery, these hanging tree lights require no extra electricity cost. Our solar powered ball lights adopt upgraded monocrystalline silicon solar panel which can better collect sunlight and charge the battery in higher efficiency. Continuous working time can up to 8-10 hours at night after being fully charged. (NOTE: The more direct sunshine it got, the longer lasting time at night.)
- ☔【Waterproof & High Quality】-Made of sturdy glass and stainless steel, these solar globe lights outdoor stay under the sun, rain, snow, ice and wind, or even in the worst weather conditions. Combines with the well-sealed solar panel craft, these outdoor solar lantern with a strong waterproof function, you have no need to worry water leakage or frequent replacement. Non-toxic & environment friendly materials, do no harm to your health.
- 😄【Easy Use & Convenient Installation】-Solar powered, no electrical wiring or outlets needed, these crackled glass solar lights are super convenient to use. Just remove the plastic protector, unscrew the cap and slide switch to “ON”. Then put the solar patio umbrella lights on somewhere that can get direct sunlight. And it will turn on at night and turn off to be charged during the daytime.
- 🏡【Gorgeous Decoration Lighting & Great Gift】-With an eye-catching crackled glass ball cover, outdoor solar hanging lights will emit amazing glow and delivery comfortable illumination to your house, make your place look romantic and wonderful. Perfect decoration lighting for garden, patio, yard, fence, balcony, path, tree branch, umbrella, outdoor decoration party or daily life. Also an Ideal gift for your family and friends on anniversary, Birthday home warming, or other events and festivals.
- 【 Super-Long 8-in-1 Solar String Lights 】: ( 2-Pack Total 170FT, Each String is 85FT ) Solar Lights Outdoor String with Upgraded LED Bulbs. 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah)
- 【Widely Used Solar Outdoor Christmas Decorations】: This solar patio lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- 【3 Modes Solar Spotlights Outdoor】: The upgraded solar landscape spotlights has 3 lighting modes to meet your different needs: 1. Low light mode(30% brightness/MAX 15Hrs), 2. Medium light mode(60% brightness/MAX 10Hrs), 3.Strong light mode(100% brightness/MAX 6Hrs).
- 【Upgraded Solar Spotlights】: Our Ultra-Bright 33 LED solar landscape spotlights outdoor with 120º wide angle lighting, providing a super bright for a wide area and it can illuminate longer. Tips: For a better experience, please charge in the sun for 8-9 hours on your first use.
- 【2-in-1 of Easy Installation】: 2-in-1 Solar Landscaping Spotlights can bring you a different experience, for example you can use the stakes to insert into the grass as a solar landscape spotlight, or you can use screws to install into the wall as a solar powered wall light. It can lighting your yard, garden, patio, driveway, pool, garage, front doors, backyards, walls, etc.
- 【Wireless Waterproof IP67】: The solar landscaping spotlights outdoor are made of high-strength ABS material and IP67 wireless waterproof design. It also brightens your home or garden in any weather.
- 【High-efficient Solar Panel】: Solar landscaping spotlights outdoor with 90° adjustable bigger solar panel. Efficient solar panels work during the day up to 18% photoelectric conversion rate and light up the outdoors for you at night.
- 💡【Solar-powered LED String Lights】These upgraded string lights don’t require any electrical outlets and help drop your electricity bills a lot by harnessing the sunlight as power source. Super handy to use for it automatically turns on when night comes and turns off when sun rises. Spare the manual operation to switch it on and off every day. The fully charged solar panel is able to keep the lights shining for 10 hours, long enough for you to enjoy all-night parties with your friends.
- 💡【Extra-long String & 8 Light Modes 】Each string is 72 feet long and includes 200 tiny LED lights. There are 8 light modes in total—waves, combination, fading, fireflies, chasing, twinkle, steady-on, and fade slowly-—available for you to create lighting effect as desired.
- 💡【Weatherproof Twinkle Lights for Outdoor Use】These outdoor string lights boast weatherproof technology to withstand all weather conditions like high heat, rain, snow, high heat and strong wind.
- 💡【High-grade Materials】Durable copper wires attached with super-bright LED beads won’t break if dropped, stepped on or blown around in the wind. Perfect decorative soft lights for porch, patio, backyard, balcony, deck, pool area, tree, garden post and etc.
- 💡【Super Easy to Install】You surely will enjoy the ease of putting on the string lights for the highly flexible copper wire can be easily bent into any shapes you want and wrapped around trees, fences or any other objects. The solar panels can be either mounted on the wall or plugged into the grass to get sunlight exposure. Considerably all necessary mounting accessories are included in the package for instant use.
- ★★Solar spot lights outdoor 7 colors changing and fixed color，To select the color you want, press the button once. The color will change continuously. When it comes to your desired color, press the button again. This will set your desired color. To change the color setting, press the button again and repeat.
- ★★Super easy to install, Tool-free Stick into the ground, Use included screws to mount on the wall; You can use it landscape your tree lawn step walkway garden, yard, pathway and patio
- ★★With large solar panel can offer enough power, this landscape lighting is180° Adjustable,With bright & dark sensor, solar landscape lights will automatic charge the power under the sunshine, and will automatic light up when it is getting dark
- ★★Waterproof and Heatproof features to ensure it can withstand all kinds of weather all round the year
- ★★SUNKLLY Bring you into the colorful world, For all our products Provide ONE-YEAR replacement or risk-free refund, Easy-to-reach Support
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover you if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- 【Highly Efficient -powered Panel】Brightever 4-pack LED string lights are equipped with 4 durable panels which can convert sunlight directly into electricity. That is to say, these string lights use renewable energy, effectively saving the environment and dramatically reducing your electricity bills. You can use these string lights anywhere, any time. They can give off impressive lighting effects for 10 hours if fully charged at daytime
- 【Eight Romantic Lighting Modes】These solar string lights feature eight lighting modes, including steady on, combination, in waves, sequential, slow-glow, chasing, slow fade and twinkle. Different lighting settings produce different lighting atmosphere. So you could choose your preferred lighting mode to decorate your home in special festivals or brighten up the exterior of your home at night
- 【Create Unique Lighting Effects for Your Space】Apart from the eight impressive lighting modes mentioned above, it also should be noted that these string lights are flexible and bendable. Therefore, you could design your own lighting style by reshaping these fairy string lights. For example, you can shape the string lights into a big star and put it on top of your Christmas tree at Christmas
- 【Ideal for Both Indoor and Outdoor Use】Undergoing a series of strict tests, Brightever string lights can withstand all kinds of extreme weathers, including extremely hot or cold temperatures, snowy winter and rainy days. So they must be your best choice about outdoor string lights. Surprisingly, you also can use them to improve your living places. These indoor string lights can add an exquisite and warm touch to your home
- 【You Have Brightever's Words】 We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and care every feedback of you and cherish every time to make you a perfect purchase experience!
Our Best Choice: Fatpoom Solar Lights Outdoor 260 LED Solar Powered Wall Lights with Motion Sensor Dual Head Spotlights IP65 Waterproof 360° Adjustable Solar Motion Lights Outdoor for Front Door Yard Garden (2 Pack)
3-headed Led design and Ultra-bright 260 LED：gives you a wider light casting and motion detection range; adjust light head to preferred angles up to 360° and motion detection up to 33 feet; produce up to 800 lumen brightness, 6500k daylight;bulb lifespan of up to 50,000 hours (included)Solar Powered & Weather-Proof: Save more on electricity bills.no maintenance needed!Stop Tripping on Dark Pathways No more dark & scary pathways to trip on. Install and walk on well-light and guided pathways to prevent tripping & serious injuries.Your silent guard: Perfect lighting for your backyard, garage and doorway. A silent guard to secure your home from dusk to dawn.
Fatpoom Sensor Motion Light for outdoor illumination
Keep your property’s exterior sufficiently illuminated with the outdoor lighting collection. From security protection to accent lighting, the outdoor lights feature a long lifespan and quality construction you can trust. Brighten up your entryway, driveway, patio, deck, or porch with this reliable lighting solution.
Charges at day, shines at night
This solar motion light stays off and absorb sunlight to charge its high capacity (2200 mA) battery during the day. When night comes, the light turns on automatically and stays at low-consumption dim mode until movement is detected.
The PIR Motion Detection Sensor
The built-in PIR sensor detects movements up to 33 ft. When motion is detected, the light turns to maximum brightness for 30s, then return to dim mode to save power.
All angle covered
The flexible light heads on three side can be rotated freely to any direction you want. The solar panel can also be freely adjusted to face the sun to absorb solar energy with maximum efficiency.
Product Parameters:
Lithium-ion battery 3.7V/2200mAh 18650, Light source: 260Pcs 2835LED solar panel, Charging Time: 6-8 Hours, Waterproof Class: IP65, Rechargeable Battery: 3.7V 2200mAh, Solar powered — no batteries required, Easy installation — no electrician needed, Winter weather resistant- you can leave these out all year long, Working Mode: It will auto turn on Dim Light, turn on bright light when motion detected within 20-32 ft at night, after 30s later when motion stops, then DIM light.
How to turn on the light ?
1.Test the light by cover the solar panel.If it is on,please install it to a place where can get sufficient sunlight. 2.If not,please turn off and turn on it again and fully charged with sunlight for 1-2 days. 3.Please active the light by using the key pin, the key hole is near the sensor head. Solar light charge only after it’s “ON”.
Features:
1.The solar panel and the headlights on both sides can be rotated by 360 degrees manually. According to the light angle, the solar panel angle can be adjusted to improve the solar energy conversion rate; the headlights on both sides can be flexibly rotated to increase the illumination area; 2.Double-headed spotlights and central lighting, a total of 260 LED lights, a larger lighting area to meet more needs. 3.Built-in PIR sensor, can detect 26 feet distance, 120 degrees range. 4.IP65 waterproof: Invisible pinhole switch, durable; weatherproof design to ensure outdoor safety, protect lamps from rain and snow; perfect lighting solutions for garages, industrial workstations, storage rooms, computer rooms, etc.
Notice:
It’s important to install the light in a location that receive full sunlight each day for at least 6 hours, away from the shade caused by trees, buildings etc.
►【Lighting Mode】Solar Motion Lights outdoor Build-in Sensor Motion , it can Detect up to 26ft away, range 120 degree, dim light+sensor mode，turn on for 30s after the motion detected, then dim light.
►【IP65 Waterproof & 2000mA】Helps solar outdoor lights function well even in heavy rain, snowstorm and other terrible weather. Endurable and upgraded 2000mA battery contributes to a long-time lifespan of at least 2 years, 2 times of other brands.
►【Widely Applicaton & Easy Installation】Perfect lighting solution for garages, workshops, industrial workstations, storage rooms, equipment rooms.Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter,etc.
►【AUTO ON/OFF DUSK TO DAWN】Please keep the solar panel in the darkness, then use the pin insert the on/off button at an angle tilt up slightly, you’ll hear it click and the light will lit up. Make sure the button is “ON” before charging it direct the sunlight.