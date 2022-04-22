Top 10 Best solar tiki torch Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar tiki torch in 2022 Comparison Table
- DANCING FLICKERING FLAMES: Solar Outdoor Lights flicker a soft and mod-enhancing "Real" flame to decorate and brighten your House, Garden, Yard, Patio, Pathway and party, camping, barbecue, wedding, Christmas, Halloween Festival.
- SOLAR POWERED LIGHTING: 12LED Solar Torch Lights with 300mAh Ni-MH Battery and 1.4inch Polysilicon Solar Panel, it can light up 6-8 hours in summer and 3-5 hours in winter after fully charged. (Note: Lighting time is affected by weather)
- EASY INSTALL & DURABLE: Easy to install solar garden lights where under direct sunlight without tools and wires. With excellent ABS material and waterproof design, landscape lights can withstand most weather conditions.
- WARM USING TIPS: These are 8Pack Mini-size outdoor lights solar powered in package. If there are any lack of accessories, such as spikes or pole, please contact us via amazon. Please read instruction manual carefully before using.
- TORCHES PURCHASE SERVICE: Kurifier has One-Year New Replacement Exchange for any product quality issues to outdoor solar lights. We will always stand behind you and reslove your problems within 24 hours.
- 🔥【Gorgeous Dancing Flame Design】A safe alternative to the real “flames” — LEDs in the light cast a safe, soft, mood-enhancing glow. The actual height of the upgraded solar torches is 42.9 inches.
- 🔋【Upgrade Larger Battery Capacity】The solar flame torches has built-in 2200 rechargeable battery, it lights up to 12 hours in summer and 5 hours in winter after fully charged. Charging time: 6-8 hours for sunny day.
- ☘️【Energy Saving, No Electricity Bill】Never need batteries. No oil. No fires. No electricity bill. No pollution. It collects solar energy all day, then turns on automatically at dusk. The light runs on solar power, so you can place it anywhere!
- ☔【IP 67 Waterproof Easy To Install】Just place the solar flame lights into your lawn, garden, a flower pot, bench, pathways. IP65 waterproof dancing flame solar torch light was built to withstand all kinds of weather all round year.
- ❤️【Worry--Free After--Sales Service】Aityvert Solar torch lights, we provide 1 year warranty service, 180-day no-questions-asked refund and friendly customer service. We take care of all quality-related issues with a replacement or full refund. note: In order to protect your rights and interests, please do not sign for the package if it is damaged.
- Gorgeous Dancing Flames: Nice-looking flickering flames design, realistic flames effect, which will give off a charming ambiance; And our new version appearance will bring you different sense of beauty.
- Weatherproof & Durable: Made of durable and waterproof material, no worries about raining, snowing. Perfect for outdoor use. A beautiful decoration lighting for your garden, pathway, driveway, backyard, etc.
- Easy to Use: No wires needed, simply connect the stake and install them into the ground, no need to spend too much time on installation. It is solar-powered, please install it at the place where can get direct sunlight.
- Long Working Time: Equipped with high capacity rechargeable battery. Once charged fully, it can last 10 hours in summer and 5 hours in winter. The charging time is about 8 hours. Note: charging time will be influenced by weather condition.
- Auto On/Off : Built in sensitive light sensor, automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn. No need to operate ON/OFF switch again and again once put it into use, bringing you great convenience. We always stand behind our products. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we would be more than happy to assist with a satisfactory solution.
- ★【2021 NEW Upgraded Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame】: 1, Super Larger Size & Upgraded Vivid Flame, With upgraded flame, these LED bulbs cast a soft vivid "flickering flame". 2, Quick charging technology with larger size solar panel. 3, Longer Working Time and Super Durable. 4, IP65 waterproof performance.
- ★【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This solar flame lights outdoor is a great choice for Party Decorations, Home Decor, Landscape, Garden, Yard, Driveway, Pathway, Walkway, Holiday Decorations and so on.
- ★【Longer Working Time & Super Durable】: Light up 12 hours after fully charged. Charging time: 8 hours under sunlight. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location– not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- ★【Solar Powered & Auto On/off from Dusk to Dawn & Easy Setup】: This dancing flame torch light collects solar energy all day under direct sunlight, then turns on automatically at dusk and turns off when it's dawn. The light runs on solar power, so you can place it anywhere under direct sunlight!
- ★【Buy with Confidence】: Please rest assured that you have made the right purchase. If the product has manufacturing defects, it can be replaced or refunded in full directly.Just click GET HELP WITH ORDER under your order ID, our customer service team would be happy to assist your issue within 24 hours.
- 🔥 GORGEOUS DANCING FLAMES DESIGN: A safe alternative to the real “flames” — 96 LEDs in the light cast a safe, soft, mood-enhancing glow. We provide an extra pipe to adjust the height of the solar torches from 30.7 inches to 43 inches.
- 🔥 SOLAR POWERED AND AUTO ON/OFF FROM DUSK TO DAWN: This dancing flame torch light collects solar energy all day under direct sunlight, then turns on automatically at dusk and turn it off when it's dawn. The light runs on solar power, so you can place it anywhere under direct sunlight!
- 🔥 WEATHER PROOF: IP65 Waterproof and Durable, this dancing Flickering flame torch light was built to withstand all kinds of weather all round year.
- 🔥 EASY SETUP: No wiring required, simply install it anywhere you like and enjoy the warm torch light.
- 🔥 LONG WORKING TIME - Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery 2200mAh consists of 96 LEDs. Light up 12 hours after fully charged. Charging time: 5~8 hours under sunlight.
- 🔥 AMAZING FLICKERING FLAME SOLAR LIGHTS - This flame torch lights is a safe alternative to the real “flames” effect. The new version appearance will bring you different sense of beauty. The extension pipes allow you to choose 32.6 inches or 43 inches heights.
- 🔥 LONG WORKING TIME - The solar flame torches has built-in 2200 rechargeable battery, it lights up to 12 hours in summer and 5 hours in winter after fully charged. Charging time: 6-8 hours for sunny day.
- 🔥 SOLAR POWERED FLAME SOLAR LIGHTS - No need battery. No oil. No fires. No electricity bill. No pollution. This solar torch light collects solar energy all day under direct sunlight, then only light up automatically at dark/night.
- 🔥 EASY INSTALLATION & IP65 WEATHERPROOF - Just place the solar flame lights into your lawn, garden, a flower pot, bench, pathways. IP65 waterproof dancing flame solar torch light was built to withstand all kinds of weather all round year.
- 🔥 12 MONTHS QUALITY ASSURANCE - We have you covered 12 months after the date of purchase, we take care of all quality-related issues with a REPLACEMENT OR FULL REFUND. Email us directly via your order whenever you have any questions. We promise to solve your problem within 12 hours.
- 🔥VIVID FLICKERING FLAME DESIGN: Formed by 96 LED lamp beads, safe realistic alternative flames cast a soft, mood-enhancing, pleasant glow which provide a perfect campfire atmosphere.
- 🔥THREE LIGHTING MODES: The only company who sells three lights modes which are Torch Mode, Breath Mode, Lighting Mode.
- 🔥ECO-FRIENDLY: It runs on high-end Monocrystalline silicon solar panels to charge. With auto on/off from dusk to dawn.
- 🔥WEATHER RESISTANT: It is waterproof (as certified to IP65) to work in raining day and durable not affected by any harsh weather or any season.
- 🔥EASY TO INSTALL & PROMISE: Simply connect the ground stake & connector to tighten it. No screws or any other tools required. The torch lights enjoy free replacement or refund during 12 months promise period.
- Exquisite handmade torch lights appeal to those who are tired of cookie-cutter products!
- The solar torch light with Flickering Flame are made of high-quality plastic among the more resilient and weather-resistant options, prevent toppling, and can tolerate extreme weather conditions！
- Evelynsun Torches Lights combined lighting with decorative arrangements of simulated flame and handmade bamboo weaving. Producing gorgeous flame-like patterns on the lampshade. Not only for lighting, but also a actual works of art.
- The outdoor bamboo decorative lights are running completely by solar powered. No wiring required, out-of-the-box.
- Measurement and Specification: 4.73*4.73*55.9 inch, a AA NI-MH rechargeable battery included. Adjustable height - 2 lengthened tube parts included, the maximum height is 55.9 inches.
- 🔥【Gorgeous Flame Solar Light】12LED Solar Torches flicker a dancing flames,a festive decoration and romantic landscape for Yard, Patio, Garden, Pathway and barbecue, home party, wedding, which create a gorgeous and attractive campfire ambience while lighting up.
- 🔥【 Longer Working time】The torches lights use PREMIUM POLYSILICON SOLAR PANELS,which charging speed is faster, and the light energy conversion efficiency is higher.so that they support longer flickering flame lighting at night.
- 🔥【Easy Installation】No wiring required, simply install it anywhere you like and enjoy the flame solar lights outdoor.such as lawn, garden, a flower pot, bench, pathways or even application for outdoor events like camping,party, wedding, Xmas, Halloween etc.
- 🔥【IP65 Waterproof & Durable 】:This dancing flame torch light is made of durable ABS material,IP65 Waterproof and Dustproof design make It won’t be affected by any harsh weather, including scorching heat, or dreadful winter, along with furious downpour.these lights will survive all, and that too, round the year.
- 🔥[ 100% Satisfying Service ]: If you purchase our solar torch lights, We will provide you a replacement within 12 months warranty and excellent customer service. Contact us directly via your order whenever you have any questions. we promise to solve your problem within 24 hours.
- Solar lights outdoor: pathway lights solar powered, stainless steel waterproof, stands like wind, frost, rain and snow all weather, Turns on/off automatically from dusk to dawn
- Best solar lights: Large solar lights with flickering flame 8 ft tall and 5-8 years of super long use time win any tiki torches on the market.
- More stable: Outdoor flaming solar garden lamp torch lighting is EASY TO ASSEMBLE, which can be adjusted to three heights of adjustable 23", 39", 55" according to your preferences with only two hands.
- Upoom gardeen solar lights: The Solar Flame Flickering Light flashes the flame glow effect, as a safe alternative to true flames bring you amazing visual enjoyment. and the atmosphere is simple. The design is more suitable for weddings, parties, home gardens, all festivals, and can be more easily matched with other decorations
- Professional after-sales service: solar flame torch lights and other accessories can enjoy unfunded Refund or replacement can be within 30 days
Our Best Choice: Otdair Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame, 6 Pack Torch Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Hanging Solar Tiki Torches with Flickering Flame, Auto On/Off for Garden, Patio, Pathway, Yard
[ad_1]
Product Description
Detials
Solar Panel Upgraded
IP65 is waterproof and durable. It uses polycrystalline silicon solar panels to enhance the absorption of ultraviolet light. It can absorb solar energy well and resist all kinds of weather throughout the year.
Dancing Flame Design
A true “flame” safety alternative – you can insert a dancing flashing flame landscape light directly into the soil, and the 51 LEDs in the light project a safe, soft, emotionally enhanced glow.
Easily Install
You can also put it directly on the table or just hang it where you need it, with hooks that are aesthetically pleasing and space efficient.
Pack
8 PACK
12 PACK
4 PACK
6 PACK
4 PACK
6 PACK
Size
20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch
20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch
22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch
22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch
43*4.7*4.7 Inch
43*4.7*4.7 Inch
Battery
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
2200mAh, Li-ion
2200mAh, Li-ion
Solar Panel
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Working Time
10 Hours
10 Hours
10 Hours
10 Hours
12 Hours
12 Hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
Waterproof Rating
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
Package
8 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 8 x Plastic Ground Spike, 8 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
12 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 12 x Plastic Ground Spike, 12 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
4 x LED Solar Torch Light, 4 x Connector, 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
6 x LED Solar Torch Light, 6 x Connector, 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
4 x Solar Torch Lights, 8 x Extend Pipe 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual
6 x Solar Torch Lights, 12 x Extend Pipe 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual
Material
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
【🔥SOLAR POWERED】 600mAh built-in solar rechargeable lithium battery. It can illuminate about 10 hours after fully charged. More environmental and economical than traditional street lamps which need to plug in electricity.
【🔥WEATHER RESISTANT】The solar flame lights outdoor made of high quality durable and waterproof ABS material, withstanding all weather conditions, they will add scenery to your summer night, or embellish your rain and snow with warm flashes.
【🔥EASY TO INSTALL】No wiring or cable required, 2 installation methods, simply install it where you like and enjoy the warm flame lights. Waterproof ON/OFF button is at the bottom of the outdoor solar torch lights. A high efficient solar panel will still charge even in the closed state.
【🔥EFFICIENT AFTER】SALE SERVICE – You will get 6 x Solar Hanging Lanterns Lights, We promise that every customer who purchases our products will receive a lifetime refund service, and try our best to ensure the profit of each customer. We will provide you with timely and efficient after-sales service.