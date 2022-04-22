Top 10 Best solar tiki torch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solar Panel Upgraded

IP65 is waterproof and durable. It uses polycrystalline silicon solar panels to enhance the absorption of ultraviolet light. It can absorb solar energy well and resist all kinds of weather throughout the year.

Dancing Flame Design

A true “flame” safety alternative – you can insert a dancing flashing flame landscape light directly into the soil, and the 51 LEDs in the light project a safe, soft, emotionally enhanced glow.

Easily Install

You can also put it directly on the table or just hang it where you need it, with hooks that are aesthetically pleasing and space efficient.

Pack

8 PACK

12 PACK

4 PACK

6 PACK

4 PACK

6 PACK

Size

20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch

20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch

22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch

22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch

43*4.7*4.7 Inch

43*4.7*4.7 Inch

Battery

600mAh, Lithium

600mAh, Lithium

600mAh, Lithium

600mAh, Lithium

2200mAh, Li-ion

2200mAh, Li-ion

Solar Panel

Polycrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Working Time

10 Hours

10 Hours

10 Hours

10 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

Charging Time

8 Hours

8 Hours

8 Hours

8 Hours

8 Hours

8 Hours

Waterproof Rating

IP65

IP65

IP65

IP65

IP65

IP65

Package

8 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 8 x Plastic Ground Spike, 8 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual

12 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 12 x Plastic Ground Spike, 12 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual

4 x LED Solar Torch Light, 4 x Connector, 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual

6 x LED Solar Torch Light, 6 x Connector, 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual

4 x Solar Torch Lights, 8 x Extend Pipe 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual

6 x Solar Torch Lights, 12 x Extend Pipe 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual

Material

ABS

ABS

ABS

ABS

ABS

ABS

【🔥SOLAR POWERED】 600mAh built-in solar rechargeable lithium battery. It can illuminate about 10 hours after fully charged. More environmental and economical than traditional street lamps which need to plug in electricity.

【🔥WEATHER RESISTANT】The solar flame lights outdoor made of high quality durable and waterproof ABS material, withstanding all weather conditions, they will add scenery to your summer night, or embellish your rain and snow with warm flashes.

【🔥EASY TO INSTALL】No wiring or cable required, 2 installation methods, simply install it where you like and enjoy the warm flame lights. Waterproof ON/OFF button is at the bottom of the outdoor solar torch lights. A high efficient solar panel will still charge even in the closed state.

【🔥EFFICIENT AFTER】SALE SERVICE – You will get 6 x Solar Hanging Lanterns Lights, We promise that every customer who purchases our products will receive a lifetime refund service, and try our best to ensure the profit of each customer. We will provide you with timely and efficient after-sales service.