Top 10 Best solar torch light with flickering flame Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Outdoor Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame



This solar tiki torches with flickering flame collects solar energy all day under direct sunlight, then turns on automatically at dusk and off at dawn.This kind of solar flame pathway torch light is a safe alternative to the real “flames”. They create a fun, festive and romantic atmosphere in your garden or at your celebration!

Specifications:

Lighting Mode : Flickering Flame ModeWaterproof Rating : IP65Size: 51cm/20.80”On/Off: Auto Light-controlledCharge Time: 8 HoursOutput Time: 6-10 Hour after fully charged.

Operation:



Flip the switch to turn the solar torch light on.Install the solar flame light in a position that will receive direct sunlight.When the flickering flame light does not detect light,the lamp will automatically turn on.

High-efficiency Solar Panel



Weather Resistant



Warm Tips:

Be sure to turn the solar torch light on before use.Charge time may be longer and output time may be shortened with overcast skies.Do not force the stake in hard ground, soften with water prior to installation.Do not dispose of battery in fire, dispose of batteries safely.Do not disassemble the solar flickering flame light.Do not submerge the solar pathway light in water.

STYLISH FLICKERING FLAME LIGHTS -This kind of solar flame torch lamp is a safe alternative to the real “flames”. They create a fun, festive and romantic atmosphere in your garden or at your celebration!

EASY INSTALLATION -No wiring required. Simply install the torch solar lights anywhere you like and enjoy the safe flame and ambiance!

WEATHER PROOF – Certified IP65 Waterproof these durable torches can withstand all kinds of weather; enjoy the dancing flames all around the year.

AUTO ON/OFF FROM DUSK TO DAWN -This dancing flame torch light collects solar energy all day under direct sunlight, then turns on automatically at dusk and off at dawn.

SOLAR POWERED – Completely runs on solar power, you never need to buy batteries for your lights, so you can place it anywhere under direct sunlight!