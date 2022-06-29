Top 10 Best solar timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Now you won’t have to worry about having a brown or a black thumb, at least when it comes to watering your plants. Watex Solar Tap Timer is here to help you with an efficient watering system and give you peace of mind. This solar-powered 2 dial tap timer is environment-friendly and saves you some extra bucks by running on solar power. All you need to do it connect it to your hose and select the water duration anywhere from 2 mins to 240 mins. with a frequency from every 6 hours to every 7 days. You also have a manual setting for instant irrigation without disturbing your automatic set up. Now you can continue to forget watering your plants and not feel bad about it. Product description Smart sprinkler timer outdoor Specification — Ingress Protection :IPX5 — Working Temperature :1℃- 40℃/ 33.8°F – 104°F — Hose water inlet Connection :4/6〃Internal Thread — Water Outlet :6〃External Thread — Suitable water temperature: 0-40 degrees Celsius — Power Supply : 2 * 1.5V AA Batteries( No Included) — package Weight : 600g / 1.3 lbs Special Function: ✔ Watering time: 1s-59s; ✔ Cycle interval time: 1 hour to 72 hours ✔ Delay function: Special delay function, the longest delay can be 9 hours ✔ Solar charging: Solar charging anytime and anywhere, the battery is more durable and has a longer life ✔ Auto Sleep: If no operation is performed after 30 seconds, the screen will automatically turn off. ✔ Power indicator: Intelligent power display, remind you to replace the battery in time, the timer will automatically shut down before the battery is empty. ✔ Scope of application: Widely used in home gardening (no need to worry about no one watering flowers and plants), small lawn, flower bed, vertical green irrigation.

Runs on Solar energy- A clean energy source to recharge the timer with 2-Dial Tap Timer for automatic watering.

Environment friendly and easy on pocket: Comes with rechargeable batteries.

Flexible watering system: You can set up water duration from 2 mins to 240 mins runtime with a frequency from every 6 hours to every 7 days.

Manual setting: Set up instant watering manually without affecting the automatic system.

No more dead plants on your watch.

So you had known what is the best solar timer in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.